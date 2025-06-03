Day of Champions supports grieving children

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Following the decision, at another Board of Education meeting, public comment was heard and people got to voice their opinions.
Board of Education votes against renewal of boys’ soccer coach
Former President Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer on Sunday, May 18th.
BREAKING NEWS: Former President Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
The Westport Farmers’ Market opened for the season on May 8 on Imperial Ave.
Westport Farmers’ Market a beacon of light amidst recession fears
The game, senior assassin, removes the traditional rules like defensive shooting and immunity tools, leading to a high volume of questions.
Senior Assassin introduces new rules and updates ahead of its May 12, 2025 launch date.
Starting May 2025, 28 AP Exams are moving from paper to screens as the College Board launches a new digital testing era through the Bluebook app.
From scantrons to screens: College Board moves 28 tests online starting May 2025
Class of sleepy teens in during the school day.
Teens versus the clock: why does school start so early?
Winning the San Diego Crew Classic this year is a prime example of how hard work in high school brings joy and brightens futures. Hard work in youth pays off in every aspect of life. Hard work paves a better path for your future and allows teens to grow, learn and mature. It helps me to stay focused on my goals and teaches me true reward.
Cut the “I’ll do it later” talk out
Trump’s reinterpretations of multiple immigration related statues has prompted controversy and concerns over their constitutionality.
President Trump’s immigration policies constitute flagrant violations of due process
According to the U.S. News & World Report, 74% of students feel overwhelmingly stressed about applications. Here’s a guide on how to handle college admissions.
College apps nearly got the best of me: Here’s what I wish I knew
The Department of Education threatens to defund Harvard and other universities if they don’t comply with demands to change diversity, equity and inclusion programs and mask use in on campus protests. Although many universities listen to the department, Harvard still resists.
Why universities matter: How defunding Harvard will hurt America, the world beyond education
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Day of Champions supports grieving children
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Cannes Film Festival is regarded as the most prestigious film festival in the world. Being held in Cannes, the premieres and awards took place Tue, May 13, 2025 - Sat, May 24, 2025 this year.
Cannes Film Festival: Top Five Most Anticipated Movies for Film Lovers
Tech crew member Avery Pearlstein ’26 lights set for “Closing Time” directed by Cece Diyoka ’25 while cast member Harry McLaughlin ’26 stands on stage.
Lights up: directing students gear up for One Act play festival
AP Art and Design is a unique class which allows for students to explore several different areas of art allowing them to choose which one is their favorite.
AP Art allows students to explore their art passion to the fullest
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
The Wreckers girls’ basketball team receives a pep talk from their coach before a game.
WNBA’s growth sparks confidence in young athletes
Golshore ’25 takes an at bat against Amity in last year's state championship game. The Wreckers fell short 9-1
The last inning: How Staples baseball can reclaim state championship trophy
The rugby team huddles together for a post-game talk.
Quarterfinal loss ends season for boys’ rugby
A number of soccer players attended Coach Russell Oost-Lievense’s appeal at town hall on Monday, May 12.
Team Testimonies: Soccer team advocates for their former coach
Varsity girls’ tennis finish off a great regular season along with currently being seeded fifth in FCIAC.
Girls’ tennis makes return to FCIACS
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James are all notable names in the NBA GOAT debate.
Staples debates NBA GOAT
Emme Dorfman ’27 and Eva Matviyenko ’27 chat about and debrief some unspoken truths at Staples.
Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples
The Staples boys varsity lacrosse team closes out a strong season marked by numerous victories. Though their journey ended with a tough loss in the FCACs, the team is shifting its focus toward building stronger connections and strengthening teamwork in preparation for next year.
Season Recap: Sophomore Standouts Share Their Lacrosse Season
Dog owners bring their pups to the annual dog fest for dog friendly activities like pet portraits, contests and games. The dog fest also invites pet-friendly organizations for nonprofits and other helpful pet resources.
Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport
As May comes to a close, Staples students reflect: has the school community been properly acknowledging the importance of mental health?
Supporting student minds: Staples contributes to Mental Health Awareness month
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James are all notable names in the NBA GOAT debate.
Staples debates NBA GOAT
Emme Dorfman ’27 and Eva Matviyenko ’27 chat about and debrief some unspoken truths at Staples.
Debriefing some unspoken topics at Staples
The Staples boys varsity lacrosse team closes out a strong season marked by numerous victories. Though their journey ended with a tough loss in the FCACs, the team is shifting its focus toward building stronger connections and strengthening teamwork in preparation for next year.
Season Recap: Sophomore Standouts Share Their Lacrosse Season
Dog owners bring their pups to the annual dog fest for dog friendly activities like pet portraits, contests and games. The dog fest also invites pet-friendly organizations for nonprofits and other helpful pet resources.
Paws and play: Annual dog fest brings pets, nonprofits to Westport
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty Two
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty One
On the Wreckord - Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord – Episode Twenty
On the Wreckord - Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Nineteen
On the Wreckord - Episode Eighteen
On the Wreckord – Episode Eighteen
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 5/21/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/30/25
Inklings' Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings’ Wordle 4/25/25
Inklings' Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings’ Wordle 3/15/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Inklings Wordle 3/7/23
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Categories:

Day of Champions supports grieving children

Addison Frankel ’27, Staff WriterJune 3, 2025
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.
Addison Frankel ’27
Experience Camps provides a unique experience for children who have lost a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. Day of Champions, which takes place in Westport, helps raise money to send more children to these camps.

