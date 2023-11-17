To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Sherwood Diner temporarily closed down to remodel on Oct 30 for an unknown period of time. Although unconfirmed, the restaurant reportedly renovates the restaurants kitchen. To see updates, follow @sherwooddinerct on Instagram.
Sherwood Diner closes for remodel
Jill Dillon (D) was elected to the Board of Education via write-in ballots on Nov. 7.
Behind the scenes of local election winner Jill Dillon’s write-in election success
While every local race for each commission and board were important, much attention was paid to the Board of Education’s (BOE) candidates this election cycle–with particular focus on how voters would react to the new campaign priorities by Republicans. In the previous 2021 election cycle, the Republican candidates for the BOE captured 42.77%. This year, they achieved 18.81% of the vote.
Local Westport Democrats win Board of Education, retain two other boards
Savvy Smoker, the new smoke and vape shop, replaces Subway located on 940 Post Rd E, Westport, Connecticut. Stores like this one have been under some pretty heated controversy lately, adding to the debate around smoking and vaping.
Increased number of smoke shops in Westport arouses controversy
To implement the ban on new smoke shops in Westport, several changes must be made to existing laws, including banning smoke shops from all zoning districts and requiring special permits to sell tobacco products.
Planning and Zoning Commission reveals potential ban on smoke shops in Westport
Antisemitism has drastically increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on Oct. 7.
Antisemitism on college campuses must end now
Blake Watkins ’26 sitting in class during his long period, wishing to take a cafeteria break with his class.
Classes that meet during morning long-periods should take cafeteria breaks
I always feel grateful when I finish the Turkey Trot with members of my community beside me.
Finding family in community: Thanksgiving Turkey Trot tradition
Last year, the boys’ cross-country team reenacted one of the most famous scenes from the movie “The Lion King”, bringing out school spirit from their audience. This was definitely a memorable act for me and I laughed a ton after hearing “The Circle of Life” blasting out from the speakers.
Pep rally has been postponed so many times; is it still worth it to have one?
Since the news broke about her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has been the center of attention during several of his games. Many football fans find issue with this, and believe that football networks and the media must focus on football, not Swift.
Make football about football, not Taylor Swift
Duplicit rocks Toquet Hall in collaboration with Staples skate club to fundraise money to renovate the skate park. The skate club held this fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. where they also sold baked goods from Granola Bar.
Skate club with Dulcit, The Corduroys rock Toquet Hall for a good cause
Awesome Austin” (left) and his chief angel Andrew Berman (right) show off the medals Austin has received after participating in MyTEAM TRIUMPH events
Disabled marathoner inspires crowd at Westport charity event
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
Jill Dillon and her team members stand outside in their logowear in order to spread the word about their campaign and educate voters about what makes their policy agenda unique.
Jill Dillon defies odds, secures seat on Westport Board of Education
The 2022 Dodge-A-Cop champions smile for the winning picture
The annual Dodge-A-Cop fundraiser arrives at staples
Staples Players’ production of “The Prom” this November tells the story of a lesbian couple not being allowed to attend their school’s prom and the Broadway actors who try and help them.
Players’ ‘The Prom’ demonstrates acceptance through fun-filled production
Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra.
Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year
The Five Nights At Freddy’s movie excites eager fans as its released just in time for halloween.
October media excites with new releases
As demonstrated by the photo above, the syllabus’ for the two classes vary not only in subject but also intensity and depth. They do not follow the same curriculum and are two entirely separate classes within the same 4 walls.
Combining Painting, Advanced Painting classes into one period results in mixed feelings
Terrains Pumpkin Spice latte with oat milk
Best pumpkin spice latte in Westport- not Starbucks!
