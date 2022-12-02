Mexicue brings authentic Mexican cuisine to Westport

Audrey Curtis ’25 Web Features Editor and Charlotte Berner ’25 Staff Writer|December 2, 2022
Photo by Charlotte Berner
Mexicue opened on Nov. 16 on Westport’s Main Street.
Read Next
A&E
Broadcast
Thanksgiving spirit crowds hallways
Megan’s Martha’s Vineyard boutique displays a woman run small business
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
Westport Nutrition fuels community with healthy options
Students share plans for upcoming summer break
What’s Staples listening to?
Junior Prom Dresses: Hot or Not Satire
Summer activities to cure boredom
Bonkers Cupcakes sweetens Fairfield County dessert scene
Trader Joe’s offers variety of gnocchi to satisfy pasta cravings
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *