Brandy Melville’s one size fits all causes damage to young minds

Ava Coyle ’25 Opinions Editor|December 15, 2022
Graphic by Ava Coyle ’25
Brandy Melville allows for a warped body image with their one size fits all theory. This video will put this to the test, trying on different tops and pants with honest reviews.
