Library noise generates student feedback

The+library+swarms+with+students+during+free+time%2C+causing+the+library+to+reach+loud+noises+that+are+disturbing+to+students.

Photo by Siena Petrosinelli ’25

The library swarms with students during free time, causing the library to reach loud noises that are disturbing to students.

Related Stories
“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” by Emily M. Danforth is a fictional portrayal of the journey of a gay girl as she endures the trials of conversion therapy.
Queer Books: Representation in literature provides sense of identity to readers
Jayme Stevenson gives her opening statement.
Congressional candidates ventilate important issues in Staples library
The Panorama Climate Survey displays that many students are disappointed with the Staples school climate and have lost a connection to many aspects of school.
Survey shows students dissatisfied with school climate
Staples High School provides students with two sick days that don’t count against their attendance, but most students don’t know that this option exists.
Mental Health days prove unknown, yet helpful to students