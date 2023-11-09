Join the discussion.

Staples strives to uphold pep rally tradition

Audrey Curtis '25, Web Photostory EditorNovember 9, 2023
Audrey Curtis ’25
This is an image from Staples’ 1989 yearbook, featuring the popular event and encapsulating the excitement from the student section.

Athletic Director VJ Sarullo sent out an email on Oct. 31, to all staff and students, announcing the second postponement of the annual Pep Rally due to weather conditions. 

The 2023 pep rally was originally set to be Oct 20, however, without “Mother Nature” cooperating, the date was shortly rescheduled to be Nov. 1, a Wednesday.  That date was also rained out.The forecast predicted heavy rain, canceling the rally, yet Staples still went on to challenge Stamford that night, winning their homecoming game 21-10.   Currently, there is no third rain date. 

To many, the Pep Rally is an important annual part of Staples tradition that both adults and students alike look forward to year after year, taking place for the first time well before the 1980s. Author and journalist Dan Woog reflects on its presence during his years at Staples.

 “Pep rallies were held in the gym in the 80’s and 90’s,” Woog said. “They got pretty raucous.”

While not guaranteed, we are hopeful that we will be able to figure out a way to have a pep rally this school year. For a decision such as this, we all collaborate to make the best decisions possible for all students.

— Athletic Director VJ Sarullo

Unlike in the 80’s or 90’s, the planned rally would take place right outside on the football field. With each varsity sport putting together a dance or skit, it’s something that many students believe is important to the school’s spirit. 

“We only get [the Pep Rally] once a year,” Shelby Weisman ’25 said. “It would be a shame to cancel it.” 

To uphold the popular event, Staples administration is attempting to find a rain date. 

“Many factors play into the decision,” Saurullo said. “[Including] early dismissals for teams, availability of our sound system company to assist us, etc…” 

But not everyone has faith in what the weather will bring.

“Now that it is already after the homecoming game,” Brooke Saporta ’25 said. “I don’t see the point.”

However, the administration continues to hold a more optimistic point of view. 

“While not guaranteed, we are hopeful that we will be able to figure out a way to have a pep rally this school year,” Sarullo said. “For a decision such as this, we all collaborate to make the best decisions possible for all students.”

About the Contributor
Audrey Curtis ’25, Web Photostory Editor
Web Photostory Editor Audrey Curtis ’25 is prone to adventures. This summer, she spontaneously went to Italy for the day while on a program in France. “We randomly decided to go to Italy for two hours,” Curtis said. “Now I can say that I’ve been to Italy.” Her passions, like that of adventure, are what led Curtis to join Inklings. She appreciates the ability to express her opinions on compelling topics.  “If there’s anything that I feel passionate about, I have the power to speak about it,” Curtis said. “And because of that, I feel like my voice is heard.”