The P.J. Romano Field at Saugatuck Elementary School transforms every year into a vibrant and spectacular arena filled with laughter, teamwork, community and spirited competition. Children and adults of all ages partake in friendly competitions such as, tug-of-war, relay races and word scramble. However, this day serves a greater purpose beyond all of the fun and activities: Supporting children who are navigating the grieving process after losing a parent, sibling or primary caregiver. This is truly the heart of Day of Champions, a yearly event that supports Experience Camps. 

Experience Camps is a non-profit organization that helps grieving children find comfort, happiness and safety through unique and life-changing summer camp experiences. Experience Camps is a unique organization, where grieving children are provided a safe outlet to express their emotions and feelings. 

Experience Camps was founded in 2009, by Sara Deren. The first Experience Camp was in Maine and it served just 27 campers. Deren, a Westport resident whose husband Jon is a camp owner and director, created the growing organization to help bring awareness to an unspoken, but not uncommon issue: childhood grief. 

On average, 1 in 12 kids will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they turn 18 – yet most kids will tell you that grief is really isolating,” Sara Deren said. “Many grieving kids don’t know anyone else who’s gone through what they’re going through.”

Over the years, Experience Camps has grown a lot and it now offers free one-week overnight camps across six different states, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Maine and Maryland. These programs give kids from all states, and backgrounds the ability to connect with others, who have also experienced losing a close family member. 

Campers are given the opportunity to disconnect and simply have fun by participating in activities like swimming, playing soccer and painting. However, they are also encouraged to engage in grief-focused conversations with other campers guided by trained clinicians and volunteers. 

Zoë Ragin, 15 years old, lost her dad following a sudden asthma attack when she was 7. Before the Day of Champions event this year, Zoë shared her story, which captured many hearts.

“Experience camp has given me something to look forward to every year,” Ragin said. “I have met so many people who match my energy, and people who love me for me. Experience Camp has improved my overall mental health, and I can’t imagine my life without it.”

For many participants, competing in Day of Champions and supporting Experience Camps has left an emotional impact on them and their families. 

“Day of Champions has taught me to always appreciate time spent with my family,” Chloe DeBuck ’28 said. “I continue to support Experience Camps because I can’t imagine how kids dealing with grief feel, and it makes me happy knowing that I am supporting these children and helping give them an experience of a lifetime.” 

While Day of Champions is a fun and competitive event, many children appreciate the cause and meaning behind the day. 

“I compete in Day of Champions to support children who are not as fortunate as me,” Sienna Defronze, a Bedford Middle School student, said. 

The idea for the Day of Champions event came from Deren’s two friends who are very enthusiastic about sleepaway camp. The two friends pitched a community wide color war and Deren fell in love with the idea. 

“It would capture the spirit of summer camp and bring our community together for a day of friendly competition and support for grieving kids. And Westport showed up,” Deren said. 

In the first year, Day of Champions raised over $150,000. Because of this, this year Experience Camps will be opening up a camp here in Connecticut that will serve 100 local children. 

Experience Camps has helped so many children step out of their shells after losing a loved one, and it has taught so many children that grief is not only okay to talk about, but it is so extremely powerful. 

“We can’t take away a child’s pain,” Deren said. “But we can give them a place to be themselves, to heal, and to laugh again.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Clothing brand My Lucky Penny opened a location at 8 Church Street South, Westport on March 15th, selling primarily tween’s and younger children’s fashion, but offers merchandise for teens and young adults as well.
New to Westport: My Lucky Penny
Matthew Jacowleff ’15 was recently promoted to head football coach, nearly two decades after beginning his Westport sports journey.
The Making of Matty
Cars line the curb at Wakeman, which makes parking increasingly more competitive.
From walks to wheels: juniors eye parking perks as seniors exit
The National English Honor Society will return to Staples for the 2025-26 school year. Staples’ Civitas Lumina chapter of NEHS is open to juniors and seniors and is expected to meet once a month.
Staples welcomes back National English Honor Society
Stephen Rexford has taught in the Westport school district for years. Among his many contributions, he was advisor of Inklings and also founded Ursus at Bedford.
Titan of teaching: Stephen Rexford retires
Rei Seltzer ’26 (left) walks to shake hands with Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr., as well as receive tassels and pins from co-advisors Jake Sullivan and Karla Quinn. As part of their initiation to the National Honor Society, juniors had to hand off these items to a graduating senior and repeat the NHS pledge.
Brains, heart, service: National Honor Society inducts 37 juniors
About the Contributor
Addison Frankel ’27
Addison Frankel ’27, Assistant Business Manager
Assistant Business Manager Addison Frankel ’27 knows the meaning of hard work, balancing four sports while pursuing her academic interests. Whether it’s tennis, diving, gymnastics or skiing, she juggles a demanding schedule.  “I’ve done gymnastics since I was six years old. Gymnasts turn to diving later on because it has the same fundamentals as gymnastics,” Frankel said.  It was Frankel’s passion for sports that led her to journalism, as well as her appreciation for non-fiction texts.   “I’m not a fiction or fantasy person,” FrankeI said. “I am more into learning about real people and situations, which I knew journalism would cover.”   