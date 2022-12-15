Brandy Melville’s one size fits all causes damage to young minds

Brandy+Melville+allows+for+a+warped+body+image+with+their+one+size+fits+all+theory.+This+video+will+put+this+to+the+test%2C+trying+on+different+tops+and+pants+with+honest+reviews.

Graphic by Ava Coyle ’25

Brandy Melville allows for a warped body image with their one size fits all theory. This video will put this to the test, trying on different tops and pants with honest reviews.

