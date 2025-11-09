HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction

Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.

When most people see a house being torn down, they picture piles of wood, metal and drywall headed for the trash. But for Oliver Vynerib ’26, those piles of discarded materials look like an opportunity to make construction more sustainable, and to help the environment and community.

That vision became HomeCycle CT, a sustainability organization Vynerib founded in 2023 when he was just a sophomore. Rather than demolishing homes in the traditional way, HomeCycle CT promotes the careful dismantling of buildings so that usable materials can be salvaged, reused and donated to nonprofits.

“ [HomeCycle CT] is a sustainability organization that connects homeowners and builders with nonprofits to reuse and recycle building materials, The goal is to reduce landfill waste, support local communities, and help donors receive tax benefits.” — Oliver Vynerib ’26 “[HomeCycle CT] is a sustainability organization that connects homeowners and builders with nonprofits to reuse and recycle building materials,” Vynerib said. “The goal is to reduce landfill waste, support local communities, and help donors receive tax benefits.”

The inspiration for HomeCycle CT came after Vynerib noticed how much usable material gets thrown away during home demolitions and renovations.

“I realized there was an opportunity to help both the environment and the community by connecting builders with nonprofits that could repurpose these materials,” Vynerib said.

Vynerib’s interest in entrepreneurship and sustainability has motivated him to take action.

“I wanted to make it easier for people and builders to do the right thing environmentally, not just because it’s good for the planet, but because it can also make financial sense through tax savings,” Vynerib said.

However, getting HomeCycle off the ground wasn’t simple.

“One of the hardest parts was getting builders to trust an organization led by a student and

understand that deconstruction wouldn’t slow down their projects,” Vynerib said. “I overcame that by being professional, presenting real data and showing examples of successful projects that saved time and money. Winning the Town of Westport’s Green Building Award also helped build credibility.”

That award was well-earned. HomeCycle’s deconstruction work at 159 Easton Road and 4 Sycamore Lane salvaged approximately $400,000 worth of building materials and resulted in about $160,000 in tax savings for the donors. Across all projects, HomeCycle has helped divert an estimated $2 million worth of materials from landfills.

Launching the project started with no funding, just initiative and commitment.

“Impact is made through outreaching to builders and homeowners to engage in deconstruction and donations,” Vynerib said. “I built connections with nonprofits like Second Chance and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, who handle the logistics. My main investment was time – creating presentations, meeting builders, and coordinating projects.”

Beyond environmental benefits, HomeCycle’s sustainability also helps financially. Builders receive tax deductions for donated materials, while communities gain access to affordable supplies.

Balancing this initiative with high school hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve learned to manage my time by setting priorities and treating HomeCycle like one of my classes,” Vynerib said. “I’ll work on it during free periods or after school, and I make sure to separate time for school, business and friends.”

For students wanting to do something similar, but don’t know how to start, it’s not impossible.

“Start small, but just start. Don’t wait for everything to be perfect – you’ll learn as you go,” Vynerib said, “Focus on solving a real problem and be persistent when people don’t take you seriously at first. Connections and credibility will follow if you’re consistent.”