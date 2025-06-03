Day of Champions supports grieving children

Addison Frankel ’27 Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.

The P.J. Romano Field at Saugatuck Elementary School transforms every year into a vibrant and spectacular arena filled with laughter, teamwork, community and spirited competition. Children and adults of all ages partake in friendly competitions such as, tug-of-war, relay races and word scramble. However, this day serves a greater purpose beyond all of the fun and activities: Supporting children who are navigating the grieving process after losing a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. This is truly the heart of Day of Champions, a yearly event that supports Experience Camps.

Experience Camps is a non-profit organization that helps grieving children find comfort, happiness and safety through unique and life-changing summer camp experiences. Experience Camps is a unique organization, where grieving children are provided a safe outlet to express their emotions and feelings.

Experience Camps was founded in 2009, by Sara Deren. The first Experience Camp was in Maine and it served just 27 campers. Deren, a Westport resident whose husband Jon is a camp owner and director, created the growing organization to help bring awareness to an unspoken, but not uncommon issue: childhood grief.

“On average, 1 in 12 kids will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18 – yet most kids will tell you that grief is really isolating,” Sara Deren said. “Many grieving kids don’t know anyone else who’s gone through what they’re going through.”

“ On average, 1 in 12 kids will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18 – yet most kids will tell you that grief is really isolating. Many grieving kids don’t know anyone else who’s gone through what they’re going through.” — Sara Deren

Over the years, Experience Camps has grown a lot and it now offers free one-week overnight camps across six different states, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Maine and Maryland. These programs give kids from all states, and backgrounds the ability to connect with others, who have also experienced losing a close family member.

Campers are given the opportunity to disconnect and simply have fun by participating in activities like swimming, playing soccer and painting. However, they are also encouraged to engage in grief-focused conversations with other campers guided by trained clinicians and volunteers.

Zoë Ragin, 15 years old, lost her dad following a sudden asthma attack when she was 7. Before the Day of Champions event this year, Zoë shared her story, which captured many hearts.

“Experience camp has given me something to look forward to every year,” Ragin said. “I have met so many people who match my energy, and people who love me for me. Experience Camp has improved my overall mental health, and I can’t imagine my life without it.”

For many participants, competing in Day of Champions and supporting Experience Camps has left an emotional impact on them and their families.

“Day of Champions has taught me to always appreciate time spent with my family,” Chloe DeBuck ’28 said. “I continue to support Experience Camps because I can’t imagine how kids dealing with grief feel, and it makes me happy knowing that I am supporting these children and helping give them an experience of a lifetime.”

While Day of Champions is a fun and competitive event, many children appreciate the cause and meaning behind the day.

“I compete in Day of Champions to support children who are not as fortunate as me,” Sienna Defronze, a Bedford Middle School student, said.

The idea for the Day of Champions event came from Deren’s two friends who are very enthusiastic about sleepaway camp. The two friends pitched a community wide color war and Deren fell in love with the idea.

“It would capture the spirit of summer camp and bring our community together for a day of friendly competition and support for grieving kids. And Westport showed up,” Deren said.

In the first year, Day of Champions raised over $150,000. Because of this, this year Experience Camps will be opening up a camp here in Connecticut that will serve 100 local children.

Experience Camps has helped so many children step out of their shells after losing a loved one, and it has taught so many children that grief is not only okay to talk about, but it is so extremely powerful.

“We can’t take away a child’s pain,” Deren said. “But we can give them a place to be themselves, to heal, and to laugh again.”