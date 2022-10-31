Creatively designed Halloween houses indicate revitalized excitement around holiday
Tristan Gonzalez ’24, Staff Writer
Halloween heightens stress for teens, especially girls
I will always remember my childhood Halloweens filled with trick or treating, oversized onesie costumes and of course, buckets of candy. No one cared what they looked like and the biggest concern was how many KitKats were in the neighbor’s trick or treat basket. Halloween unfortunately has not looked like this for me and many other high schoolers for a while. Where has all the fun gone? The...
Halloween impacts girls’ body image
Horror movies, creating jack-o-lanterns, eating candy and going trick-or-treating are just a few aspects associated with Halloween. But as you get older this all becomes childish, right? Although Halloween is a day that is supposed to come across as a harmless holiday, costumes for teenage girls and women have become hypersexualized, which can lead to feelings of pressure to constantly fit into society...
The stress of Halloween costumes
With Halloween coming up in only a few weeks, picking the right costume is on everyone’s mind. Finding a costume you can feel comfortable and confident in, but also fits with everyone else’s costume is stressful. You want your costume to fit with the vibe everyone else is going for. The whole night is meant to be a fun night to dress up as someone else for a night. Halloween is the time t...
Social media produces original Halloween costume ideas
It is officially the season of pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and uggs, meaning Halloween is just around the corner. The pressure of finding the perfect costume is on, and Spirit Halloween props and Party City wigs just don’t cut it anymore. Staples students recommend using social media and your peers to generate costume ideas. The Halloween costume content on TikTok and Pinterest are easy ...
Sports conflicts on Halloween unhealthy for kids
A multitude of smiles fill the neighborhood on this spectacular fall night. A mix of skeletons, NBA players, lions, nurses, you name it, all swarm houses constantly echoing the words, “trick or treat!” It is Oct. 31, better known as Halloween, and in many kids’ eyes, there is simply nothing better than running through neighborhood after neighborhood, free from your parents as you and your fr...
Inklings News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in