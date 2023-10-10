American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community

Join the discussion.

Writers, producers and actors alike took to the streets of California and New York this summer, regardless of spiking temperatures, to preserve their work lives and improve the industry.
Conclusion of writers’ strike doesn’t guarantee start up of your favorite shows
“[The rise in carjackings] is not just a Westport problem,” Police Chief Foti Koskinas told Westport residents at a town hall on Sep. 20. Communities all across Fairfield County are seeing juveniles from other parts of Connecticut coming into wealthier areas to steal vehicles, with a larger proportion of these carjackings happening in daylight rather than at night.
Westport sees rise in daylight auto thefts, carjacking
Post-Tour Student Survey conducted through EF Educational Tours, 2019, found the following statistics indicating the successes and importance in their mission and the trips they offer.
Japan STEM trip offers meaningful Travel opportunity
The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.
Westport completes permanent rainbow Pride crosswalk
Eva Glennon ’24 and Jona Bernstein ’25 take a brief break in Italian class as phone alarms went off from the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. Photo dramatization by Ella Harrington ’25.
BREAKING NEWS: Nationwide emergency test alarms causes confusion in classrooms
Kindergarteners in Connecticut must turn five on or before Sept. 1 beginning the 2024 to 2025 school year. In previous years, kids young for their grade (who turn five after Sept. 1 but before Jan. 1 of their kindergarten year) have been proven to be under-prepared for school and eventually fall behind compared to their older counterparts.
New age cutoff for kindergarteners will equalize kids on social, educational levels
Saturn’s app functionality orbits out of control with constant bugs
The annual celebration of Halloween can be navigated with advice on specific Westport hot-spots and uniquely decorated streets.
Navigating best 3 Westport Halloween havens
The sign above has been placed in the sandwich line throughout this whole year yet no progress has been made on the toaster.
Bring back the sandwich toaster
Mischa Nasution ’26 is feeling extra cold due to the uncomfortable temperatures of the Mandarin classroom. Throughout the school in different classrooms, the air conditioning is extreme, leading to many students feeling unnecessarily chilly and even interfering with focus in the classroom.
Battling Staples classroom climate chaos
The Westport Junior Review Board offers troubled kids a second chance. Without this program, many youth-offenders would not be able to grow and evolve, but instead face harsh punishment.
Not criminals, just kids: Westport youth find success in restorative justice
The Andes Cloud Forest is one of the 5 ecological zones of Ecudaor. It is considered the richest hotspot on Earth, containing around 15-17% of the world’s plant species, and almost 20% of plant diversity.
Cloud forests, lava tunnels and white water rafting. Get ready for a 10 day trip to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands.
Officer Ed Wooldridge expressed full confidence in the decision to approve three new officers for the school district. “I think that these new officers will make the schools safer, 100%,” Wooldridge said.
Westport steps up security measures for public schools
During club rush, the Staples Swifties club shows their poster in an effort to attract members.
New club brings together Taylor Swift enthusiasts
Andrew Rebello ’25 recently became one of four students to earn a financial literacy ambassador award from a program called Wise. To earn the recognition, Rebello must prove his knowledge on many personal finance topics, including equity.
Rebello achieves financial ambassador award, flourishes in Personal Finance
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Emmy Squared is placed in a popular dining spot in downtown Westport near well-known restaurants Spotted Horse and Pink Sumo.
Emmy Squared debuts in Westport
This year, Staples Players will perform “The Prom” as their annual fall musical. “The Prom” is about a team of Broadway actors who embark on a small town to help a teenage girl forbidden from taking her girlfriend to her school dance.
From summer to spotlight: Staples Players undergo rigorous audition process
Pumpkin Pass or Pumpkin Smash? The best (and worst) of Trader Joe’s specialty fall items
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
The Staples Wreckers and the Stamford Black Knights squared off in a tight FCIAC battle; the game finished 1-1. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Boys’ soccer drops first points of season, tie Stamford
The Wreckers boys’ track team enters the Ridgefield cross country course, consisting of two loops of a gravel course surrounding its athletic complex, plus a series of switchbacks on the main green.
Wreckers cross country takes top spot at Ridgefield Meet
Avery Mueller ’24 celebrates his first goal with a back flip.
Wreckers impress in opening match against Ridgefield, game postponed
Staples highschool is having trouble filling coaching positions. Having filled most of the fall season, the athletic department began their search for staff for the winter season. They are hopeful they will find the right people for the job by the end of this October.
Staples experiences decline in coaching staff
A senior girl’s car is seen parked outside of Staples. This car has a field hockey stick and ball painted on it as well as the commonly used phrase “2enior ye4r.”
Senior girls’ cars get ranked
Logan Noorily ’25 reflects on what her Roman Empire is.
Individual ‘Roman Empires’ reveal character, personality
Many attendees at the American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter’s Optimism Walk come to support friends or family members of theirs who have Parkinson’s disease.
American Parkinson Disease Association Optimism Walk celebrates community
Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
A grinning Rick Benson proudly sports the costume for the iconic mascot of Lobster Fest, ready to brave the steadily incoming storm alongside all the courageous volunteers stationed across the area.
Guests Tough Out the Cold at Westport’s Latest Lobster Fest
One step includes roughly chopping parsnips (white carrots) and celery. These will be taken out later and discarded, so a rough chop will do. Then, place them into a soup sock and tie the bag off.
It’s not your mother’s chicken soup (because it’s mine)
Fairfield County offers many different hiking locations. The ones I reccommend are all family and beginner friendly hikes that offer opportunities to explore nature such as the hikes at Wilton Town Forest (pictures above) in Wilton, Connecticut.
Exploring Fairfield County: Five family-friendly destinations to hike
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Lily Hultgren '25, Paper Features EditorOctober 10, 2023
Lily Hultgren ’25
The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) Connecticut Chapter held its annual Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event’s purpose was to bring people together to support those with Parkinson’s disease (PD), as well as raise funds for the organization. Activities began at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony being held at 11 a.m which was followed by the walk, a 1.5 mile route.

