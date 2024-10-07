Connecticut minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

Rachel Olefson ’25 Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased rapidly throughout the last 20 years.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed Public Act 19-4 in April of 2019, which gradually increased the state’s minimum wage from $10.10 in 2019 to $15.69 in 2024.

As it is, Connecticut’s minimum wage is currently the sixth-highest in the country, according to the Labor Law Center. Which poses the question: why the increase?

According to CT.gov, after Jan. 1, 2024, “the minimum wage is required to be adjusted each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the twelve-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year […]. Those adjustments must take effect on January 1 of the following year.” Essentially, Public Act 19-4 was intended to create a dynamic minimum wage increase system in Connecticut. As the economy grows, the positively-correlated minimum wage does, too.

“ As a retail employee who earns minimum wage, I would love to get paid more. It’s really difficult to find the time, especially between college applications, academics and extracurriculars to also find the time to work. — Jasmine Schiffman '25

“This is a fair, modest adjustment for workers who will invest their earnings right back into our economy and support local businesses in their communities,” Lamont said in a statement put on on the official Connecticut governor’s site.

Many Staples students work jobs that will likely be affected by this wage increase come the new year.

“As a retail employee who earns minimum wage, I would love to get paid more,” Jasmine Schiffman ’25 said. “It’s really difficult to find the time, especially between college applications, academics and extracurriculars to also find the time to work.”

Although the minimum wage increase may affect small businesses, it is difficult to tell the extent to which businesses will feel this difference until the chance takes place.

The impact of minimum wage increases on small businesses can vary; according to Investopedia.

“Some small businesses might struggle to absorb the additional labor costs, potentially leading to layoffs or reduced hours,” Ivestopedia said. “Others might adapt by increasing prices or finding operational efficiencies to mitigate the impact.”