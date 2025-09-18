A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics

Photo contributed by Sienna Schwartz ’27 Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.

Every week, humans inhale a credit card’s worth of microplastics, according to the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

For Sienna Schwartz ’27, this statistic was not only shocking, but a motivation to be a part of change. It’s because of staggering data like this that Speckless was created—Schwartz’ nonprofit organization that helps the Westport community remove microplastics from their own backyards.

“I realized how invisible microplastics are in our daily lives, yet they’re everywhere,” Schwartz said. “I wanted to raise awareness in a way that was simple, consistent and approachable for people my age. The idea was to make sustainability feel like something we could all take part in.”

Originally, Speckless’ journey started on Instagram in the spring. There, Schwartz would use two hashtags to raise awareness weekly: #MicroplasticMonday and #SustainableSwapFriday. From shocking data to environmentally friendly baseball caps, Schwartz has no trouble engaging her followers.

“I think that what she’s doing is great for Westport and bettering the whole ecosystem,” Theo Freeman ’29 said. “I’ve been following her posts on Instagram and what she’s been doing is great work.”

After gaining support through social media, Schwartz decided to further branch out, with the creation of a website. Constantly, Schwartz is posting eco-friendly options to everyday items that consist of harmful plastics.

Regardless, Schwartz isn’t done with her work yet. The activist is eager to expand her organization, and continue to inspire the community to progress.

“I am currently working on curating a podcast, hosting new inspiring individuals every episode,” Schwartz said. “I’m also looking at how Speckless could tie into existing environmental initiatives here, like Sustainable Westport.”

Sustainable Westport focuses on eco-friendly life practices, similar to Schwartz. Recently, the activist was recognized by the company, and praised for her commitment to refine Westport.

"She's a microplastic crusader with a mission to protect our health, soils, water and oceans," Sustainable Westport said.

While Schwartz is just starting out, her work will continue to inspire the youth to take action. In a world full of microplastics, Schwartz is making sustainability stick.