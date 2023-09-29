BREAKING NEWS: Floods in Westport create significant hazards

Flash floods spread throughout the New York City and Southern Connecticut area, causing road shutdowns, down trees, home wreckage and other hazards.

The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to one inch in an hour. It is recommended that everyone stay inside, if possible, and avoid flooded roads. The weather will remain a threat until 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Staples students drove slowly out of school as traffic built up on main roads.

“Post Road was so backed up that it took me almost double the amount of time that it usually takes to get home,” Emma Booth ’24 said. “Water is building up and flowing fast.”