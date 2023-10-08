Southern Connecticut Women’s Health expands reach with a new location

Audrey Curtis ’25 The outside of the building touches the view of pedestrians from the street, the design embracing the building’s residential and medical uses.

Southern Connecticut Women’s Health relocated to a new and larger space at 251 Main St. on September 1, after being located on Imperial Avenue for six years at their original Westport location.

Dr. Mary Murray took over the practice in 2003, naming it Southern Connecticut Women’s Health, and slowly grew the Westport branch when it opened in 2017. Murray felt as though they were outgrowing the center, always feeling the need to expand. Now, its space provides room for additional forms of women’s health other than gynecology.

The current location, situated just a block from Westport’s retail area, is zoned for both residential as well as medical uses.

“You feel like you’re walking into someone’s home, except it’s your doctor’s office,” Murray said.

Murray reflected on the psychological significance of the expansion.

“It has a very comfortable feel. It doesn’t feel as sterile and doesn’t feel as clinical,” Murray said. “I think for OBGYNs, it doesn’t matter how much you like your doctor, nobody’s really excited to have that exam.”

Dr. Murray received praise for her work in surgical gynecology and is the first physician in Connecticut to perform the Acessa® Procedure, a minimally invasive same-day therapy for fibroids. Though this procedure must take place in a surgical ward, the Westport office will provide the proper medical equipment in the area to focus on other aspects of women’s health.

“Gynecology is an important piece but it’s not everything. There are so many other synchronous practices,” Murray said.

Murray’s goal of the practice is her ability to exhibit other forms of women’s health, hosted conveniently under one roof. Abbey Chase will be teaching yoga in an updated studio and weight-loss and nutrition specialist Ligia Brickus will also be a resource in the health center.

With these resources, Murray will collaborate with numerous other healthcare workers who look to provide assistance to both former and new patients seeking necessary care.