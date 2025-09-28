Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens

Associate Managing Editor Anna

Petrosino

’26 enjoys the Inklings environment and people involved in it.

“It’s nice and it’s kind of a niche group of people so you kind of have this sense of community with Inklings and it’s a lot of fun to be a part of,” Petrosino said.

However, when work for Inklings, along with her other school work, starts to pile up, Anna goes on walks by the beach to calm down.

“I like to go for walks a lot […] [and] listen to music,” she said. “It’s peaceful.”