Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke

Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond “Gilmore Girls:” my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Created or generated?: uniqueness at risk due to algorithms
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Stew Leonard’s 2025 Fall Festivites!
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke

Georgia Allen ’28 and Alexandra Floto ‘28, Staff Writer and Web Features EditorSeptember 29, 2025
Provided by Natalie Chudowsky ’26
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.

Some kids play soccer—Natalie Chudowsky ’26 lives it. 

As soon as she could walk, you could find her on the soccer field. That 3-year-old amateur player has now become one of the top players in the US for her class.  From practices to tournaments in Germany to the Staples games, she was all in. And as it turns out, her hard work of early morning sessions and trekking over an hour for games paid off. 

Chudowsky officially committed to Duke before her junior year of high school, but she will be going there next semester to prepare for the season ahead, meaning she will be graduating from Staples early, in January.   

“Going to college early to prepare for soccer has been becoming more of a popular thing, especially in college soccer,” Chudowsky said.

Chudowsky explained how going to school early will help her get to know her coaches and teammates better and will get her ready to balance school with soccer. 

But graduating in January is not stopping her from returning for prom and other big events for seniors. Chudowsky loves the warming Staples environment and appreciates the support of the Staples community, especially the Wreckers girls’ soccer team, as she is not participating in her senior year of soccer. 

Instead of competing for Staples, Chudowsky made the decision to play with a boys club team so she can practice and compete in soccer, but with lower chances of injuring herself before she goes off to college. 

According to Chudowsky, playing with a boys team was challenging at the start; adapting to their level of play, game IQ and speed, but she made it happen. 

“At the beginning, I was playing a bit uptight,” Chudowsky said. “But slowly I started gaining confidence and they really welcomed me in.” 

Even though she has found a new groove with this club team until January, she still misses the Staples soccer program and tries to help out by going to practices, playing in scrimmages or giving them tips at halftime during a game. 

“Our [Staples] head coach, Barry Beatie, was very supportive and he completely understood as well as encouraged me to join the club,” Chudowsky said.

Aside from her early graduation to attend Duke, Chudowsky was selected to be a part of the U.S. under-17 National team to play in a pair of international friendlies against Japan on June 28 and July 1. She has been in the player pool for the national team since she was 14 years old.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
The Wreckers field hockey team poses in front of the 2024 state championship plaque after beating Darien 5-2. This team included many talented graduates such as Sofi Fildalgo ’25, Tyla Ozgen ’25 and Emma Larit ’25.
Back to back … to back? Field hockey competes for 3-Peat
The girls' volleyball team huddles before beginning their final set against Brien McMahon.
Teamwork and energy drives girls’ volleyball to victory