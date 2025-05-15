Staples Soccer team plan walk out in response to their coach being fired

Samantha Henske ’25. Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.

Staples Soccer team has planned a walkout for Friday May 16 in response to the recent firing of the Soccer coach. The Board of Education (BOE) meeting took place on Monday, May 12, when Staples boys’ varsity coach Russel Oost-Lievense was defeated by the BOE with a 5-1 vote affirming Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice notion to fire Oost-Lievense. This decision has left the community divided.

Many players are passionate about this case and believed this meeting was biased in favor of the school district and the administration’s actions in the leave of the coach.

“The fact that they excluded eight witnesses isn’t fair,” Ford Epstein ’26 said.

A walkout will be administered during period 2 on Friday, May 16 where students will walk out of school and meet adults and alumni protesting outside of the school to raise awareness to the unjust administration. , The staples boys’ soccer team has reached out to other sports captains to organize a protest against the school district. “ We are doing the walk out because we need to hold the administration accountable for the corrupt process that we saw play out Monday night — Shackleford ’26

2025 captain of the boys varsity soccer team Dylan Shackleford ’26 and Samantha Henske ’25 organized it together and told people about it who have also contributed to planning the protest.