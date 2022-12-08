Fans fight for Taylor Swift tickets

Fans+waited+in+the+queue+to+buy+tickets+for+hours.+Students+were+walking+around+school+with+laptops+open%2C+hoping+they+would+get+tickets+and+wouldnt+get+kicked+off+Ticketmaster.+

Graphic by Shivali Kanthan '24

Fans waited in the queue to buy tickets for hours. Students were walking around school with laptops open, hoping they would get tickets and wouldn’t get kicked off Ticketmaster.

Related Stories
Teenagers copy celebrities and their advice, losing their sense of self. Many youths have replicated Hailey Beiber’s glossy brown lips she coined as brownie glazed along with her ‘clean girl’ trend, both of which have been criticized for taking credit for Latina and Black women beauty practices.
Celebrities excessively command consciousness of community; take heed
Melissa Newman speaks about her father’s new memoir on Nov. 20 at the Westport Country Playhouse. Event coordinators hand out a copy of the book to each attendee while they wait for the talk to begin.
Westport remembers Paul Newman
Annam Olasewere ’25 participated in the USA Swimming National Select Camp in order to improve her mindset both in and out of the pool.
Annam Olasewere makes a splash at USA Swimming National Select Camp
Youth struggles with Kanye West’s recent anti-semitism
Youth struggles with Kanye West’s recent anti-semitism