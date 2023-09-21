It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)

S

Rachel Olefson '25 loves the team aspect to an individual sport.

“I’m on the skiing and tennis team, so I like getting to do individual things with other people,” Olefson said. “For the ski team you get to compete with people from other schools, but you still get to cheer on your friends.”

Olefson decided to join Inklings because of how big it is at Staples when most school newspapers are quite small, and hearing about the Inklings community made her want to join it even more.

“I like the family elements,” Olefson said, “but also still getting to see improvements on how I do.”