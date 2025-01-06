Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
Teen Awareness, Westport Youth Commission and the Westport Police Department collaborated to put on Staples’ 14th annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament. The tournament comprised 18 teams, making this year’s Dodge-A-Cop one of the most well-attended in the event’s history.
Students, police officers join forces in friendly competition at annual Dodge-A-Cop tournament
Staples earned an overall grade of an A+ from Niche, but diversity received a B-. Screenshot taken from Niche website.
Staples maintains top spot in Niche Ranking, diversity remains a challenge
The Porch at Christies, pictured above, is set to close Dec. 21 in order for owners Andrea and Bill Pecoriello to have more time to dedicate to Sweet P Bakery.
The Porch at Christie’s closes December 21
Westport’s Greens Farms Elementary School was placed in a “shelter in place” following a sweating threat originating from the Veterans Suicide Hotline on Dec. 13.
Westport Responds to swatting incident at Greens Farms Elementary School
Teenagers should be getting vaccinated as soon as possible in order to help fight Influenza. Photo taken from Houston Methodist
Fighting the Influenza virus this upcoming winter season
As Black Friday sales expand, it’s important to be mindful and not overspend.
Black Friday promotes overindulgence, overspending
While the 3 weeks separating Thanksgiving break and holiday break may feel long, here's how to stay motivated and productive until the finish line.
Surviving the countdown: tips for the last 3 weeks before the holidays
Trump’s economic and immigration plans could jeopardize the United States economy.
Trump’s win and the looming challenges ahead
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the best way to manage stress that is associated with the burden of the first semester is taking time to relax, sticking to a sleep routine and getting physical activity.
How you can survive the rest of first semester, too
While Kamala Harris’ Gen-Z-oriented campaigning has reached a wide audience, it’s not immune to criticism.
Harris’ Gen Z campaign strategy: captivating politics or cringe pop culture?
Science department head Mr. DeLuca expresses the different options teachers may use when giving tests to students who were absent on assessment day. These are the three main choices, but each has their flaws.
The impact of skipping test day: here’s how Staples is responding
Given the professional execution in their crimes, the criminals’ casual communications served as a stark contrast to the rigor involved in the actual heist.
Jewelry Store robbery case closed, Westport Police reveal how they caught perpetrators
“The Nutcracker” showcases not only talented dancers but also handmade costumes, including the Snow Queen’s costume shown above.
Westport Academy of Dance celebrates 43 years of ‘The Nutcracker’
Staples High School nurses are responsible for a wide range of jobs to keep our school running. These responsibilities can range from addressing mental health concerns to running vaccine campaigns to treating injuries. If you ever need help in any way, their office is located to the right of the main entrance.
Beyond band-aids and ice packs: Staples nurses keep school healthy
Joanie Gottlieb and a wide view of Gigi’s Dollhouse, a gift she spent two months crafting and personalizing for her six-year-old granddaughter’s birthday.
Gigi’s Dollhouse: how family inspired one woman’s imagination, unique hobby
Elf on a shelf (or swinging on a door frame) is a memorable and universal tradition of Christmas even to those who don’t celebrate.
Holiday collision: Embracing Christmas while rediscovering Ramadan
Students are stressed during the week leading up to break, however it provides an accomplishing and stress-free December break to be earned.
Students need assignments before break to allow stress-free holiday season
While we spend our holiday seasons celebrating our families and friends that play such an important role in our lives, there are others in our lives that also deserve to be acknowledged and appreciated: the strangers we interact with. These interactions have helped shape me into the person I am today and have helped me get through some of my hardest moments.
An ode to the strangers in my life
Holiday activities bring together family, friends and a community by partaking in fun traditions that are centered around the holiday season, creating invaluable memories.
Use this activity guide for a cozy Christmas to make your holiday season complete
Staples students artistic talents are lighting up the auditorium hallway for the next 2 weeks as a part of the Staples Art Show.
Staples artists shine bright: the winter Staples art show has arrived
Staples struggled to gain ground offensively, with its longest pass going for only 26 yards. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples ends season in shutout loss to Greenwich
The girls’ squash team’s media day was a fun way to get to know the team and take fun photos that will be used throughout the season on social media.
Winter sports warm up: Teams gear up for exciting season
Quarterback Nick Weil ’26 threw for three touchdowns against Trumbull. (Photo by Will Enquist '26)
Staples dominates Trumbull in 28-0 win
Staples fell to New Canaan by a score of 2-0 in the girls’ soccer FCIAC semi finals; after falling out of FCIACs, the Wreckers will look to bounce back in the state tournament. (Photo by William Murray '25)
Girls’ soccer bows out of FCIAC tournament, focus shifts to states
This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27
Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall.
Girls’ Track travels to Adidas Nationals
Reported weapon threats and concerning comments at CT schools as of Oct. 16.
CT faces school threats, local teams work to ensure student safety
Many student-athletes are forced to choose one path: Staples teams or club teams.
Pressure to prioritize: the challenge between choosing high school or club sports
Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment.
Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week
Numerous spotted lanternflies are infesting Westport. They are commonly found on wood surfaces, like this one is, or other hard surfaces. Lanternflies should be killed when sighted.
Spotted lanternfly infestation spreads, Staples environmentalists express concern
At a powerlifting competition in April, Abe Lobsenz ’25 broke three state records for his weight class. 102.5kg for bench, 155 kg for squat and 195kg for deadlift.
Powerlifters pursue national records, co-found club
Siena Petrosinelli ’25, Associate Managing EditorJanuary 6, 2025
Siena Petrosinelli ’25
The notorious week before break has arrived.  This is the time when students experience a downpour of school work, tests, projects and essays.

