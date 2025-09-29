Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke

Provided by Natalie Chudowsky ’26 Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.

Some kids play soccer—Natalie Chudowsky ’26 lives it.

As soon as she could walk, you could find her on the soccer field. That 3-year-old amateur player has now become one of the top players in the US for her class. From practices to tournaments in Germany to the Staples games, she was all in. And as it turns out, her hard work of early morning sessions and trekking over an hour for games paid off.

Chudowsky officially committed to Duke before her junior year of high school, but she will be going there next semester to prepare for the season ahead, meaning she will be graduating from Staples early, in January.

“Going to college early to prepare for soccer has been becoming more of a popular thing, especially in college soccer,” Chudowsky said.

Chudowsky explained how going to school early will help her get to know her coaches and teammates better and will get her ready to balance school with soccer.

But graduating in January is not stopping her from returning for prom and other big events for seniors. Chudowsky loves the warming Staples environment and appreciates the support of the Staples community, especially the Wreckers girls’ soccer team, as she is not participating in her senior year of soccer.

Instead of competing for Staples, Chudowsky made the decision to play with a boys club team so she can practice and compete in soccer, but with lower chances of injuring herself before she goes off to college.

According to Chudowsky, playing with a boys team was challenging at the start; adapting to their level of play, game IQ and speed, but she made it happen.

“At the beginning, I was playing a bit uptight,” Chudowsky said. “But slowly I started gaining confidence and they really welcomed me in.”

Even though she has found a new groove with this club team until January, she still misses the Staples soccer program and tries to help out by going to practices, playing in scrimmages or giving them tips at halftime during a game.

“Our [Staples] head coach, Barry Beatie, was very supportive and he completely understood as well as encouraged me to join the club,” Chudowsky said.

Aside from her early graduation to attend Duke, Chudowsky was selected to be a part of the U.S. under-17 National team to play in a pair of international friendlies against Japan on June 28 and July 1. She has been in the player pool for the national team since she was 14 years old.