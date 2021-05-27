Bringing back the classics

Andrea and Bill Pecoriello (Andrea, right; Bill, left) are the owners of The Porch at Christie’s, a new Westport restaurant at 161 Cross Highway, the former location of restaurants Christie’s and Chef’s Table.

Situated at a recently installed gap in the white fence surrounding the restaurant’s titular porch, the ramp allows wheelchair users to enter through the slamming screen door (actually a new nostalgic touch, despite feeling as if it’s been there all along). This addition fits into the broader mission of these two owners of Sweet P Bakery in Norwalk, a non-profit bakery that employs adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, that are now also leasing the building next to Christie’s Auto Body on 161 Cross Highway.

The Pecoriellos are bursting with ideas to sell their Sweet P treats and hire both disabled and non-disabled people, including many Staples students, all while creating the quintessential New England country store and restaurant that everyone can enjoy and love.