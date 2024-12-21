Girls’ ice hockey kicks off season, eyes set on deep playoff run

Alex Hackett ’25 The girls’ hockey team practiced for the upcoming season ahead of their first game at Ridgefield on Saturday Dec. 14.

The Staples girls’ ice hockey team kicked off their season with a 7-1 win against Ridgefield on Dec. 14.

The girls are looking to make a deep run into the postseason, like they did last year when they made it to the state championship game at Quinnipiac University.

“Our goal is to play really hard this season and solidify our playing as a team,” Mulsy Mani ’27 said. “We have returning players and new talent going into this season so hopefully we can make it to states again this year.”

The girls’ ice hockey team, SWS, is a co-op team, meaning it consists of players from several different schools. The team currently has players from Stamford High School, West Hill High School and Staples High School, hence the name SWS.

“Being on a co-op team creates so many opportunities to bond with people from different towns,” Katie Beirne ’27 said. “I also think it is fun because we pick each other up on the buses and we get a piece of both towns by doing so.”

It means so much to the players on the team to have hockey at the high school level.

“Hockey itself is a tough, unique sport that requires a lot of skill, teamwork and determination,” Daisy Hackett ’28 said. “It’s about working together, building friendships and pushing through challenges.”

After preparing in the off-season, it is now time to see the new girls’ hockey team play.

“It is time to see if all of our hard work paid off,” Sophie Grijns ’26 said. “We want to finish the job this year.”