At the event, sponsors as well as health centers, hospitals and more had tables providing resources that offer support to those with PD. After the walk, attendees were given a free pizza lunch and individuals who had raised over $1,000 received Circle of Optimism Medals.

“My favorite part is just seeing the different familiar faces each year, as well as the new ones who come together and persist,” Holly Seymour, APDA Connecticut Chapter Program Director, said. “Despite their diagnosis, the families coming together, both young and old, all together, walking for the same purpose of supporting the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.”

 

During the opening ceremony, (left to right) Karen M. Bruce, Jennifer Barnhart, a American Parkinson Disease (APDA) Connecticut Chapter Board member, and Erika Forte, Board President of the APDA Connecticut Chapter honor Mary Barnhart, who had passed away in June. She had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015, and was able to find a community through the APDA, participating in many of the organization’s seminars, activities and classes. (Lily Hultgren ’25)

 

This year’s event was in memory of Mary Barnhart, who had passed away in June of 2023. She had been diagnosed with PD in 2015. Her daughter Jennifer Barnhart, a board member of the APDA Connecticut Chapter, and Board President of the APDA Connecticut Chapter Erika Forte spoke during the walk’s opening ceremony to honor the late Barnhart.

“I was so moved and grateful that the CT Chapter of the APDA chose to honor Mom and her memory at the Optimism Walk in Westport, her favorite venue by the water,” Barnhart said. “When Erika called to tell me about it, I burst into tears. It was a beautiful day full of remembrance, and I felt so much love for Mom, everywhere I turned.”

When Barnhart was first diagnosed, a friend connected the Barnharts to Forte and her husband Michael Forte, a Person with Parkinson’s (PWP). The Fortes supported them and later introduced them to the APDA, where Barnhart and her mother began taking part in many of the organization’s events and activities. The late Barnhart especially enjoyed the boxing and dance classes.

