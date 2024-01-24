Girls’ track long distance runners prompt progress; remain outside in winter season

Paper News Editor Sophia Reeves ’25 learns lessons from friends from Connecticut to Corsica, France to gain a global perspective when writing.An avid dancer since she was two, Reeves has grown up around dancers from throughout Connecticut. “I can compare what's going on at Staples to what's going on at other schools,” Reeves said. During her travels this summer, she was immersed in a new culture, using journalism to share her valuable experiences.“My brothers and I stayed with a French family that we're friends with,” Reeves said. “I think that staying with them made the experience more authentic.”
Staff Writer Danisha Nasution ’25 thinks being in Inklings can open doors into helping people develop skills in all sorts of ways.“Personally, I want to use Inklings to eventually help me start my own blog,” Nasution said. “I have always wanted to start a blog, maybe Inklings can be the start of what’s to come.” After Intro to Journalism caught her attention, she decided to take the step into Inklings.“I had really enjoyed reading everyone’s work on Inklings,” Nasution said. “It’s cool that now I am a part of it, I can project my voice in the newspaper.”