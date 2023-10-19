The Board of Education approves $1.36 million for Westport Public School facilities

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Staples Chartwell staff remains just as busy even without properly working toasters. Students go to order their unique sandwiches that come with a special Chartwell touch. Students line up every lunch wave to see and check in on their favorite staff members.
Cafeteria faces student outcry over absence of hot sandwiches
The Staples Varsity Cheerleading top stunt group gets ready for tryouts.
Staples varsity cheerleading holds first ever competition team tryouts
The 2022-2023 student ID cards (left) include the daily rotation schedule on the back. For the 2023-2024 student ID cards (right), this information is replaced by four emergency contacts, including the suicide and crisis lifeline.
CT law requires student ID to include emergency contacts
The assessment makeup center is open to students after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students utilize assessment makeup center after school hours
After three weeks of no speaker, the House of Representatives elected Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana after beating Democrat Hakeem Jefferies of New York in a 220-209 vote on Oct. 25. The former speaker, Kevin McCarhty was voted out by his colleagues on Oct. 3 after striking a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.
BREAKING NEWS: Republican Mike Johnson elected as Speaker of the House after three weeks of vacancy
The flags of Israel and Palestine (top to bottom) next to each other to show the solidarity between them that many are seeking.
Israel and Palestine’s complicated history makes it difficult for some to pinpoint who is at fault.
Quarter one is the most difficult for many students, and many stress out about and struggle to maintain a good first quarter grade.
The quarter one conundrum; strategies to succeed when faced with the most difficult part of the year
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
After more than four days of hiking, Haymond takes in the breathtaking view at Uhuru Peak, the highest Kilimanjaro peak.
Slow and steady: Mack Haymond gains perspective after Kilimanjaro climb
Kayla Damiano ’25 logs into Scoir.
From Naviance to Scoir: Staples Adopts a New, Smoother Website for Student College Admission Process.
At the Chabad shabbat ceremony, these candles were lit in memorial for the lives lost in Israel, and stayed lit for the duration of the service.
What is Westport Doing to Support Israel?
This is inside The Porch which is only a short walk from Staples High school. The spot provides a quiet environment that has both indoor and outdoor seating. However, if you want to study at The Porch, get there right after school because it closes at 4 p.m.
Best places to study around Westport—not the library
The graphic provides an example of what Connections looks like. The four white boxes would all have words that associate them together, apart from the other boxes. If the four groupings are correct, the player wins the game.
A sweeping epidemic: New York Times games
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joes specialty fall items
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie premiered on Oct. 13, 2023, in AMC Theaters. The film is a collection of the recorded SoFi Stadium concerts, which were the last shows of Swift’s United States leg of the tour.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Out of the several people interviewed, only one person was able to guess the correct candy, a tootsie roll. Every candy students were given are not traditionally found on Halloween.
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Homecoming spirit week for 2023 occurs on Oct. 16 - 20. Photo contributed from Staples Superfans Instagram.
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie premiered on Oct. 13, 2023, in AMC Theaters. The film is a collection of the recorded SoFi Stadium concerts, which were the last shows of Swift’s United States leg of the tour.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie curates unique cinematic experience
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
Out of the several people interviewed, only one person was able to guess the correct candy, a tootsie roll. Every candy students were given are not traditionally found on Halloween.
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Homecoming spirit week for 2023 occurs on Oct. 16 - 20. Photo contributed from Staples Superfans Instagram.
Spirit Week fosters upperclassmen Staples appreciation
10 SAT tests that were printed out to help with studying. Each full test above takes 3 hours to complete, so taking each of these 10 tests would amount to 30 hours of studying.
My View of the SAT as a Staples’ Student
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord - Episode Six
On the Wreckord – Episode Six
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings’ Wordle 10/31/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

The Board of Education approves $1.36 million for Westport Public School facilities

Andi Jacobs '26 and Sophie Smith '26October 19, 2023
Staples+Players+crew+member+Jordan+O%E2%80%99Brian+%E2%80%9926+hopes+to+get+updated+lighting+equipment.+
Sophie Smith ’26
Staples Players crew member Jordan O’Brian ’26 hopes to get updated lighting equipment.

The Board of Education voted to approve $1.36 million to fix Westport Public School facilities on Sept. 21. This request will go to the Board of Finance this October followed by a vote of the Representative Town Meeting (RTM). 

