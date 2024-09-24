Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers

Join the discussion.

Connecticut’s minimum wage has increased rapidly throughout the last 20 years.
Connecticut minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
QPR Training takes place in junior health classes this week
Juniors partake in QPR Training during health classes
National Poll averages show Harris leads in voter approval on Sept. 11, the day after the first Trump and Harris debate.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris face off in their first presidential election debate
Code of Conduct shines light on reconciliation for students’ wrongdoings.
Changes made to the Code of Conduct: what you need to know
Colorful posters draw the eyes of students at Staples' annual club rush, which was recently renamed the "Involvement Fair".
A Tamer Tradition: Why Staples’ Club Rush Looks Different This Year
Samantha Sandrew ’25 has experienced bouts of bad luck for the past week. She explores multiple methods to rid her of her unfortunate events, including wearing lucky colors and throwing salt over her shoulder.
Testing goodluck methods: a guide on how to get uncursed
Staples can use a variety of themes to create a new wave of excitement for football games and increase student turnout.
Dear Staples Superfans: WE NEED NEW THEMES!
The Westport public school district does not grant students the full two days off for Rosh Hashana.
Jewish high holidays lack recognition in society
Staples students show their school spirit at a white-out football game on Sep. 9 2023.
Beyond the basics: why we need new game day themes
Students strut their spirit week wear in anticipation of the homecoming game and dance.
Students shine in spirit week attire
Olivia Cohn, Olivia Saw and Kate Bulkeley (all ’26) will represent Staples at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit (NIYLS) in Le Havre, France at the Institution St. Joseph this November.
Staples to send exemplary juniors to leadership conference in Normandy
For its 12th year now, Westport hosted the Slice of Saugatuck festival. This unofficial kickoff to fall featured dozens of local restaurants and retailers.
Westport hosts annual Slice of Saugatuck festival
In Westport, it's nearly impossible to have a “bad” sunset with the town’s beautiful scenery and surrounding bodies of water. Residents never miss an opportunity to enjoy these breathtaking views, but which spot stands out as the best? Is there truly a top location for watching the sunset in Westport?
Sunset Showdown: Discovering Westports Best Sunset Spots
The National Honors Society members elected Lucy Fischer ’25, Srish Popuri ’25, Megan Sargent ’25 and Kate Rodriguez ’25 as the Presidents of Social Outreach, Service, Meetings and Treasurer. They bring innovative ideas to strengthen NHS’s impact at Staples and throughout the community
National Honors Society elects four presidents
Rehearsals are in full swing as Staples Players practice dances for the upcoming production of “Elf the Musical.” (Photo contributed by Theo Rowen ’27)
‘Elf the Musical’ takes the stage: Staples Players embraces the holiday spirit
This year's performance includes six graduating seniors in addition to the rest of their senior company, which consists of sophomores, juniors and seniors. (Contributed by Bianca Mastocciolo ’26)
Winter holidays are upon us, and so is Westport’s Academy of Dance’s rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’
I rated “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” four out of five stars. I liked the comedic tone of the film, but found the new additions to the cast damaging to the film’s success.
I took a trip to the Netherworld so you don’t have to: An honest review of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
Although I have a lot of opinions of the “Dancing with the Stars” opening night performances, the placements above depict the non-subjective results of the season premiere. Graphic by Rachel Olefson ’25.
“Dancing with the Stars” premiere brings new faces and old controversies
A filled schedule of a staples student showing deadlines varying from 11:59, to when the class starts.
Balancing Practice and Homework: Why Certain Deadlines Matter for Students
On May 7, 11 osenior athletes participated in the DII and DIII signing. These athletes are going to multiple competitive schools around the country, such as Swarthmore College, MIT and UCSD.
Senior athletes embrace pathways to college sports during DII, DIII signing
The Staples Wreckers took down the Fairfield Warde Mustangs in extra innings to advance to the CIAC Class LL championship game. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Staples baseball beats Fairfield Warde in 10 innings, advances to CIAC championship game
The boys lacrosse team poses after their triumph over Darien to win their first ever FCIAC championship 7-6 on May 23.
Boys’ lacrosse wins first FCIAC championship in program history
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways.
World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
On Feb. 27, gathered on North Avenue across from Staples High School and Bedford Middle School to peacefully protest against racism and discrimination in Westport Public Schools. The protest lasted from 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Westport Public Schools face accusations of racism
Parents, students and members of the Westport community gather in protest against racism in the schools.
Westport rallies against racism: Community protests discrimination in public schools
Legacy admissions remain a contentious topic among Connecticut schools, with some opting to consider legacy status while others do not. However, this practice remains a significant factor in admissions decisions at many prestigious institutions.
Connecticut lawmakers may consider ban on legacy admission consideration
Jackson Cregan '24 stands to become the third Eagle Scout in 108 years to be awarded the Conservation Award after he completed two arduous environmental projects at Sherwood Island last fall. (Photo contributed by Jackson Cregan '24.)
Preserving Sherwood: Cregan’s journey to the highest Eagle Scout Award
Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers

Lily Hultgren ’25, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 24, 2024
Lily Hultgren ’25
Riley Kosakowski ’25 (left), Thea Hinson ’25 (right) and Molly Whittle ’25 (not pictured) are this year’s new field hockey managers.

The field vibrates with energy as players dart past each other, passing the ball swiftly. Rapid shouts fill the field as their eyes gleam with the heat of the competition, while the afternoon sun illuminates the green turf. Not too far from the rush of the game, standing right next to the field are three high school students. Their eyes are glued to the game, as they cheer energetically. One holds a clipboard, jotting down notes, while the other two have their phones out, focused on recording every moment. 

Meet Riley Kosakowski ’25, Thea Hinson ’25 and Molly Whittle ’25: the three new field hockey managers at Staples. Throughout this fall season, they have worked with the team to build a stronger community and strengthen their skills, which is a job that is essential to the team’s success.

They were first introduced to the job by their friend Alex Hackett ’25, a member of the field hockey team. Over the summer, Hackett mentioned that the team needed new managers. Inspired by stories from friends like Hackett about the team and the role of the sports manager, Kosakowski, Hinson and Whittle followed up with her. As the season kicked off, they became the official field hockey managers.

“It’s fun to support the girls, especially because they’re state champions,” Hinson said. “They’re really good, so it’s just really fun to go to the games. It’s a lot of hype and it’s just really fun.”

Sports managers play an important role in keeping teams organized and running smoothly. For the field hockey managers, their responsibilities include cheering on the team during games, managing the team’s Instagram and recording the players’ stats to share later to help the team improve.

“One of our top priorities is to film and post highlights from games on Instagram to keep all fans informed about the games,” Kosakowski said, “whether they can be there in-person or not.”

When they first took on the role, the new managers did face an initial challenge, particularly when it came to keeping track of score-keeping for the teams’ stats. 

“Funny enough, none of us have played field hockey so it is sometimes a struggle to find out what is going on,” Whittle said. “But we’re figuring it all out.”

As they have embraced their role as managers, Hinson, Kosakowski and Whittle have enjoyed being able to spend time with each other and the team while also learning more about field hockey.

“My favorite part of the job is cheering on the players right from the sidelines,” Kosakowski said, “because when we are taking down stats, we get so into the game that we really do feel a part of the team.”

Their presence has made a positive impact on the team. With their work and their enthusiasm, the team has continued to grow and thrive, something Hackett has taken note of.

“They really help us learn how to improve during practices because of all the stats they take,” Hackett said. “When they walk in we are all pumped up by their energy and we are so lucky to have our managers.”

Lily Hultgren ’25
During a Sept. 18 game against New Canaan High School, Riley Kosakowski ’25 records the teams’ stats while Thea Hinson ’25 takes photos and records clips from the game that they can later post to the field hockey team’s Instagram account.

 

Boys’ lacrosse: behind the scenes
About the Contributor
Lily Hultgren ’25
Lily Hultgren ’25, Editor-in-Chief
Editor-in-Chief Lily Hultgren ’25 isn’t one to shy away from a challenge. When she first joined Advanced Journalism, she knew it would push her out of her comfort zone, yet she welcomed the opportunity.  “I’ve learned to embrace fear,” Hultgren said. “Taking risks has helped me see my worth and recognise my potential to grow more.”  For Hultgren, this mindset extends beyond journalism. She’s discovered new passions by facing her fears head-on. “I used to be scared of the woods, but I’ve gotten really into backpacking,” Hultgren said. “In the future, I want to explore more of nature.”