Second quarter of year approaches, juniors reflect on pressure

Paige Tighe ’24, Paper Features Editor and Talia Varsano ’24, Paper Arts and Entertainment Editor|November 2, 2022
Graphic by Paige Tighe ’24
Juniors reflect on the start to junior year and how to balance a difficult schedule of AP classes, sports and other extracurriculars.
https://www.wevideo.com/view/2841642741
Broadcast
Bhatia and Pogue converse about monthly crosswords
Westport community comes together for Out of the Darkness Walk
Juniors struggle to attend college visits
Opening of Gofer Ice Cream inspires reflection on Westport consumerism
A&E
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
Boys’ cross country reflects on FCIAC performance
The reality of older siblings going to college: confessions from younger siblings
Students reflect on successful spirit week
Students share current favorites in music
Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *