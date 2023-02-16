We The People competition explained by classmates, Kammerman

We+The+People+competed+on+Jan.+26+at+the+Norwalk+Superior+Court.+The+group+will+travel+to+Washington+D.C.+for+nationals+mid-April.+

Photo by Talia Varsano ’24.

We The People competed on Jan. 26 at the Norwalk Superior Court. The group will travel to Washington D.C. for nationals mid-April.

Related Stories
In 2022, 183 seniors received the Seal of Biliteracy. An additional 117 juniors were also qualified to earn the Seal. The Class of 2018 were the first Staples students to obtain the Seal of Biliteracy after Governor Dannel Malloy signed Public Act 17-29 on June 6, 2017, which established the Connecticut Seal of Biliteracy. Graphic by Lily Hultgren 25.
Seal of Biliteracy assessment approaches, teachers, students reflect
The AP African-American Studies course has sparked Republican criticism and served as a lightning rod in the debate over parents’ influence in education.
Gutting AP African-American studies sets dangerous precedent
Long Lots Elementary School was originally built in the 1950s as a middle school. Over time the appliances and systems in the school have deteriorated, leading the Board of Education to recommend a rebuild of the school.
Long Lots Elementary inspection reveals need for rebuild
On Feb. 3, Westport, Wilton and Weston seniors attended the Red and White Charity Ball, hosted by The Counties Assemblies.
Westport, Weston, Wilton seniors dress for a cause at Red and Whites