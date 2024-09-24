Team Builders: Meet the new field hockey managers

The field vibrates with energy as players dart past each other, passing the ball swiftly. Rapid shouts fill the field as their eyes gleam with the heat of the competition, while the afternoon sun illuminates the green turf. Not too far from the rush of the game, standing right next to the field are three high school students. Their eyes are glued to the game, as they cheer energetically. One holds a clipboard, jotting down notes, while the other two have their phones out, focused on recording every moment.

Meet Riley Kosakowski ’25, Thea Hinson ’25 and Molly Whittle ’25: the three new field hockey managers at Staples. Throughout this fall season, they have worked with the team to build a stronger community and strengthen their skills, which is a job that is essential to the team’s success.

They were first introduced to the job by their friend Alex Hackett ’25, a member of the field hockey team. Over the summer, Hackett mentioned that the team needed new managers. Inspired by stories from friends like Hackett about the team and the role of the sports manager, Kosakowski, Hinson and Whittle followed up with her. As the season kicked off, they became the official field hockey managers.

“It’s fun to support the girls, especially because they’re state champions,” Hinson said. “They’re really good, so it’s just really fun to go to the games. It’s a lot of hype and it’s just really fun.”

Sports managers play an important role in keeping teams organized and running smoothly. For the field hockey managers, their responsibilities include cheering on the team during games, managing the team’s Instagram and recording the players’ stats to share later to help the team improve.

“One of our top priorities is to film and post highlights from games on Instagram to keep all fans informed about the games,” Kosakowski said, “whether they can be there in-person or not.”

When they first took on the role, the new managers did face an initial challenge, particularly when it came to keeping track of score-keeping for the teams’ stats.

“Funny enough, none of us have played field hockey so it is sometimes a struggle to find out what is going on,” Whittle said. “But we’re figuring it all out.”

As they have embraced their role as managers, Hinson, Kosakowski and Whittle have enjoyed being able to spend time with each other and the team while also learning more about field hockey.

“My favorite part of the job is cheering on the players right from the sidelines,” Kosakowski said, “because when we are taking down stats, we get so into the game that we really do feel a part of the team.”

Their presence has made a positive impact on the team. With their work and their enthusiasm, the team has continued to grow and thrive, something Hackett has taken note of.

“They really help us learn how to improve during practices because of all the stats they take,” Hackett said. “When they walk in we are all pumped up by their energy and we are so lucky to have our managers.”