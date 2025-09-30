Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind

Liv Perry ’28 During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.

We all know the happiness we get when summer is around the corner. After finals the stress lifts and students finally get to recharge, focus on themselves and enjoy the time off pursuing anything but school work.

Let’s be honest, reviewing notes or touching summer assignments is the very last thing on our mind. Our summers should be full of freedom and not flashcards. However, the freedom of summer comes with a cost. While we are all sleeping in late, binge watching our favorite shows or heading off on exciting vacations, our routines that keep our minds sharp are being disrupted.

Without structure, students lose their routines leading to our core skills often being forgotten. For instance, when I returned to Spanish class in the fall, I had forgotten key vocabulary. This was frustrating, and made it harder for me to get back into the rhythm of school.

Progress Learning found that disrupted routines were the top factors leading to summer learning loss, with 28% of middle and high schools teachers ranking it as the #1 issue and 71% ranking it a top 3 issue.

In addition, due to this disruption of routine and lack of consistency, between 70% and 78% of students experience a decline in math skills over the summer according to Kappan.

I have felt this decline in myself. I found myself struggling in some algebra concepts I had been strong with the year before. This was a common occurrence with my friends in similar classes, talking about how we feel “rusty” when doing our work.

So, while I hate to admit it, summer is more of a setback than anything. While rest is important, the excessive break from school makes students lose skills they worked so hard to learn. Students can fall further behind, impacting their grades and confidence in the fall. This ultimately hinders the process of returning to school.

“ While rest is important, the excessive break from school makes students lose skills they worked so hard to learn.” — Liv Perry '28

Now, as these words are being typed into my computer, I know how they sound. As a high schooler myself, I know that we are not rushing to open up our notes over the summer. We are all ready to throw our backpacks off a cliff and not look back for another two months. But sometimes we need to do what we don’t want to do for our well being.

This problem could be addressed by simple actions, such as including some work over long breaks, whether it’s reading a few pages a day, or revisiting old notes. As students we are not always prone to doing this, however these steps are necessary and beneficial to maintain crucial knowledge and keep our minds sharp.

Summer may have come and gone, but the lessons of decline can be applied in our near future: winter break. Winter break is right around the corner, giving an opportunity to get ahead and stay on track instead of falling behind.