Inklings News
At 7:45 a.m., Coleytown Elementary received a bomb threat, which led to a two hour delay.
BREAKING NEWS: Coleytown Elementary receives bomb threat, causes delay
Staples remained open on Oct. 20 and 21 as Diwali was celebrated throughout the world.
Statewide Diwali recognition brings little change to Fairfield County school calendars
Picture of the entrance to Coleytown Middle School
Coleytown Middle School is best public middle school in Connecticut
Right to left Jack Thompson 27‘, Jake Shefro 26‘, Dan Woog as moderators right table Don O Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
Students Engage 1st Selectmen Candidates in Q&A
President Donald Trump (above) was a key figure in facilitating the negotiations that resulted in the current Gaza Peace Plan.
Breaking News: Hamas has released the last remaining live hostages
Oliver Vynerib ’26 stands with a deconstruction team during a HomeCycle CT project, where salvaged wood materials were prepared for donation.
HomeCycle CT: How Oliver Vynerib ’26 is redefining sustainable construction
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 9, 2025, after news broke that a deal had been reached to secure the release of Israeli hostages. The mood was hopeful as crowds held signs and Israeli flags.
“Am Yisrael Chai”: hope and heartbreak across Jewish communities
Charles Dickens , Edgar Allen Poe Mary Shelley and more who are all well known writers within the gothic and horror genre.
Poe, Shelley, and the Art of Fear
Addison Welling ’26 and Olivia Kuliga ’26 decked out head to toe in red for color wars, while Emily Rosenthal ’28 and Jess Selzer ’28 chose not to dress up for school colors day.
Senior girls shine in school spirit, while underclassmen… miss the memo?
The candidates and moderators take the stage at Toquet Hall. The three First Selectman candidates (from left to right), Don O’Day, David Rosenwaks and Kevin Christie.
A First Selectman discussion for students, created by students
Why is Thanksgiving getting taken over?
Don’t skip Thanksgiving: it deserves its own moment
The craft store Michaels in Westport with their holiday displays of ornaments and Christmas trees up in early November.
Christmas came early: maybe too early
The once-thriving frozen yogurt scene in Westport has melted away, leaving fans hungry for its return.
From feast to famine: the frozen yogurt shortage in Westport
Social media may offer benefits like connection and support, but it can also cause anxiety because of irrational comparisons and fear of missing out (FOMO).
Scrolling through life instead of living it: How I got out of the loop
Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor created by the company Xicoia, has sparked controversy across Hollywood about whether artificial intelligence should and can truly replace human performers.
When the star isn’t human
Wreckers celebrate after winning the FCIAC championship.
GLORY, GLORY, Staples Soccer!
Stamford misses penalty for what would’ve been the equalizing goal.
Staples defeats Stamford to advance to FCIAC final
Staples boys’ soccer cruise past Norwalk to continue FCIAC title hopes
Leading Early: Junior Captains Step Into Senior Roles
Staples remembers Homecoming
The NFL’s decision to feature Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime headliner has resulted in national debate over whether he truly represents America.
Bad Bunny’s halftime spot sparks cultural and political debate
Season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiered Sept. 16, with stars like Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and Robert Irwin blowing up the media.
Beyond the ballroom: how the media builds yet breaks ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Artist promoting her local small business at Westport Popshop Market.
PopShop Market: Handmade Finds & Local Treasures
The image above displays the lyrics of the song "Connecticut ” by Cat Crash, where the artists express their opinion and experiences.
Art or Out of Touch? The Divisive Honesty of ‘Connecticut’ by Cat Crash’s
The rating of Taylor Swift's “Folklore” and “Speak Now” albums perform better compared to “The Life of a Showgirl,” sparking controversy on whether her most recent album is a miss among many hits.
Sequins and Side-Eyes: Why Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Album Isn’t Winning Everyone Over
Bind, Deaf and Mute Halloween Baking Challenge…. fail
National Charity League and Staples League of Boys’ are preparing themselves for a wonderful year of charity ahead in the 2025-2026 season.
Charities of Westport
Welcome to Inklings! This is a guide for people interested in joining the award winning newspaper: Inklings.
Welcome to Inklings!
Fall Activities at Silverman’s Farm
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Categories:

Byline photo of Camilla Garfield ’27
Camilla Garfield ’27, Paper EditorNovember 9, 2025
When most people see a house being torn down, they picture piles of wood, metal and drywall headed for the trash. But for Oliver Vynerib ’26, those piles of discarded materials look like an opportunity to make construction more sustainable, and to help the environment and community. 

That vision became HomeCycle CT, a sustainability organization Vynerib founded in 2023 when he was just a sophomore. Rather than demolishing homes in the traditional way, HomeCycle CT promotes the careful dismantling of buildings so that usable materials can be salvaged, reused and donated to nonprofits. 

“[HomeCycle CT] is a sustainability organization that connects homeowners and builders with nonprofits to reuse and recycle building materials,” Vynerib said. “The goal is to reduce landfill waste, support local communities, and help donors receive tax benefits.”

The inspiration for HomeCycle CT came after Vynerib noticed how much usable material gets thrown away during home demolitions and renovations.

“I realized there was an opportunity to help both the environment and the community by connecting builders with nonprofits that could repurpose these materials,” Vynerib said. 

Vynerib’s interest in entrepreneurship and sustainability has motivated him to take action.

“I wanted to make it easier for people and builders to do the right thing environmentally, not just because it’s good for the planet, but because it can also make financial sense through tax savings,” Vynerib said. 

However, getting HomeCycle off the ground wasn’t simple. 

“One of the hardest parts was getting builders to trust an organization led by a student and

understand that deconstruction wouldn’t slow down their projects,” Vynerib said. “I overcame that by being professional, presenting real data and showing examples of successful projects that saved time and money. Winning the Town of Westport’s Green Building Award also helped build credibility.”

That award was well-earned. HomeCycle’s deconstruction work at 159 Easton Road and 4 Sycamore Lane salvaged approximately $400,000 worth of building materials and resulted in about $160,000 in tax savings for the donors. Across all projects, HomeCycle has helped divert an estimated $2 million worth of materials from landfills. 

Launching the project started with no funding, just initiative and commitment.  

“Impact is made through outreaching to builders and homeowners to engage in deconstruction and donations,” Vynerib said. “I built connections with nonprofits like Second Chance and Habitat for Humanity ReStore, who handle the logistics. My main investment was time – creating presentations, meeting builders, and coordinating projects.”

Beyond environmental benefits, HomeCycle’s sustainability also helps financially. Builders receive tax deductions for donated materials, while communities gain access to affordable supplies. 

Balancing this initiative with high school hasn’t always been easy. 

“I’ve learned to manage my time by setting priorities and treating HomeCycle like one of my classes,” Vynerib said. “I’ll work on it during free periods or after school, and I make sure to separate time for school, business and friends.”

For students wanting to do something similar, but don’t know how to start, it’s not impossible. 

“Start small, but just start. Don’t wait for everything to be perfect – you’ll learn as you go,” Vynerib said, “Focus on solving a real problem and be persistent when people don’t take you seriously at first. Connections and credibility will follow if you’re consistent.”

About the Contributor
Camilla Garfield ’27
Camilla Garfield ’27, Paper Editor
Paper Editor Camilla Garfield ’27 understands how everyday people and criminal minds work thanks to the classes and summer programs she participates in. “[Over the summer], I went to Georgetown for a forensics science program,” Garfield said. She also takes Child Psychology so she can learn more about the inner workings of people. Her writing also follows the topic of psychology where she enjoys writing about various people and their motives. “It’s interesting how everyone is different and everyone has a different background and different hobbies and interests,” she said. “I just like learning why people do what they do.”
Tags:
