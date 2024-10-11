More than a win: Staples’ success in sports prompts ripple effect

Molly Whittle ’25 The varsity girls’ field hockey huddles up before a regular season matchup against Norwalk on Oct. 9. The team prevailed with a final score of 4-0.

Cheers echo from the field. And the track. And the volleyball court. Across Staples, the whistle blows and the game is over. Pre-game jitters are replaced with pride. Hands clap and the scoreboard is the center of attention: Staples adds another win to the day’s tally.

Staples has long had a reputation of success, especially in the postseason, having earned 146 total state championships as of June 2024. A core part of Westport’s reputation, the 2023-24 adopted school year budget allocates nearly $560,000 to athletics across all eight Westport Public Schools, with an additional $240,000 to fund coach salaries.

“I don’t think [funding] is near the top of the reasons why our teams are successful. I think it’s the dedication of our student athletes, dedication of our coaches, dedication of our families,” Athletic Director VJ Sarullo said. “But certainly the funding helps in that we are able to provide the items that our coaches feel are necessary to have successful programs.”

Though many are critical of Staples’ emphasis on athletics, the effect of wins extends beyond trophies: it cultivates a stronger sense of community for all students.

“I think the more successful that our teams are, the more school spirit there is. I think the more school spirit there is, the more energy there tends to be in a building,” Sarullo said. “And that can lead to success in other areas too, academics and the arts, etc.”

“ I don’t think [funding] is near the top of the reasons why our teams are successful. I think it’s the dedication of our student athletes, dedication of our coaches, dedication of our families. — Athletic Director VJ Sarullo

There are few Staples teams more famed than varsity girls’ soccer, with nine regular season championships, two CT Class LL state championships and four FCIAC championships within the last 10 years.

“I think [girls’ soccer has] built really good momentum since the start of the season and we are definitely happy with our performance so far,” captain Annabel Edwards ’25 said.

Captains serve a role that extends beyond leading pregame warmups or preseason practices. They serve as a liaison between coaches and players, holding team members to the high athletic and academic standards that Staples programs demand.

“There is sort of a trickle down effect when it comes to the expectations we have in the athletic department,” Sarullo said. “Coaches and athletic administrators collaborate to set goals for athletes’ attendance, academics, and of course, performance in their sport. These goals are communicated to captains, who then share it with their team, so coaches take time selecting captains since they have that much responsibility.”

But there are other types of captains with different responsibilities: the elusive senior “Superfans Captains” are not technically school affiliated, but they have a similar role when it comes to ensuring that students participate in school spirit and athletic events with energy and with respect.

“I play 3 varsity sports so I have a ton of Staples spirit, but getting to be a Superfan and support other sports is something I have wanted to since freshman year, and seeing how people appreciate the Superfans captains makes it worth it,” Alex Hackett ‘25 said.

“I believe that the real heart of Staples spirit lies in our superfans—the student section [and leaders] that rally behind every team,” football captain Eddie Van Der Merwe ’25 said. “Success is pretty much a standard at Staples and it creates a sense of pride that I haven’t seen at any other school. That being said, I don’t think it’s just success that defines Staples. It’s the community that success builds.”