Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity

Staples High School’s ranking has fallen from first place to second place, according to the Connecticut high school rankings by Niche. In the preceding four years, Staples has been ranked by Niche as the number one high school in Connecticut overall. Last year, Staples was also ranked 145th out of all public high schools in the nation. This year, that ranking has dropped three spaces to 148th out of 20,466 public high schools.

Other accolades include Staples being ranked 154th out of 21,129 for Best High Schools for Athletes in America, 293rd out of 19,423 for High Schools with the Best Teachers in America, 432nd out of 18,013 for Best College Prep Public High Schools in America and 488th out of 9,676 for Best Schools for STEM in America.

The factors that go into the overall state and national rankings include academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep and administration. While Staples was in the A range for all of these categories, they fell short in the diversity section with a grade of B-, a value that Staples students regard as highly important.

“Diversity is really important in a school community,” Kaela Cohen ’25 said. “Without it, a school won’t be socially cohesive.”

Despite this setback, many acknowledge the advantages that Staples provides in regard to academics and college preparation.

“I think [Staples] is great,” Kathryn Fontana ’27 said, “so far it has provided me with a lot of support, which will definitely help me for college.”