Merit parkway exit changes

Contributed by Lucy Basso ’27 Both new and old exit numbers in the Merritt Parkway will remain for the next two years to help drivers get accustomed to the new change.

If you have missed your exit on the Merritt Parkway recently you are not alone. Due to federal laws requiring all limited-access highways to use mile markers, the exit numbers on the Merritt Parkway are in the process of being re-numbered.

Instead of exits following the old sequential system, the mile marker system will now make exits correspond with the amount of miles from the New York border.

“ I think it was a necessary change, but I think they should have done a better job advertising the change. — Gargi Karve ’27 “I think it was a necessary change,” Gargi Karve ’27 said, “but I think they should have done a better job advertising the change.”

The project officially began in the summer of 2025, starting at the New York border and working its way north. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the new system is expected to be fully in place by the end of 2030. In order to ease the transition,“OLD EXIT” makers will remain posted alongside the new ones for at least two years to give drivers time to adjust.

The mileage based system is not only a federal requirement but also provides practical advantages. The change will not only help drivers better estimate how far they are from their destination, but it will also make the addition of new exits less confusing in the future.

Still the project comes at a cost. The installation of new signs along with the maintenance of both the “NEW EXIT” and “OLD EXIT” markers are funded through taxpayer dollars. While some think the change is worth the change long term, others believe that taxpayer dollars should be used for projects like repairing roads.

“I think it’s a very unneeded change; it was kind of spontaneous,” Eliska Soffa ’27 said. “I think we could have used the tax money to do more productive things.”