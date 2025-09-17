“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker honored at Westport Library

Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 Sarah Jessica Parker (right) receives her Westport Library card, being told she can check out any book whenever she pleases.

A plaque, a library card and a personalized crossword puzzle were all gifted to “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker at the Westport Library’s largest fundraiser of the year, “BOOKED for the Evening.” On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the library echoed with excitement as over 100 guests attended the fundraiser that covers over a fourth of the library’s yearly funding.

To start the night, a cocktail hour began at 7 p.m., including small appetizers from Marcia Selden Catering and selection of drinks. Later, at 8 p.m., the honor ceremony began.

Once guests were seated, a montage of Sarah Jessica Parker’s most recognizable interviews and clips were shown, including facts from her background in theater and acting. Speakers broke up the montage to discuss her impact in different projects she’s involved in, especially her impact as a publisher for her publication, SJP Lit.

Remarks from “Sex and the City” costars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Mario Cantone – all wishing Parker the best – were also featured in the montage.

“I don’t know anyone who deserves this award more than Sarah Jessica,” Davis said via cameo in the montage. “She has inspired me with her advocacy for public libraries across the country with her own publication, which she started and is doing so incredibly well with.”

Parker was then brought up to the stage, introduced by President of the Board of Trustees Robert Boroujerdi with a heartwarming introduction and recognition for SJPs activism for libraries.

“She embodies all those values [connection and understanding of library importance] not just through her incredible career, but through her deep commitment to literature, creativity, and especially the freedom to read,” Boroujerdi said. “She is a passionate advocate and a true believer of the transformative power of libraries.”

Moderated by former executive director of the Westport Library, Maxine Bleiweis, Parker responded to a variety of questions about her personal life and heartfelt connections to her childhood library.

“We had a beautiful small public library that has since moved. It was heavenly and I think for anyone that was raised in a library, you develop a whole relationship with it,” Parker said. “Part of it is just this sense of absolute wonder that you can be taken and shown, you can be pointed in the direction of something you thought you wanted and discover something you didn’t know existed, and then it was yours.”

After around an hour of Q and A, the library presented her with a plaque for her love of libraries and embodiment of the library’s mission: to nurture a love of learning and to enhance our understanding of the world. In addition to her plaque, she received her own Westport Library card and a personalized crossword puzzle gifted by editor of the New York Times crossword puzzle and former “BOOKED” recipient, Will Shortz.

Guests enjoyed the presence of Parker and were excited to witness her honoring ceremony. Many who attended dressed to the nines in true SJP fashion.

“Of course I had to see SJP,” one Westport resident said. “I grew up watching her and I was obsessed with her outfits.”