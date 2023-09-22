Two assailants arrested in connection to recent carjackings

Photo taken from News 8. Two assailants were caught on camera assaulting and stealing a car from a man’s home in Westport. One of them has since been caught, leaving one on the loose. Another accomplice has been taken into custody and is facing many charges.

Derrick McGill, 39, and a Waterbury youth were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after being linked to a recent carjacking in Westport. A total of five cars stolen from Rhode Island and two towns in Connecticut, Ridgefield and Westport, were found in McGill’s garage.

McGill ran a chop shop, an illicit business out of his garage where he stripped stolen cars for parts and sold them in Berlin, Connecticut.

Police got a search warrant to search the minor’s house and found a handgun with an extended magazine.

The video of the recent carjacking went viral and shows the arrested youth and another man, who has yet to be apprehended, forcibly stealing the victim’s car. The minor is facing charges for this offense.

“The teenager, one of two masked assailants who forcibly stole the expensive sports car from the Bayberry Lane homeowner after following the man to his home, faces charges of first-degree strangulation, home invasion, third-degree assault robbery by carjacking, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle,” the Westport Journal said.

McGill also faces multiple charges.

“McGill was charged with four counts of first-degree larceny, and one count each of operating a chop shop, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny and conspiracy to operate a chop shop, which is an illicit garage that disassembles stolen vehicles and sells the parts,” CT Insider said.

McGill’s bond is currently set at $200,000.