Nevertheless, while most students hate the extreme pile up teachers dump on students, I believe the week before break is a strenuous, rewarding period that builds a relief to have a completely enjoyable break.

According to It’s Not Rocket Science, it has been found that students feel anxious and overwhelmed about completing their work perfectly over the holiday break. This leads to a lack of break because students are spending their time filled studying or working on projects for the future.  

A school break is supposed to be a time for mental relaxation, away from school work. Without having all work be completed before break, it leads students to be stressed and overwhelmed over break. So, I’d rather have all my tests the week before break to avoid the probable cause of needing to study during break in order to prepare for tests the week coming back to school.

At Staples, we have midterms after break, with the first exam block taking place on Jan. 9. Since there is less than a full school week in between the end of break and the beginning of midterms, teachers are inclined to test students during the short period of time in between. Students are then crammed to be stressed over break, forgetting information important to their tests, and bad preparation for the soon midterm season. With having tests before the holiday break, it elevates the pressure students endure over the holiday break from studying. 



Although the Roman Empire is gone, Roman history should still receive respect like any other culture. Ancient monuments should not not be put at risk just to create buzz around a movie.
Beyond Togas and Gladiators: Why Latin Students Hate Roman Films
Moana 2 was released in theaters just a day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, 2024. The film shattered box office records, its five-day opening raking in an estimated $225 million.
After being adrift for years, Moana has finally come back to theaters
The long debate of Silver vs. Gold has often led to a victory for gold. This has caused many stores to stop selling silver jewelry.
Silver overlooked: the struggle for stylish, affordable jewelry
Flippers’ lemon ricotta pancakes located in Soho, NYC are a must try.
It’s time for Staples to put pancakes on the menu, permanently 
About the Contributor
Siena Petrosinelli ’25
Siena Petrosinelli ’25, Associate Managing Editor
At first, Associate Managing Editor Siena Petrosinelli ’25 didn’t like Inklings; to her, it was just another extracurricular. However, she ended up sticking with it, and her interest in writing has continued to grow since joining.  “This summer, I did a creative writing program which I think will help strengthen my writing,” Petrosinelli said. “I’m excited to use some of my new techniques in my writing this year.”  Her writing preference makes her stand out within Inklings. “I like writing news the most, which everyone [else] hates [to write],” Petrosinelli said, “but I feel like it's easier for me because it’s very straightforward.”