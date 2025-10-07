Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory

Subscribe
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
RoboWreckers meets every Monday and Wednesday in room 291 to prepare for the drones competition that will be hosted by Staples on Feb. 21.
Revamp Robotics: Staples hosts first ever drone competition
Alexa Vargas spreads positivity daily by greeting all the kids on the bus
Backbone of Staples: Dedicated bus drivers provide support
Sarah Kalb ’26, Jared Sale ’26 and Will Stoutenberg ’26 collaborate behind the scenes to make WWPT and STV shows run smoothly.
Behind the scenes: meet the students running WWPT, STV
The first month of school is over and staying organized with your school work is important.
One month in: How students are handling school
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Westports Academy of Dance seniors pose in their party scene dresses.
Westports Academy of Dance prepares for their 44th production of The Nutcracker!
The class of 2026 reflects on their hopes, aspirations and goals for the future, looking ahead to the year 2035.
“In 10 Years…” with the Class of 2026
A large display of pumpkins welcoming the fall season greets shoppers as soon as they enter the store, each with its own unique shape and color.
Trying Trader Joe’s newly released fall snacks
Streaming Staples: Student share views on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
STREAMING STAPLES: The Summer I Turned Pretty
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Will Enquist '26, Paper Managing EditorOctober 7, 2025
They couldn’t keep them off the field. 

As the final seconds of the game ticked away, kicker Mickey Ross ’26 split the uprights with a 38 yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Wreckers’ football team to a thrilling 34-33 victory over West Haven on Friday, Sept. 26. Within moments, a flood of Staples students – clad in the evening’s theme of red, white and blue – stormed the field in celebration. The kick was a culmination of a hard fought back-and-forth contest that saw numerous lead changes and shifts in momentum. 

“That moment is why you make all the sacrifices you make,” Head Coach Matthew Jacowleff ’15 said. “I’m just so proud of our guys.”

The win marks the Wreckers’ third consecutive victory including earlier wins over Stamford and Glastonbury.

A key to the victory was a strong rushing attack. Running back Chaz Darby ’26 set the tone early by scoring the game’s first touchdown, going on to rack up 156 rushing yards according to Maxpreps. His runs included two key first downs that got the Wreckers in range for Ross’s Kick. 

“[I] felt great, I got to give all the credit to my line though, [it] starts there. [We’ve] been practicing, executing and on the field today it came down to the last second,” Darby said. 

After Darby’s initial touchdown, the Wreckers special teams unit would block a punt, setting up a short field goal putting the Wreckers up 10-0. 

Late in the first quarter the Wrecker defense – who had been strong in their first two games – began to falter. While Staples held West Haven to minimal gains on early downs the Blue Devils converted on third down with big plays. Those defensive breakdowns ultimately led to back to back West Haven touchdowns putting the Blue Devils up 14-10.

Wide receiver Justin Halky ’26 dives for a pass in the endzone.
 “We’ve talked about the fact that they are going to make big plays and we are going to have to be resilient and in a position to respond,” Jacowleff said. “We pride ourselves on being mentally and physically tougher than our opponent.” 

Seconds before halftime Staples quarterback Nick Weil ’26 would rush for a touchdown to establish a 17-14 Wrecker lead before the intermission. Weil would complete 13 of 23 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. 

“Man in the arena; you’re the guy taking snaps, you’re the guy who has the ball last in his hands. You make a couple mistakes, come with it,” Jacowleff said. “Nick is the man in the arena and if we lose, I’ll lose with Nick – but we haven’t lost a lot.” 

The Wreckers began the second half of play in explosive fashion. Wide receiver – and kick returner – Charlie Clarke ’26 returned the opening kick off for a touchdown. The Wrecker’s momentum would not last for long though: West Haven’s Amir Danily would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown in a moment emblematic of what was a highly dynamic game. 

“The team did an absolutely fantastic job being resilient,” Defensive Line Coach Ron Clarke said, “Everytime they got kicked a little bit they bounced back […] you can’t say enough about the heart of this [team].” 

Staples and West Haven would continue to trade offensive punch

es deep into the fourth quarter. With four minutes remaining and the Wreckers trailing 31-33, Weil threw an interception. Initially, it appeared that West Haven had returned the ball for a touchdown, but a defensive holding call nullified the score and kept Staples in the game.

The Staples defense would force West Haven to punt after a short possession, giving the Wreckers the ball with two minutes remaining. Staples would drive to the 25 yard line, aided by passes from Weil and multiple runs that saw Darby power through opposing players. 

It was then, with the game on the line, that Ross would get his opportunity. 

“I just tried to clear my mind; think about me, the snapper, the holder, just doing our job,” Ross said “No one was rushing so […] I was able to prepare for that moment.”

Will Enquist ’26, Paper Managing Editor
Paper Managing Editor Will Enquist ’26 is a dedicated student with a strong interest in history, political science and philosophy. At Staples, he has taken AP Government, AP European History and honors U.S. History courses that fueled his passion for learning.  “Getting to really dive into subjects that I enjoy, like history and government, is really fun,” Enquist said.  Outside of class, he is active in the community, working on political campaigns and serving on the Westport Health Commission.  “I think our first layout is in a few weeks,” he said, “so I’m looking forward to that.” 