Many sponsors, which range from pharmaceutical companies to senior living companies, have tables at the event. One of these tables is run by Miss Luzerne County’s Teen 2023 Arianna Spurlin (right). The Pennsylvania native’s community service initiative, “Unshakable: Raising Awareness of Parkinson’s”, aims to support those in overcoming and working through Parkinson’s disease. (Lily Hultgren ’25)

 

“Mom was not someone who would ever have joined a support group, “ Barnhart said, “but these classes provided her with a de facto one, a community of fellow people with Parkinson’s.”

The APDA is the largest grassroots organization for supporting those with PD, and it has different chapters throughout the country. The Connecticut Chapter has two Optimism Walks each year, one in Westport during the fall and another walk during the spring. The chapter also offers education programs, wellness programs, exercise programs, financial support programs, community grants, resources about PD and support groups that aim to provide a space to offer support to and connect those within the Parkinson’s community.

“We have almost 30 support groups here in Connecticut, and anyone can join: the person with Parkinson’s, care partners, spouses, friends, family members,” Marlane Argianas, Chapter Coordinator of the APDA Connecticut Chapter, said. “They’re a really wonderful group of people, they get together and often they have guest speakers that talk about Parkinson’s and, you know, different treatments and things like that.”

(left to right) Karen M. Bruce, Jennifer Barnhart and Paul Hebron take part in the Optimism Walk. The 1.5 mile walk is accessible to wheelchairs and it is up to each person how much they want to walk. (Lily Hultgren ’25)

PD is a neurodegenerative disorder that has motor symptoms such as tremors and non-motor symptoms including cognitive impairment among others. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, although about 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD, due to many going undiagnosed or being misdiagnosed, the disease has been estimated to affect around 1 million Americans. In the United States, after Alzhemier’s disease, Parkinson’s is the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder. 

“So many people give up hope with this diagnosis,” Forte said. “And it’s just important to keep going and keep having hope and optimism that they will not only find a cure, but find ways to live a better life.”

 

Smart walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities builds community and spreads awareness about the talents of children with learning differences.
Smart Walk for Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities fosters community and a worthy cause
Many members of the Westport and surrounding towns participated in the walk as part of groups, like Inklings, to help suicide prevention.
Westport community comes together for Out of the Darkness Walk
This Sunday, the Breast Cancer Walk at Sherwood Island State Park brought many people together for a good cause.
Sherwood Island Breast Cancer Walk comforts community
The installation of Westport’s new permanent Rainbow Pride crosswalk was completed on Monday, Oct. 2. It is located at the intersection of Taylor Place and Jesup Road.
Westport completes permanent rainbow Pride crosswalk
The outside of the building touches the view of pedestrians from the street, the design embracing the buildings residential and medical uses.
Southern Connecticut Women's Health expands reach with a new location
The above graphic compares a normal heart (left) to a heart with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy(right). Mike Papale was inspired to create In a Heartbeat after he had been unexpectedly diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Graphic by Hannah Salpeter 25.
In a Heartbeat offers free cardiac screenings to Westport students Oct. 4
BREAKING NEWS: Floods in Westport create significant hazards
The involvement fair took place during lunch on Sept. 13 and 14 where over 100 clubs showcased their purpose, plans for the year and mission statements. Following the early September fair, most clubs sent emails out to those who signed up with information regarding their first meeting.
Annual Involvement Fair provides fresh opportunities
Two assailants were caught on camera assaulting and stealing a car from a mans home in Westport. One of them has since been caught, leaving one on the loose. Another accomplice has been taken into custody and is facing many charges.
Two assailants arrested in connection to recent carjackings
First student buses are parked outside the front of Staples High School.
New bus company causes disruptions, concerns in school community
Lily Hultgren ’25, Paper Features Editor
For Paper Features Editor Lily Hultgren ’25, joining Inklings was an opportunity to improve her interpersonal skills and do something she loves in the meantime.  ““I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and interview people I don’t know, which is something I get nervous about,” Hultgren said.  As a junior, a veteran now, in Inklings, she thinks that the organization has helped her push beyond these fears. She has definitely seen her own improvement.  “Having to constantly talk to new people for articles and for broadcasts has really helped me learn more about myself and other people.”