Cormac Mulvey ’25 (left) celebrates his equalizing goal with Adam Syah ’24 (middle) and Sam Rossoni ’25 (right).
Wreckers fall to Ridgefield in opening round of states, season ends
The Wreckers get in position to defend a goal kick from the Hall.
Girls’ soccer beats Hall, moves on to state quarterfinals
Staples celebrates their go-ahead goal early in the second half thanks to a strike from Evelyn Chudowsky ’24.
Wreckers top Warde, Chudowsky scores 2
Staples boys’ soccer took down Warde 3-0 at Fairfield Warde High School. (Photo by William Murray 25)
Staples cruises past Fairfield Warde in fiery battle
Captain Deneil Betfarhard ’24 prepares for their game on Oct. 14. at Hopkins. Contributed by Deneil Betfarhad ‘24
New year, new season: fall sports teams kick of season, set goals, build bonds
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
Staples defense gets ready as Darien takes a corner during the championship at Wilton High School, a neutral site.
Field hockey reflects on FCIAC final loss, gears up for States
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.
To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day
(screenshot of email) The pep rally was rescheduled once, and then postponed once again. It is not yet clear what day the event has been rescheduled to. (graphic) The Pep Rally, a cherished tradition at Staples, is an exciting event held annually. The fall sports teams perform dance routines while the rest of Staples students watch from the bleachers at the football field.
Pep rally’s double reschedule sparks pushback from student body
While Thanksgiving is in November, many jump right to Christmas festivities beginning November first.
Novembers holiday debate – Embrace the festive spirit or savor Thanksgiving tradition
Science teacher Tracy Soffa is new to Staples High School. Fun fact: she is a licensed lawyer.
Meet the new teachers: Tracy Soffa
This is the common area of the StuVi suite.
Day in the life of a Boston University student during parents weekend
This third pumpkin was decorated by cafeteria server, Anna. The pumpkin was embellished with Gel clings that compliment the holiday spirit, letters that spell out Happy Halloween, and an interactive witch that cackles when the red dot appears.
The Staples cafeteria host annual Pumpkin Contest
Wreckers celebrate Spirit week with Monday being PJ day, Tuesday dynamic duos and vacation dads, Wednesday color wars, Thursday ski vs surf and Friday homecoming shirts and Wrecker colors. Cammie Rubino ’23 rocks her homecoming shirt along with the rest of the senior girls for spirit week.
Staples struts their spirit, anticipate homecoming
People walk The Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of supporting the cause at Sherwood Island hosted by Making Strides.
Supporters engage in the Making Strides Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
Dogs find best friends at Compo Beach
On the Wreckord - Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord – Episode Eleven
On the Wreckord - Back To School
On the Wreckord – Back To School
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Nine
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Eight
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
On the Wreckord — Episode Seven
St. Andrew’s South African rugby team poses with the Staples boys’ rugby team at the Gonzaga Rugby Classic Tournament.
Staples boys’ rugby team welcomes South Africans to Westport
Elisa Feinman, behavior therapist, aids Browne in communication. Feinman helped deliver Browne’s heartfelt Father’s Day card.
W. Browne flourishes with spelling board, transcends communication gap
Sam Paris ’23 represents Team USA as a Skyliner Senior Synchronized Skater.
Team USA competitors juggle athletic, academic pursuits
06880 founder Dan Woog and Lyah Muktavaram ‘22 collaborated during her senior internship to produce a photo book. The project, “Pick of Pics” includes photos captured of Westport for over a decade.
Woog and Muktavaram publish “06880: Pick of the Pics”
Co-presidents Freddie Aldridge ‘24 and Noah Salpeter ‘23 are advocating for the complete restoration of the Compo Beach skate park. They are currently communicating with Westport Parks and Recreation and the Westport Youth Commission to figure out the budget plans for the project.
Staples Skate Club advocates for mainstream, inclusive culture through Compo Park renovation
Inklings Wordle 11/22/23
Inklings’ Wordle 11/22/23
Inklings Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/3/23
Inklings Wordle 2/17/23
Inklings’ Wordle 2/17/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News

