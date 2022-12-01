Mental Health days prove unknown, yet helpful to students

Liora Perkins ’25 Web Arts Editor and Rylie Cordella ’25 Staff Writer|December 1, 2022
Graphic contributed by Getty Images/iStockphoto
Staples High School provides students with two sick days that don’t count against their attendance, but most students don’t know that this option exists.
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Library noise generates student feedback
Winter sports captains embark on new season with high hopes
Staples community expresses gratitude before Thanksgiving
Nivaud bumps, sets, spikes Pinkaid goal through volleyball fundraiser
Bhatia and Pogue converse about monthly crosswords
Westport community comes together for Out of the Darkness Walk
Juniors struggle to attend college visits
Second quarter of year approaches, juniors reflect on pressure
Opening of Gofer Ice Cream inspires reflection on Westport consumerism
A&E
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *