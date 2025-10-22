Staples remembers Homecoming

Creative Director Bianca Mastocciolo ’26 channels her energy into the art of dance, a passion she’s had since toddlerhood. Beyond choreography, she works a part-time job at a small business, assisting children in curating fits.

“I work at Groove in Westport, which is a kids’ clothing store,” Mastocciolo said. “I love seeing people I know there.”

Mastocciolo’s motivation to join Advanced Journalism was driven by her friends’ encouragement and mom’s eye for fashion, which shaped the creative perspective she offers to Inklings.

“I was really interested by the idea of journalism,” she said, “and I grew up around fashion magazines.”