The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Students are now celebrating their college acceptances with extravagant bed parties. Family and friends help contribute to the party and surprise the student with a decked out bed filled with their college merch.
College bound, camera ready
Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Co-Presidents of BrideBuilders, Sienna Schwartz ’27 and Jake Shufro ’26, pictured with two members of the Y’s men. This was from their first meeting, on March 25 at the Westport Library.
Political dialogue bridges generations
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
The flowers of the golden afternoon all pose with their head pieces. They are practicing with them to prepare for the show.
Bedford Acting Group puts their production of “Alice and Wonderland Jr.” to stage!
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.
Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.

Bailey Lillvis ’27, Staff Writer May 7, 2025
Wikimedia Commons
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.

For decades, Coachella was the literal apex of music culture. It was where legends returned (yes, Beychella), where new icons emerged and where fashion trends were born. It mattered. For a while, if you weren’t paying attention to Coachella, you just weren’t paying attention at all.

Now? Not so much.

Coachella in 2025 has felt less like some cultural moment and more like an advertisement. The music is still there, but the soul? The energy? This idea that what was happening on the stage was the future of sound? It’s been long gone. 2025 is the year that we stop pretending otherwise. 

Let’s be real for a sec: the music only comes secondary. Coachella’s most viral moments are rarely from the actual sets themselves; it’s the influencer drama or some of the most bizarre fashion moments we’ve seen in a hot minute. Even the lineups, though they’re impressive, just feel like they’re trying to do everything and nothing all at once. Nothing really stands out, because it’s all trying to appease everyone (and usually, all those people are in Wifi-sponsored lounges or the new face of Celcius). 

The Coachella aesthetic used to center around self-expression. Now, it honestly just feels like some carousel of recycled Pinterest boards or influencers with $600 crochet outfits acting like they’re on some sort of vision quest. Coachella is no longer about standing out for your individuality – it’s about fitting into an algorithm. 

Again, that’s fine. Wear what you want! But when the “aesthetic” becomes more important than the artistry, what are we really showing up for?

But, this isn’t just Coachella. It seems like every major festival has started to blur together; same artists, same influencer crowd, and same fashion. There’s always some sort of legacy act, some TikTok singers and a DJ that peaked in 2016. It’s time we start lifting up our smaller music festivals. Day In Day Out or Desert Daze aren’t just selling their tickets; they’re building communities without the corporate glare that Coachella has. 

I know, I know. Cultural relevance is a fast-moving target. Coachella was once a place where the youth thrived; now, it feels like something desperately trying to keep up with Gen-Z, who’s already halfway out the door. 

And look, Coachella isn’t bad. If you have the funds and a high SPF, go ahead! But I feel like we can collectively stop pretending that it’s where the pulse of culture is. That pulse is now scattered across TikTok deep dives, intimate shows and niche internet corners that Coachella can’t and shouldn’t try to recreate. 

Coachella’s not cool anymore and honestly, that’s ok.

About the Contributor
Bailey Lillvis ’27
Bailey Lillvis ’27, Staff Writer
Staff Writer Bailey Lillvis 27 joined Inklings to blend her love for English with journalism. “I really enjoy writing, so I thought journalism would align with that interest and passion,” Lillvis said. Lillvis’ creativity shines through in both her writing and her singing with Orphenians. “Singing and writing both offer me a chance to express myself in unique ways,” Lillvis said.  She aims to make the most of her time with Inklings this year. “My goal is to find a place in the community,” Lillvis said. “Inklings is such a family and I can’t wait to be part of it.”