Driveway thefts in Westport: 4 ways to stay safe

Car break-ins have been on the rise in Westport, which is raising concerns from community members. Recent incidents include car burglaries and attempted thefts at the hands of masked individuals. Most of these incidents have happened at night and in the comfort of Westport residents’ own driveways.

“ We’ve been encouraging residents for years to lock their cars. Vehicle break-ins are the result of people not locking their cars and/or not removing valuables from sight — Westport Police Officer Eric Woods

Despite years of this consistent messaging, this problem still persists. The Westport Police Department emphasizes that crime will only deter if residents start taking necessary security measures. Here are some key safety tips to prevent vehicle-related theft.

Tip One: Always Lock Your Car… Even When You’re At Home

Many of these thefts that have occurred have taken place right in people’s driveways because they’re leaving their car unlocked. Make sure that all doors are locked and windows are closed every time that you park your car.

Tip Two: Remove or Hide Your Valuables

Visible items like electronics, shopping bags and purses can attract thieves. If you can’t afford to lose an item, take it with you. The Fairfield Police Department recommends putting your valuables in your trunk before you park, never after you park. “Thieves may be watching,” they said.

Tip Three: Park in Well-Lit, Busy Areas

Thieves prefer secluded spots that are out of anybody’s sight lines. According to the Hamlet Hub, a Connecticut news outlet, “Attended parking lots, monitored by uniformed or easily identifiable legitimate parking attendants, are ideal.”

Tip Four: Install Security Measures

It’s also important to consider installing motion-activated lights and security cameras around your property. These will most likely deter any thieves from your driveway. “Make it challenging for home burglary prowlers to know whether they’re under surveillance,” The Westport Police Department said.

While Westport remains a relatively safe community, this rise in vehicle break-ins should remind residents that safety truly begins with personal responsibility. Simple actions like locking your car and removing your valuables can protect your property and discourage crime. As the Westport Police Department continues to reach out, community cooperation remains the most important.

" Until residents take protecting their personal property seriously, the criminal element will continue to show up in Westport — Westport Police Officer Eric Woods