Staples Players Presents Their New Production Les Misérables

The world’s longest running musical, “Les Misérables,” is a timeless classic that has been performed in 53 countries and in 22 languages, to approximately 130 million people. And soon, it will be performed on the Staples stage for this year’s fall production.

The selection of the musical was announced to the Staples Players in May of last year and on Wednesday, Sept. 10 the cast list was released. The very next day rehearsals started and ever since the Staples Players have been hard at work both on stage and behind the scenes. While the actors bring the story to life the crew play an equally important role by ensuring the success of every performance.

One key figure you might not see on the stage is Fin Maddaloni ’26. As the stage manager, Maddaloni ensures that everything runs smoothly, from rehearsal set up to crew communication. It’s a demanding job, having to consider everyone from technicians, spot operators, board operators, run crew, slash deck crew and the occasional projection operators.

Working tirelessly alongside the entire crew, Maddaloni makes sure every show is problem free. Originally an actor, Maddaloni discovered his freshman year that his talents were better suited for the tech life which he had experienced in eighth grade.

“I did run crew and it was something that my personality just went really well to,” Maddaloni said.

“ Les Mis was the show that actually made me realize that I wanted to do theater in college — Fin Maddaloni ’26

Additionally, the announcement of “Les Misérables” brought an extra special feeling for Maddaloni.

“Les Mis was the show that actually made me realize that I wanted to do theater in college,” Maddaloni said. “I saw it at the Kennedy Center my sophomore year, I was very excited just because as much as I am a technician, I still do love theater so much.”

As Maddaloni manages the production offstage, Cat Betit ’26 will be performing under the spotlight. She will be performing as Fantine in the upcoming Staples production.

Taking on a big role comes with huge amounts of responsibility. Depending on the day, Betit has about 45 minutes of music rehearsal and then spends an even longer time practicing her acting along with other cast members in the black box. However, rehearsal has never been a chore for Betit.

“Even if I’m in a class that I don’t like, I could just think about the fact that I have rehearsal later and I get really excited,” Betit said.

Outside of her role as Fantine, she is currently the senior manager of props and the hair and makeup crew along with being the president of Players.

“I work with my other fellow officers to really foster a positive environment for all students involved in players and really make it the fun experience that it is,” Betit said.

Nevertheless, the most important thing to Betit about Players is the community.

“It is really the people here that make it as fun as it is. It’s coming to rehearsal and dancing and doing the things you love with your friends on stage.”

“Les Misérables” will be performed on November 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:00 p.m.

and November 15, 16, 22, 23 at 2 p.m..