To skip or not to skip: seniors reflect on attending school on senior skip day

Genevieve Frucht ’24, Editor in ChiefNovember 17, 2023
Many+seniors+took+the+chance+to+relax+on+senior+skip+day%2C+though+those+who+did+come+to+school+for+various+reasons+found+themselves+with+very+few+other+seniors+in+their+classes.
Genevieve Frucht ’24
Many seniors took the chance to relax on senior skip day, though those who did come to school for various reasons found themselves with very few other seniors in their classes.

Underclassmen walk into their first class of the day, expecting to see all the seniors in the class missing. However, they are shocked to see some seniors are in attendance and are confused as to why.
A number of seniors attended school on senior skip day for various reasons. Many came because they had sports games after school that required attendance in school. Others had assessments and assignments that they didn’t want to miss.
For example, Staples girls’ soccer had their FCIAC semi-final game and would not be permitted to play if they did not attend every class. Alana Morris ’24 understood why it was necessary to come to school but felt there would be benefits to being able to skip.

I had been excited for senior skip day for so long, especially since I have had senioritis since junior year. I needed a break, and unfortunately, I was not able to relax because I was required to come to class

— Lindsey Price ’24


“I was annoyed that I had to come to school [on skip day] because the game was late, so I knew I wouldn’t get to bed until very late,” Morris said. “I wanted to be able to sleep in a bit.”
Similarly, Staples field hockey also played their semi-final game, and all players had to attend at least four hours of school. Lindsey Price ’24 was excited to partake in the tradition of skipping and felt disappointed when she couldn’t.
“I had been excited for senior skip day for so long, especially since I have had senioritis since junior year,” Price said. “I needed a break, and unfortunately, I was not able to relax because I was required to come to class.”
Additionally, some seniors attended school because they did not want to get behind on any work or assessments that might have been scheduled on skip day. Gianna Amatuzzi ’24 had to make the decision as to whether she would take a day off or risk feeling as if she missed important assignments and material.
“I was debating about participating in senior skip day, but I decided that it was important for me to come in and not feel left out once I was at school,” Amatuzzi said. “My mindset was that I will have another opportunity to take a senior skip day later in the year once I know where I’m going to college.”
Though Morris, Price and Amatuzzi all came to school for various reasons, they have different opinions on whether or not Nov. 1 was the best day for senior skip day. Morris acknowledges that there will always be conflicts with senior skip day, but the date it landed on was actually at a good time.
“I don’t think there is ever a great time for senior skip day because there are always sports, but I think that this is actually the best time,” Morris said. “It’s annoying that I had to be in school, but there isn’t much work to do because we are just starting a new quarter. Also, October doesn’t have any days off, so if I could skip, it would be nice to finally have a day off.”
Conversely, Amatuzzi advocates for a senior skip day later in the school year because seniors will be able to enjoy the day once the stress of college decisions is over.
“I would like senior skip day to be later in the year. Ideally, I would like it to occur once I am accepted into college,” Amatuzzi said. “This will make it more enjoyable, relaxing and rewarding as there will be less pressure regarding missing a day of school.”
While these three seniors sat in class all day, many others did take the day off and enjoyed themselves and are excited to partake in future senior skip days.
“I skipped on senior skip day and it was really nice,” Apurv Sharma ’24 said. “I got to get some more sleep and hang out with my friends.”

Related Stories
Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls
Seniors face unexpected obstacles at the polls
Graphic by Talia Moskowitz ’24
First semester seniors stay motivated
The Westport Bookshop has been able to provide 3,500 hours of paid employment for 12 adults with differing abilities. Those hours are primarily spent organizing books and completing data entries on their online eBay store.
Westport Book Shop provides employment to disabled community, expands business ambitions
Isabelle Blend ’23 and John Inglese ’23 share their favorite classes and teachers to help guide underclassmen at Staples High School.
Seniors offer advice on special classes, teachers
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Ulta beauty is located on Post Road in Westport and offers a variety of beauty products.
Best Dupes for the Winter Season
Out of the several people interviewed, only one person was able to guess the correct candy, a tootsie roll. Every candy students were given are not traditionally found on Halloween.
Staples community samples uncommon halloween candies
Students and staff describe how often they personally think of the Roman Empire in light of the recent TikTok trend of asking only guys how often it crosses their mind.
Staples engages in Tiktok’s recent trend: How often do you think about the Roman Empire?
Many come together every fall season to play, watch and cheer on their favorite football teams.
Football season attracts diverse crowds, encompassing traditions
The involvement fair took place during lunch on Sept. 13 and 14 where over 100 clubs showcased their purpose, plans for the year and mission statements. Following the early September fair, most clubs sent emails out to those who signed up with information regarding their first meeting.
Annual Involvement Fair provides fresh opportunities
Harry Goodburn ’25 holds up a picture of his celebrity look-alike, Declan Donnelly, who is most commonly known for his role presenting on the TV show “Britain’s Got Talent.”
Who’s your celebrity look-alike?
About the Contributor
Genevieve Frucht ’24, Editor in Chief
Inklings Editor in Chief Genevieve Frucht ’24 has the passion and experience of an incredibly dedicated journalist. “I wanted to expand and write about real people--their stories--and get to know people through interviews,” Frucht said. Frucht started out as a news editor junior year, and then set her sights on becoming chief because she had ideas for creating her ideal version of the paper. Her position and time in Inklings has given Frucht vast wisdom in the world of interviewing people. “Sometimes they’ll say no [to an interview],” Frucht said, “but if they do, just take that and move on.”
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Inklings News • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Inklings News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *