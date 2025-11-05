Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop

Bianca Reidy ’26 Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).

Social media is like that one friend who swears they have changed, but every time you hang out, they make you feel worse about yourself. Social media, like Instagram, promises entertainment, an escape from harsh reality, and connection. And yet, it quietly takes your peace somewhere between the endless scrolling, filters, and selfies. For teen girls, it’s basically a 24/7 popularity contest with no finish line and no prize, just mental illnesses disguised as entertainment.

For a long time I, too, was in the endless scrolling loop of social media. My schedule almost always was to check social media as soon as I woke up and before I said good morning to anyone else. I scrolled through pictures of people at the beach and parties in perfect outfits with the perfect body. Even if I had a good day, suddenly I didn’t feel good enough.

Looking back, I regret spending so much time worrying about what other people were doing that I forgot about the people right in front of me. Slowly, I drifted away from the people I loved because I was too busy looking at my phone instead of them. I didn’t realize it back then, but I wasn’t living life. I was watching other people live theirs, which is why I regret that I didn’t live mine last year.

This year, I realized how much time I wasted on my phone instead of being present in a life I can’t return. I decided to make use of my New Year’s resolution to spend more time with the people I care about, instead of scrolling whenever I am bored. It’s not perfect, but I’ve started doing little things that actually make a difference, like going on walks with my family, having quality conversations with my mom without checking my phone every two minutes, or putting my phone down at dinner. Simple habits, like limiting Instagram to an hour a day, have a huge difference in how I feel. Honestly, spending thirty minutes laughing with people that I love leaves me in a happier mood than spending 2 hours scrolling, feeling like I’m not enough.

As a high school senior, I can say high school goes fast, and I don’t want to remember it as blurred filters and likes. When it’s over, I think people should remember the times with their friends where they laughed so hard they couldn’t breathe, the inside jokes, and the moments where you were truly present. High school childhood and even everyday life are too short to be watching from a screen. The best moments are the ones we experience for ourselves, fully present and fully engaged.