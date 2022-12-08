Fans fight for Taylor Swift tickets

Rylie Cordella ’25, Staff Writer and Ava Chun ’25 Paper Arts Editor |December 8, 2022
Graphic by Shivali Kanthan '24
Fans waited in the queue to buy tickets for hours. Students were walking around school with laptops open, hoping they would get tickets and wouldn’t get kicked off Ticketmaster.
Read Next
A&E
Broadcast
Players offer behind the scenes of Guys and Dolls
Mexicue brings authentic Mexican cuisine to Westport
Megan’s Martha’s Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Winter Green Festival Promotes Sustainability
Thanksgiving calls for unique family traditions and celebrations
Thanksgiving spirit crowds hallways
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
Westport Nutrition fuels community with healthy options
Students share plans for upcoming summer break
What’s Staples listening to?
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *