Subscribe
Advertise
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Long Lots Elementary School’s new build is expected to break ground any day now.
Update on Long Lots Elementary School’s New Build
In May of 2025, the President’s Volunteer Service Award was put on temporary pause, with no clear future of its return.
PVSA award put on a temporary halt, leaving students waiting
A major accident on the Merritt Parkway caused significant traffic problems for students and teachers alike Monday morning.
Accident on Merritt Parkway causes hectic morning for Staples commuters
Staples High School rankings in the categories used by the U.S. News and World Report to derive its high school standings
Staples ranked as the sixth best high school in Connecticut by U.S. News and World Report
“It’s really frustrating that more of my morning is held up,” Charlotte Brookbanks ’27 said. “I have to get up early enough, but with extra arrangements my parents also have to get up earlier than normal.”
BREAKING NEWS: Wakeman Farm Drive parking close for paving
Temple Israel in Westport conducts their annual Yom Kippur service for members to reflect on the solemn holiday.
More than a day off: Students reflect on Yom Kippur
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.
Merit parkway exit changes
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The violent conflict between Israel and Gaza has had extreme effects on Westport. Graphic from VectorPortal
A call for conscience: Westport, Israel, and the question of humanitarian responsibility
During the summer, people enjoy the sands while boaters sail off the coast of Compo Beach.
Summer setback or recharge?: Time off turns into falling behind
Students’ writing is increasingly screened for AI use, sometimes based on punctuation and formatting choices.
Em dashes ≠ ChatGPT
With all the stress that comes with adjusting to school in the fall, I always need something to watch when I get home to make the season a bit more enjoyable.
Beyond “Gilmore Girls:” my favorite shows and movies that help me romanticize fall
Cottage cheese has been used for many recent recipes from dips and dinners to desserts.
Protein obsessions storm the internet; are we consuming too much?
Staples Wreckers wide receivers and defensive backs Justin Halky ’26 and Connor Petrosino ’28 celebrate together after Halky’s touchdown against the Stamford Black Knights.
Staples beats Stamford 49-6 in electric home opener
Natalie Chudowsky ’28 plays for the United States Youth National Team (USYNT) in the CONCACAF tournament.
Natalie Chudowsky prepares for next stop: Duke
Ava Pattinson ’29 races towards the goal while being defended by three Norwalk Bear players in a home game on Sept. 10.
High pressure, high potential: freshman step into varsity roles
Female Sports Coverage stats nationwide.
WWPT and STV expand coverage of Staples girls sports
Staples and Glastonbury shake hands after a hard-fought game
New beginnings on the gridiron: What we learned from week 1
Cover of “Les Misérables” playbill
Staples players presents their new production Les Misérables
The sign outside for Le Pain Quotidien’s new upcoming location hangs outside as the bakery prepares for opening. Inside, construction is still underway.
Breaking bread: Le Pain Quotidien brings a taste of europe
At Sorelle Art Gallery, Daniel Pollera’s sailboat painting contrasts to today’s AI art growth , reminding viewers of the emotion and originality only a human can capture. The painting is what most fear is being overshadowed by algorithms, replacing the artist's hand and heart.
Created or generated?: uniqueness at risk due to algorithms
Guests fill the warmly lit dining room at Dandelion inside the Delemar Hotel, where Mediterranean inspired decor and a lively vibe create an inviting atmosphere.
Dandelion opens at Delemar Hotel, brings mediterranean flavors to Westport
Inside Make-Modern’s new Westport studio
Sew it begins: Make-Modern brings crafting to Westport
A new authentic Italian restaurant, Massi Co, has opened in the heart of westport. This restaurant not only has exclusively imported ingredients from Italy, but a warm staff, fun music, and a great vibe.
Back to the Roots: Massi Co, an Authentic Neapolitan restaurant opens
Stew Leonard's offers a variety of fun fall activites for the whole family to partake in!
Stew Leonard’s 2025 Fall Festivites!
And… they’re off! Class of 2025 embarks on internships
Girls’ Saugatuck rowing sets sights on nationals
Trader Joe’s Spring Snacks
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Merit parkway exit changes

Byline photo of Lucy Basso ’27
Lucy Basso ’27, Inklings AmbassadorSeptember 24, 2025
Contributed by Lucy Basso ’27
Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.

If you have missed your exit on the Merritt Parkway recently you are not alone. Due to federal laws requiring all limited-access highways to use mile markers, the exit numbers on the Merritt Parkway are in the process of being re-numbered. 

Instead of exits following the old sequential system, the mile marker system will now make exits correspond with the amount of miles from the New York border. 

“I think it was a necessary change,” Gargi Karve ’27 said, “but I think they should have done a better job advertising the change.” 

The project officially began in the summer of 2025, starting at the New York border and working its way north. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the new system is expected to be fully in place by the end of 2030. In order to ease the transition,“OLD EXIT” makers will remain posted alongside the new ones for at least two years to give drivers time to adjust. 

The mileage based system is not only a federal requirement but also provides practical advantages. The change will not only help drivers better estimate how far they are from their destination, but it will also make the addition of new exits less confusing in the future. 

Still the project comes at a cost. The installation of new signs along with the maintenance of both the “NEW EXIT” and “OLD EXIT” markers are funded through taxpayer dollars. While some think the change is worth the change long term, others believe that taxpayer dollars should be used for projects like repairing roads. 

“I think it’s a very unneeded change; it was kind of spontaneous,” Eliska Soffa ’27 said. “I think we could have used the tax money to do more productive things.”


View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Lucy Basso ’27
Lucy Basso ’27, Inklings Ambassador
Inklings Ambassador Lucy Basso ’27 love for journalism came at a young age because she disliked reading anything that wasn’t a newspaper or magazine.  “I remember every Friday my subscription of the Week Jr came in the mail and I would spend a solid hour reading through the articles and playing the games,” Basso said.  This passion led Basso to share her journalism enthusiasm, knowledge and passion with kids. “I love getting to see the kids every week and getting to help them with something that they’re passionate about,” Basso said, “and so we share that passion, which is nice.”
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Colin Walker ( left) and Mark Donovan( right) finish the 100 mile ride.
100 miles for a cause: Colin Walker cycles for cancer research
Guests at Harvest Fest are served a signature cocktail during cocktail hour.
Wakeman Town Farm raises over $100,000 to launch new initiative ‘Farm on the Go’
Teen Band Night at Toquet Hall featured Mia Moore ’26, Emersyn Miller ’26, Evelyn Overly ’28 and Scarlett Shope ’26, along with Masuk High School student Jake Ryan playing in their band Anhedonia.
Staples students in Anhedonia band expand creativity with music
The New York Times Mini is missing, sending users two directions, buy or comply. The morning ritual is no longer for many students, as it is set behind bars that come with a fee of $6 a month.
Mini goes missing behind New York Times paywall
Schwartz is dedicated to clearing out microplastics in Westport with her nonprofit organization, Speckless.
A Speckless future: Sienna Schwartz conquers microplastics
Sarah Jessica Parker (right) receives her Westport Library card, being told she can check out any book whenever she pleases.
“Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker honored at Westport Library