The Board of Finance asked the Board of Education, a group of seven elected officials who make decisions for the school district, for a 10-year capital plan. 

“We had to organize our needs, so we prioritized building envelopes (walls, roofs, windows) and mechanicals (HVAC systems) to ensure our buildings are dry, warm in the winter and cool in the summer,” Lee Goldstein, Chair of the Board of Education, said. “Now we’re working through that list.”

A large amount of this money would go to Staples High School, most notably to the auditorium and field house. The changes would directly affect Staples Players as they use the equipment in the auditorium every day. 

While [the lighting] does technically still work, most of the lighting equipment in the auditorium is very old and a lot of it is breaking or starting to fail.

— Players actor Jordan O'Brien '26

“While it does technically still work, most of the lighting equipment in the auditorium is very old and a lot of it is breaking or starting to fail,” Staples Players crew member Jordan O’Brien ’26 said. “I feel that the grant would be extremely beneficial, especially if it would help us replace or fix some of the older lights and related equipment.” 

Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. is most excited for repairing the field house floors.  

“That’s where the phys ed classes are every day, so that is going to be something that is going to help us each day,” Thomas said. 

There are also many other projects that the Board of Education hopes will be completed. 

“[The investment they are asking for includes] funding requests for a refresh of our security and accessibility assessments, replacement of different exterior and mechanical parts at some of our building, upgrade of pumps and filters in the Staples pool area, as well as a variety of other projects,” Vice Chair of Board of Ed Liz Heyer said. 

The next step in this approval would be through the Board of Finance and the RTM. The Board of Finance met on Oct. 5, but the results haven’t been released to the public yet. 

“So hopefully, fingers crossed,” Thomas said, “in May, [Inklings] will be able to print that it was completed.” 

Related Stories
The Make Me Free Initiative, created by Camille Kolek ’23, Miriam Hurley ’23 and Adelia Purcell ’23, will supply Staples High School bathrooms with complimentary period products. Currently, free period products are only available in the nurses’ office. Graphic by Mia Bomback 25.
State approves funds for Make Me Free to implement Voice4Change-winning initiative
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
Japan STEM trip offers meaningful Travel opportunity
The library parent volunteer fair, held on Sep. 13 in the library, offered an opportunity for parents to learn the ropes of volunteering for the LMC.
Parent Volunteer fair provides opportunities for involvement at LMC
Staples students and teachers took a poll regarding the restricted websites and how much they used them before they were restricted.
Google places restrictions on websites not complying with CT law; teachers scramble for new ways to present content
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
According to Niche, Staples no longer deserved the number one spot for public high schools in Connecticut, as the lack diversity
Staples falls to second in connecticut education, lacks diversity
Staples highschool is having trouble filling coaching positions. Having filled most of the fall season, the athletic department began their search for staff for the winter season. They are hopeful they will find the right people for the job by the end of this October.
Staples experiences decline in coaching staff
Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
The outside of the building touches the view of pedestrians from the street, the design embracing the buildings residential and medical uses.
Southern Connecticut Women's Health expands reach with a new location
The above graphic compares a normal heart (left) to a heart with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy(right). Mike Papale was inspired to create In a Heartbeat after he had been unexpectedly diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Graphic by Hannah Salpeter 25.
In a Heartbeat offers free cardiac screenings to Westport students Oct. 4
About the Contributors
Andi Jacobs '26, Paper Arts Editor
Paper Arts Editor Andi Jacobs ’26 loves to write. When she heard about Inklings, she was excited to have the opportunity to pursue her interest. “I wanted to be part of the school,” Jacobs said. “So I feel like Inklings was a good way to do that and to be able to write.” In addition to writing, Jacobs is also a dancer. She particularly values the joy she experiences while dancing.  “It’s like I can have a time when I’m not really thinking about the other stuff going on in the world,” she said. “Instead I’m just thinking about dance.”
Sophie Smith ’26, Paper Sports Editor
  Sophie Smith ’26 is excited to enter her first year of Inklings as a paper sports editor. She was interested in joining Inklings due to her love for reading and English.  “I enjoy reading and I believe English is my strong subject,” Smith said.  Another interest for Smith is being  a leader of Peter's Heart Club..  “My grandfather has a non-profit organization that works with vulnerable children in Uganda, ” Smith said. “I went to Uganda this summer and I am starting a club to raise money”   
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *