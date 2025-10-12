Subscribe
Seven Staples seniors were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists for their exceptional performance on the PSAT.
Staples announces 2025 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Connecticut rolled out new E-bike laws/regulations for the first time
Connecticut Rolls Out new E-bike laws
Jen Tooker came to the Staples Library to talk to Staples students for civics learning week last March.
Campaign suspended, Westport’s First Select Woman suspends her campaign for govern
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
People in the Westport community gather at Ned Dimes Marina to raise money for families with critically ill children. The event includes access to a pizza truck, that anyone with a ticket is allowed to take food from. The event offers merch at the entrance, all showing support for the nonprofit Rach’s Hope.
Walking the extra mile: the Westport community honors Rachel Doran and families in need
Cartoon drawing of The Old Mill.
Future Uncertain: Old Mill lawsuits continue, increase threats for closure
VPNs have become the key for students to get around the new fire wall, but there is risk involved with VPN usage.
Access denied: VPNs emerge as teenagers’ digital loophole
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.
Farmstand by Dairy Boy: How Paige Lorenze saved Viv’s Veggies
Connected, but not connecting - today's conversations often happen through screens, even when we’re side by side.
Cell phones prove to be double-edged screen
Phones are set to be banned starting the beginning of quarter two, where all students will be forced to put their phone in their lockers.
High School is locking away our phones, and our readiness for college
Brooke Kirkham shivers in a ball outside of school.
Brooke is cold!!!
Without phones, students may rediscover the power and importance of face to face connection.
Phones down, eyes up: what a school phone ban could teach us
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Arthur Khisyamov ’27 takes a corner for the Wreckers.
Boys’ soccer defeats Danbury for first time in 10 years
Varsity girls’ soccer finish with a 2-0 victory over Fairfield Ludlowe on Oct. 30
Wreckers girls’ soccer takes down the Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons on Sept. 30
Kicker Mickey Ross ’26 lines up for a game winning field goal.
Friday night classic: Wreckers rally in back-and-forth thriller to claim 34–33 victory
Cody Feuerstadt ’29 was the New York Giants Junior Reporter in 2024. This means he won a competition to receive numerous prizes, including the opportunity to interview a player.
From stands to sideline: Cody Feuerstadt reflects on New York Giants Junior Reporter experience
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
The chefs cooked behind the bar at Sushi Jin and were very inviting and friendly.
Sushi Showdown: Sushi Jin and Pink Sumo battle it out for the best sushi downtown
The location of the soon-to-be Sephora will be in the Brooks Brothers location near Lux Bond & Green in the Brooks Corner Plaza.
Sephora announces arrival in Westport
Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy moments before their debut performance on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Episode 1.
Get Ready With Me… to dance: Alix Earle steps into spotlight
Spotify announced on Sept. 15 that it upgraded free listeners to have access to certain perks once exclusive to Premium members.
Spotify levels up free experience
Second period at Staples High School is an hour and twenty minutes, which can be exhausting for students. Making “communications time” at the start of class mandatory would help students focus, reduce stress and be more productive.
Making second period more manageable
Georgia Ratcliffe ’27 and Sadie Sherman ’27 go to Lyfe Cafe, Retreat Sweets and Greenology to find the best strawberry matcha in Westport.
Strawberry matcha review: where should you get your matcha?
Staples added a new science course allowing students to go deeper into their study of forensics.
Going deeper into forensics: Staples introduces new course
The Spotted Lantern Fly first came to the United States in the 2000s, but has since spread across the East Coast. Feasting on trees, people have been instructed to kill them before they harm more wildlife. This is your calling. After watching this video, you will be the lord of the (lantern) flies.
Lantern BYE! A guide to DIY pest control
Gruel Britannia opened on July 17 in Westport, offering unique breakfast and lunch menus inspired by British cuisine.
Gruel Britannia brings taste of UK to Westport
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Byline photo of Anna Petrosino ’26
Anna Petrosino ’26, Associate Managing EditorOctober 12, 2025
Lorenza Arnal founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas. The farmstand is open from 12-5 p.m. on Wednesdays and weekends. Located at 253 Lyons Plain Road, Weston. Founder of Viv’s Veggies Vivian Simmons runs the farmstand when open Fresh tomatoes picked from Viv’s Veggies are sold at the Farmstand on the farm.

Viv’s Veggies is an organic farm and market in Weston, offering fresh, locally grown produce. The owner, Vivian Simons, always loved gardening. She could spend seven hours a day working in the garden.

“I fell in love with this piece of land,” Simons said. “It was on the market 12 years ago and I ended up buying it and turned it into this organic farm.”

However, earlier this year she was reluctant to open Viv’s Veggies again.

“To be honest, I wasn’t planning on opening, ” Simons said. “I lose a lot of money from farming. It’s not profitable, […] and it’s so much work.”

That’s when Viv received a message from one of her returning customers, Paige Lorenze. Lorenze resides in Southport and is an influencer who posts lifestyle and fashion content for her million followers on Instagram and YouTube. This prompted her to create an up-and-coming lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy, in 2021 that sells clothing, denim, homeware and accessories.

“Paige texted me, ‘Viv, I want to help you,” Simons said. “She came here, helped me clean up the farm, built custom shelves and a shed with AC to keep the vegetables fresh.”

Through this collaboration, Lorenze receives no compensation. Her only request was to have her brand, Dairy Boy, be printed across the Viv’s Veggies sign for additional exposure.

Now, teen girls’ Instagram stories blow up across Fairfield County with photos of the Viv’s Veggies stand, baskets of cherry tomatoes, Dairy Boy merch and of Lorenze and the Dairy Boy ice cream truck that travels throughout Connecticut and New York for pop-ups.

The Farmstand is a stand at Viv’s Veggies that sells produce and other micro businesses goods with picnic tables and flowers spread out. People can shop, sit and talk or walk around the farm. Lorenze occasionally visits, sometimes with the ice cream truck, and sells Dairy Boy merch as a pop-up.

“I went [to the Farmstand] because my sister was in a short clip with [Lorenze] and she has been obsessed with her for the longest time,” Daisy Hackett ’27 said. “It was her dream come true to even meet her.”

The Farmstand by Dairy Boy proved to be a success, not just by the crowds it drew in support for the life-style brand, but because it gave Simons the support she needed

to keep farming.

“It’s a good deed that she did,” Simons said. “She saved the farm.”

The revival of Viv’s Veggies also created space for other local makers, including baker Inna Fiafman, who launched her sourdough microbusiness in the fall of last year. She makes sourdough out of her home with a full cottage license and makes each loaf by hand. 

Fiafman met Simons last October and started selling her bread at her barn. That following spring, they were unsure of the future of Fiafman’s sourdough business.

“But a lot has changed,” Fiafman said. “Dairy Boy has helped the farm and we

opened the stand. ” 

Since the rescue, she’s been selling at The Farmstand, working together with Dairy Boy staff and other micro and small businesses, they have been able to sell handcreams, honey, sourdough, produce, olive oil and other micro-business products all in one stand.

Lorenza Arnal, a seller at the Farmstand, founded Capitana, a chili crunch brand, in 2021 and sells along the East Coast, California and Texas.

“I started my business at the Westport Farmers Market,” Arnal said, “I now ship nationally, I grow in Mexico and bring it through Texas where it’s distributed there, the east coast, and California.” 

Many small businesses between sourdough, Capitana, and Bea Olive Oil are given a chance to personally give their product to customers due to the collaboration with Dairy Boy.  

“We have the best customers and the best team,” Fiafman said. “I think because

it’s gaining popularity, it’s attracting everyone. It’s really a happy place.”

