I read Jessica DiPrato’s student submission and I felt that it really got to me. I feel very deeply about the environment and I feel that we should be taking better care of the environment. One way we can do this is to stop using AI. Before this article, I didn’t realize what the production of AI is doing to our world. This article opened my eyes as to how much of an effect AI is having on the environment and how important it is that we stop using AI.
There is a club at Staples called Club Green/Coastal Cleanup and we work on educating people about why trash and pollution is bad. We also do beach and town cleanups. We also work on the pollinator garden. I like Club Green because it builds community inside and outside of school because we work on planning events and we work with the town to care for our earth. I encourage anyone who is looking for a fun club that builds community and love for the environment to come join us in room 3005 at our meetings on Wednesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 28 right after school.
Student Submission: A Take on AI
