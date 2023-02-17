TEAM announces 10th annual Teen Diversity essay contest

Once winners are announced on April 18, the top three winners will receive cash prizes. Graphic by Rylie Cordella ’25.

TEAM (Together Effectively Achieving Multiculturalism) Westport and their co-sponsor, the Westport Library, announced their essay contest for the 10th year in a row on Feb. 6. This year’s essay topic is “The Dialogue Challenge: Effective Engagement on Race, Ethnicity, Religion, and LGBTQIA+.” The prompt focuses on how interactions with people of different backgrounds and perspectives have broadened one’s viewpoint or altered their previous beliefs.

All high school students in Westport and students who live in Westport but attend a school in a different town can enter an essay. Essay submissions are due on Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. In previous years, the contest has “drawn widespread attention and engagement in Westport and beyond,” According to Westport’s announcement.

Leigh Foran ’24 reflects on her involvement in the 2022 essay contest, where she earned third place.

“I chose to participate in the contest to make a statement about inclusion and diversity in my community, which I think is something everyone needs to hear about,” Foran said. “I definitely recommend that people enter the contest.”

Winners will each receive cash prizes. The first place prize is $1,000, second place is $750 and third place is $500, but is at the judges discretion. Contestants will be notified on April 5 if they are among the top three. The awards ceremony will take place at the Westport Library, which is currently planned for April 18.

In the essay announcement, First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker encouraged students to participate in this year’s contest.

“I encourage the youth of our town to participate in discussions and programs that will enhance their experience in Westport, and ultimately, in the world beyond,” Tooker said. “I am confident that through their words, they will demonstrate that Westport is a community that welcomes conversation.”





