Alum Submission: Ethics, Teaching, ChatGPT, and Are We Cooked?

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Ap Government and Politics can be a challenging class, but taking it in a politically active year can make it more enjoyable.
Benefits of taking AP Gov in an election year
Sophomores like Lucy Basso ’27 often have too much on their plates, making it stressful to think about completing everything on their schedules.
High school should be about growth, not pressure: a message to underclassmen
A recreation of the Staples parking lot
An Argument for Jeep World Domination
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
There are plenty of jobs available to high schoolers this summer, including working as a camp counselor at Camp Mahackeno, pictured above.
From sun to salary: how students plan to make most out of summer
By partnering with Active Minds – a nonprofit that has a presence at more than 800 campuses, schools, communities and workplaces each year – the USC MIND club hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, creating supportive communities and saving lives.
Ice bucket challenge returns: USC Speak Your Mind trend reaches Westport, promotes mental health discussion
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Contrary to its name, the Department of Education acts in a support function to states rather than outlining what the nation’s children should learn. It’s primarily in charge of mundane bureaucratic tasks like compiling statistics and organizing student loans. After its closure, these responsibilities are widely expected to be transferred over to the Treasury department.
Trump’s shutdown of the Department of Education will harm more than students’ academics
The senior tradition of taking one last opportunity to bond with the classmates you have grown familiar with has become an activity that pushes classmates further into their own, separate groups.
Joint spring break trips build bonds and challenge independence 
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
This photo shows the Staples 2025 Varsity Baseball team at the start of their spring season.
Baseball pushes past struggles, aims for championship-winning season
The 2025 Staples boys' lacrosse schedule (photo from @staplesboyslacrosse).
Staples boys’ lacrosse starts season, the five most important games
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
From stepping out of their comfort zones to exploring new interests, there are many things high school students wish they had done differently. Today we are going to hear about what Staples students would change if they could go back.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Zara Saliba ’26 (pictured) and Mia Bomback ’25 rank CAVA, Just Salad and sweetgreen on taste, costliness and service to determine the best of the bowls.
Battle of the bowls: comparing Just Salad, sweetgreen and CAVA
In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we compiled multiple interviews to review different perspectives of who are the most iconic women in history.
Women’s History Month celebrates iconic women
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Alum Submission: Ethics, Teaching, ChatGPT, and Are We Cooked?

Tom Zhang ’23, Contributing WriterApril 28, 2025
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26
As AI becomes more and more popular, the administration must decide on how to best deal with it.

Dear Staples students and faculty, 

I’m Tom Zhang from the Staples class of ‘23 (which makes me an old-head) and I currently study Computer Science (CS) on the Machine Learning (ML) + Artificial Intelligence (AI) track at Caltech, the same university that Sheldon Cooper, Bruce Banner, and Walter White attended. 

While at SHS, I often volunteered to help with some math and science classes in my free periods which gave me a sense for what it’s like to be a teacher. 

As an aside, you’ll realize in college that the teachers at Staples are way better educators than even Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

So, I wanted to provide some background on principles behind large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, dangers of using AI as a student, and how AI can better serve teachers and, in turn, students. 

The Guessing Machine

AI is a very new field of science so a lot of the terms are B.S. If you go back in time, AI would be called Machine Learning, and before that, Statistics. 

If you haven’t taken a statistics course before, it’s essentially a way to learn from data: creating visualizations/summaries, describing behaviors/populations, and predicting trends/outcomes. 

Of these abilities, predictive modeling is the most recent common ancestor of what is today considered AI. In essence, ChatGPT and all the other LLMs are just next-word guessing machines that work as follows: 

  • Read a block of text as context
  • Crank the numbers to guess the next word
  • Repeat above steps until answer finished

The key part is cranking the numbers and guessing the most likely next word in the chain. That’s the only thing LLMs are trained to do, the rest of the behavior emerges from the statistical wizardry. 

AI is not intelligent, it just knows which next word is most likely based on the previous words. In math terms, ChatGPT finds the output that maximizes P(output | context), the probability of the output word given the context words. 

AI is not dumb. It’s really good at exams and other tasks, but it’s smart in the same way that your smartphone is smart—it’s a smart tool, but it’s only a tool.

The Honor Code

“No member of the Caltech community shall take unfair advantage of any other member of the community” is the Caltech Honor Code, it’s the only rule we follow here.

But it’s still quite weak, because “any other member” should include the student themselves; it’s just as wrong to take advantage of yourself as it is to take advantage of someone else: treat yourself the way you would want to be treated if you were someone else. 

As a student, using LLMs is a terrible idea not only because you will have an unfair advantage over other students, but because you will not learn anything. It’s not okay to not learn because that makes your school a worse place; your classmates learn from you and vice versa. 

Exercise Zero

For example, if you have access to ChatGPT in Intro to Programming, the AI will be doing all the writing for you. In computer science, you won’t know how to write a loop. In chemistry, you won’t know how to do a titration. And in physics, you won’t know when the apple drops on your head. 

Just ask the Staples Lifting Club: if you want to gain muscle to lift heavier weights, is the optimal workout going to be three sets of having the robot squat the weights for you? Or are you the one that’s gotta lift those weights? 

Archimedes invented the lever not so that people could become more buff, but so that they can lift heavier weights without doing as much: AI is not the one unlocking its potential through understanding problem-solving and persuasion. It’s you. The human

The Sub?

Some students have expressed concerns about teachers using AI and AI replacing teachers, and these concerns are certainly understandable because it would be detrimental for AI to dictate the content covered in classes or completely take over the role of teachers in the classroom.

However, these concerns are quite far from realization because a virtual teacher cannot replace a real teacher. As someone who remembers what it was like to go to virtual Zoom classes, I remember that half the kids were playing chess and Valorant, half the kids were scrolling on TikTok and Amazon, and another half put up an animation of themselves paying attention while they went out! 

By induction, using the fact that “kids these days aren’t as smart as they used to be,” we can conclude that teenagers will never reach the level of self-discipline where they will choose to learn through some AI lesson plan over playing video games and scrolling reels. 

But that might just be me!

Unorthodox Toolbox

Teachers don’t really have a toolbox of technologies like most other professions. 

In modern professions, restaurants like Frank Pepe’s have UberEats (it’s delicious and the only good thing about Yale), and Kobe’s A5 Wagyu Beef farmers have JBL speakers to play Mozart to the cows. 

Recently, I was in a very rural part of Kobe, Japan. They didn’t have paved roads so taxi drivers just pulled carriages instead of driving taxis.

Similarly, all Staples teachers get is a whiteboard with markers made of toxic chemicals (even though they love sniffing them) and a so-called SmartBoard that’s always broken. The most noble profession also seems to be the one with the crappiest toolbox!

Also, most people with jobs would love to get replaced! Specifically, just the boring part of their jobs. 

Exercise Infinity

Every year, the great Staples migration of tests from upper- to underclassmen means some students already know what the test answers will be. As a teacher, there’s a constant need to tweak the test a little bit so that students can’t just memorize the answers. 

Imagine if a certain clever teacher wrote a program to generate new problems for every single test so that there’s no longer a need to write new tests every year and change the questions manually…

Well, this has already happened at Staples, I won’t name this shy teacher but I’m sure news will spread through the grapevine. And one might think that it’s witchcraft or AI (same thing), but this is effectively replacing part of a teacher’s job!

Is it bad? No, it’s amazing! Every teacher would probably volunteer a sizable fraction of their salary just to get one of these programs written so that they don’t have to rewrite tests anymore. 

Too bad no one will make any money off of this because any LLM these days will write that program for free at the price of the test questions becoming part of the AI company’s dataset. 

Teachers can cut out so many menial tasks from their lives just by incorporating AI into their routines; here are just a few ideas I would try if I were a teacher:

  • Problem generation/grading
  • Generate new lab/project ideas
  • Summarize written student feedback and suggest improvements
  • Plan out class/topic schedules

Are We Cooked?

At Caltech, when we see fire, we like to think about it as the gift of fire from Prometheus, except for when the LA wildfires happened, in which case we were slightly less optimistic. 

Every revolution, including the AI Revolution, is a trial by fire. Although the current state of AI in education might look like an episode of Kitchen Nightmares, it’s more likely that education will be reborn with a higher capability of serving learners and educators. 

Ultimately, as a school with some of the greatest teachers in the world (not joking), it’s the role of Staples to lead the way in the future of AI-assisted education. Also, if you’re an administrator, then you might get a huge promotion for doing something like this instead of some worthless schedule overhaul.

A Small Note

To end this article, I would like to thank all the Staples teachers I’ve had—even if you gave me a B—because it was very useful! As the admissions officer reading my transcript wrote in my file, “This kid has a few B’s, which is quite refreshing to see.” So teachers, keep refreshing these kids’ transcripts!

And as a piece of advice to Staples students: it doesn’t matter where you go to college. Going to a better college does not improve you in any way. To move forward, you must take the steps to improve yourself and no name-brand will help with that. 

If you enjoyed this article or have any feedback, feel free to reach out by email at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Submissions
Staples Student Ruby Shapiro '28; voice of opinion.
Student Submission: A Take on AI
A climate call to action
Student Submission: "Megan" Movie Art
Student Submission: "Megan" Movie Art
It’s time to institute nationwide voter-ID
It’s time to institute nationwide voter-ID
Another record shattered in a close meet
With all the progress made for equality and tolerance, period stigma still remains as an outdated habit that makes people with periods uncomfortable with their body.
Period stigma unwarranted, needs to change
About the Contributor
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26
Bianca Mastocciolo ’26, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 is an artist, animal-lover, writer and a good friend. She enjoys drawing, dancing, traveling and spending time with her dog, Ziggy.  “I really like the community that [dance] creates because it allows everyone to get close to each other,” Mastocciolo said. “I also really like how it allows me to express myself.”  She took up journalism because she wanted to write about a variety of topics that all kinds of people are interested in.  “I wanted to cater to multiple audiences,” Mastocciolo said. “Whatever their preference of news is, they can read about it.” 