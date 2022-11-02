Juniors struggle to attend college visits

Staples+students%2C+a+large+majority+of+them+being+seniors%2C+attend+the+University+of+Vermont+college+visit+held+in+the+college+%26+career+center+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+14.

Photo taken by Ava Cordella ’24

Staples students, a large majority of them being seniors, attend the University of Vermont college visit held in the college & career center on Friday, Oct. 14.