New bus company causes disruptions, concerns in school community

Poppy Harrington ‘25. First student buses are parked outside the front of Staples High School.

Since the start of the 2023-2024 school year, buses have been consistently stationed outside all Westport Public schools day and night, causing disruptions in traffic patterns and noise. Many of the older buses have sensitive alarms that get triggered by ordinary movement, and the loud honking that ensues affects both classroom learning and nearby residents..

School bus transportation reliability has been a recurring issue in Westport. The school district routinely seeks transportation services through a competitive bidding process. This ensures that the district can secure the highest quality service from transportation providers while also paying a competitive rate.

Recently, the contract for transportation services expired, and after a competitive bidding process, First Student emerged as the winning company. This marks a significant change for Westport Public Schools, as they had been partnered with Dattco for over two decades.

However, while Dattco had their own location to park buses while serving the Westport community, First Student does not. Because of this, they park their buses in designated lots at Westport Public Schools until Oct. 31. Yet, even after nearly a full month since schools reopened, complaints continue to be voiced.

“Not only are these buses creating additional traffic around schools, but every weekday since school started, our entire North Avenue neighborhood has been awakened at 5:45 a.m. by the sound of buses firing up, then beeping and backing up, as well as the sound of motor idling,” Westport resident and parent Stefanie Lemcke said in Dan Woog’s 06880 blog.

Teachers share these concerns as well. Adding to the issue are the alarms on the buses that are triggered throughout the day and result in classroom disruptions.

“I have been in the AP’s office for a meeting with the bus sensor going off. It was very distracting. I can only imagine how it is impacting students in the classroom,” science teacher Karen Thompson said.

Some are further concerned that the buses have blocked the front of the building and take up space reserved for emergency vehicles. However, Staples Nurse Anna Fitzpatrick clarifies that in the event of an emergency, there are other open areas and entrances for emergency vehicles to park and have responders enter the building.

“I am sure the town will come up with a plan for the buses soon,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our town has great first responders who are familiar with the school.”

Superintendent Thomas Scarice has initiated actions to engage in discussions and resolve the challenges stemming from the new bus company. A permanent solution is on the horizon as a brand-new fleet is set to arrive in December, and permanent parking arrangements will be established, eliminating the need for buses to occupy public school parking lots. Scarice has also implemented short-term steps to reduce the disruption brought on by the ongoing horn disruptions.

“We have provided staff at the front of the high school with the capability to turn off alarms when they are triggered,” Superintendent Thomas Scarice said. “But the ultimate solution will be forthcoming when the new fleet arrives in a couple of months.”