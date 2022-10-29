Boys’ cross country reflects on FCIAC performance

Toby Goldfarb ’23, Web Managing Editor and Julia Leitner ’23, Assistant Business Manager |October 29, 2022
Photo contributed by Eva Simonte ’23
Boys’ cross country participated in the FCIACs meet and placed second on Oct. 19.
Broadcast
Sports
Bhatia and Pogue converse about monthly crosswords
Westport community comes together for Out of the Darkness Walk
Juniors struggle to attend college visits
Second quarter of year approaches, juniors reflect on pressure
Opening of Gofer Ice Cream inspires reflection on Westport consumerism
A&E
Staples Swifties talk Swift’s impact, ‘Midnights’
The reality of older siblings going to college: confessions from younger siblings
Students reflect on successful spirit week
Students share current favorites in music
Pep Rally excites students for Homecoming game
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *