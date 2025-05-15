Staples Soccer team plan walk out in response to their coach being fired

Join the discussion.

The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing
Students are now celebrating their college acceptances with extravagant bed parties. Family and friends help contribute to the party and surprise the student with a decked out bed filled with their college merch.
College bound, camera ready
Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.
Staples Soccer team plan walk out in response to their coach being fired
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings' Wordle 3/3/23
Staples Soccer team plan walk out in response to their coach being fired

Anna Petrosino ’26, Paper Editor May 15, 2025
Samantha Henske ’25.
Instagram account @wreckersforruss becomes popular within minutes to advocate for the upcoming protest.

Staples Soccer team has planned a walkout for Friday May 16 in response to the recent firing of the Soccer coach. The Board of Education (BOE) meeting took place on Monday, May 12, when Staples boys’ varsity coach Russel Oost-Lievense was defeated by the BOE with a 5-1 vote affirming Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice notion to fire Oost-Lievense. This decision has left the community divided.

Many players are passionate about this case and believed this meeting was biased in favor of the school district and the administration’s actions in the leave of the coach.

“The fact that they excluded eight witnesses isn’t fair,” Ford Epstein ’26 said.

A walkout will be administered during period 2 on Friday, May 16 where students will walk out of school and meet adults and alumni protesting outside of the school to raise awareness to the unjust administration. , The staples boys’ soccer team has reached out to other sports captains to organize a protest against the school district.

2025 captain of the boys varsity soccer team Dylan Shackleford ’26 and Samantha Henske ’25 organized it together and told people about it who have also contributed to planning the protest.

“We are doing the walk out because we need to hold the administration accountable for the corrupt process that we saw play out Monday night,” Shackleford ’26 said. “We know it will be effective in spreading awareness that any of the teachers or coaches could be next, while under this administration.

The new Staples head football coach Matty Jacowleff stands for the national anthem (Photo from wreckersgreershotz).
BREAKING NEWS: Wreckers name Matty Jacowleff as new head football coach
The first phase of ‘new’ documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse case was released on Feb. 27 by the Department of Justice. Although the U.S. The Attorney General promised a fresh set of information to be released, all of the documents have been available to the public for many years. There is no confirmed date as to when the second wave of documents will be released. Graphic by Demi Sasson ’25.
First batch of rumored ‘new’ Jeffrey Epstein documents reveal no new material
The Staples Wreckers beat the Ridgefield Tigers 68-58 to win the 2024-2025 FCIAC Championship.
Boys’ basketball defeats Ridgefield 68-58 to win FCIAC championship
The snowman found at the preserve is the most recent incident of antisemitism in Westport.
Snowman depicting Hitler found in Westport
The composable cups were first announced in Westport stores on Feb. 10th to workers and consumers.
Westport Starbucks stores switch to compostable cups, shocking customers
Staples football head coach Adam Behrends (left) will head west to coach for the University of New Mexico Lobos.
BREAKING NEWS: Staples football head coach accepts collegiate job
Katie Fitzgerald (middle) alongside two of her teammates on the Irish national lacrosse team for their age division. During the photo they are in Hong Kong, attending an international tournament.
Katie Fitzgerald’s game goes global
Coach Schager during her days playing at Johns Hopkins, where her passion for lacrosse first took root.
Coach Schager transforms Staples lacrosse
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.
Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Anna Petrosino ’26
Anna Petrosino ’26, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Anna Petrosino ’26 enjoys playing field hockey and lacrosse and understands the importance of their impact on her life.  “It’s a place where you can go where you don’t have to worry about stress and schoolwork, you’re just with your teammates playing the sport that you love,” Petrosino said.  Petrosino also values how journalism has the power to make an impact, not just at Staples, but in the world.  “I joined Advanced Journalism because I think that it’s important,” Petrosino said. “I wanted to learn more about how the media can really have an impact on the world.” 