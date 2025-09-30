Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT

pixabay.com Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.

Apparently, my favorite punctuation mark – the em dash – is now considered a red flag that I used ChatGPT. If that’s true, I guess I’ve been AI-generated since seventh grade English.

The idea that using em dashes means you cheated is, honestly, ridiculous. Em dashes aren’t some futuristic invention – they’ve been around for centuries. Emily Dickinson basically turned their use into an art form, and James Joyce preferred them to question marks. (Are we accusing these masters of the English language of secretly using AI, too?)

Here’s the thing: em dashes make writing sound human. They add a pause, a thought, a dramatic break that mimics the way we actually talk. That’s what good writing should do – sound natural. If we start banning em dashes, what’s next? No more semicolons? Parentheses? Are we going to make people write in plain, boring sentences just to prove they’re not robots?

“ If we start banning em dashes, what’s next? No more semicolons? Parentheses? Are we going to make people write in plain, boring sentences just to prove they’re not robots?” — Katherine Welch '27

Yes, AI is everywhere, and yes, teachers are right to care about academic honesty. Nobody is arguing for ChatGPT to write our essays. But blaming punctuation feels lazy. Instead of turning writing quirks into evidence of cheating, we should focus on teaching students how to make their writing strong enough so that it’s clearly their own voice – no matter what punctuation they use.

And honestly, if a piece of writing is so clean that someone thinks it must be AI, that should be a compliment, not a reason to call the student into a meeting. Good writing shouldn’t be treated like a crime.

So yes, I’m going to keep using em dashes – probably even more of them now, just to prove a point. If my essays get flagged, fine. At least they’ll sound like me – not like a paragraph run through a grammar filter and stripped of personality.