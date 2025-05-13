‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen

Join the discussion.

Inklings News
The zoo had a variety of animals from spider monkeys, amur leopards, red pandas, bald eagles and more.
Animal behavior class embarks on field trip at Beardsley Zoo
The Westport Job Bank, set to relaunch in the coming days, will be completely free for both businesses and students, and no account will be required. The Job Bank will feature a wide range of opportunities, with a particular focus on business and merchant-related jobs, making it a valuable resource heading into the summer.
Westport Youth Commission set to launch updated Westport Job Bank
The P&Z holds all of their meetings over zoom, and they disable the waiting room feature to allow any Westporter to participate. This allows them to ensure their meetings are easily accessible to the public.
Unknown hacker “zoombombs” public hearing on Hamlet project
Sofia Alarcon-Frias ’25 (L) and Sloan Robinson ’25 (R) are members of the National Science Honor Society, and helped to run and organize the blood drive.
Science Honor Society hosts bloody successful blood drive
Packet of Zyns
Growing popularity of Zyn nicotine packets among teenagers create health risks, raising concerns
Coachella used to set the tone. Now, it just follows the algorithm.
Coachella isn’t cool anymore, and honestly? That’s fine.
While some students enjoy participating in class, other students don’t and are being penalized for it.
Redefining participation: Why being quiet doesn’t mean disengaged
This year's spring allergies are reported to be longer and worse than usual, with some areas of the northeast's allergy seasons being extended three weeks.
Achoo! A how-to on surviving the 2025 allergy season
Trump gives his speech about the TJCA in 2017, he claims that the tax cuts will help Americans of all demographics.
Trump’s tax cuts tend to Westport parents
Teachers should transition from test based assessments to collaborative group projects.
How project-based learning made Mandarin my favorite class
Is it really optional? Graph of acceptance rates of students who submitted test scores vs students who didn’t, having a harder chance of getting in.
Scores in, policies out: Schools reconsider stances on standardized testing
Students are now celebrating their college acceptances with extravagant bed parties. Family and friends help contribute to the party and surprise the student with a decked out bed filled with their college merch.
College bound, camera ready
Students on their final day of the trip
Students get a taste of Italy
The population of bobcats and bears is on the rise in Connecticut.
Stay off the menu: tips on bobcat and bear safety
Staples has been covered in these small plastic ducks spreading smiles and positivity.
Student-led duck project promotes joy, connection
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.
‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen
President Trump Hopes to increase fertility rates in the U.S.
The White House plans for the next “baby boom” to increase American population
It is crucial for teens to take a personal finance class before graduating high school.
Why financial literacy matters for teens
The Collective West located at 940 Post Road East will officially close this weekend. It will be open March 19-March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Designer Christian Siriano bids Westport farewell, relocates “The Collective West” to New York City
Seniors may feel confused as their college process comes to an end because while the decision might be made, the stress does not vanish immediately.
College decisions are in, but where’s the relief?
Greens Farms Academy player Stella Savone made seven goals in the game against Sacred Heart on May 8, matching her personal best for most scores in a single game.
Making waves: girls’ water polo team grows with out-of-school talent
Staples attacks on offense in the first quarter, where they would have a fast start.
Boys’ Lacrosse defeats Bishop Guertin, remains top ranked team in CT
Boys’ volleyball sweeps previously undefeated Trumbull in three sets.
Staples sweeps undefeated Trumbull in momentum gaining victory
The Staples boys’ lacrosse team beat New Canaan 7-6 on April 24 at New Canaan, making them number one in the state.
Boys’ lacrosse team triumphs over New Canaan, takes number 1 spot in state.
Although an official varsity sport, Staples rugby still has unique differences that separate it from other Staples sports. Even with challenges with traveling, scheduling and popularity, the rugby team continues to succeed at Staples.
The club that isn’t a club: Rugby maintains unique position as varsity sport
Earth Day is on April 22 every year and aims to globally promote environmental awareness and sustainability.
Earth Day: give our planet a listen
As seniors approach graduation, many offer advice on how to navigate the halls of Staples.
Dear freshmen: Seniors share survival tips
Seniors reflect on their differing trips of April vacation, choosing to spend time with friends, family or athletic commitments.
Seniors reflect on April break trips
Sushi Jin offers a variety of dishes from sushi to bao buns to hibachi. One popular appetizer is their Tuna Toro, or fatty tuna, which comes with chips.
Sushi Jin opens its doors, serves up fresh flavors in town
Feeling pretty for yourself in high school can be difficult. With factors like social media and peer comparison, it is a constant battle.
Stop letting beauty standards define you
Food is my love language; I love to host and share homemade dishes with friends and family. These are two of my favorite things to serve when hosting!
My love language… food!
Homes with Hope Super Bowl food drive at Gillespie Center: Staples students help
These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair.
Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival
My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage.
A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie
The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation.
Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft
Noah Wolff ’25 gets ready to hit a forehand. Photo contributed by Noah Wolff.
Underhanded, undeterred; Wolff turns setback into success
The recent inflation rate of Staples students with 504 plans has led students to question the validity and necessity of the accommodations.
The 504 trend: 504 accommodations on the rise, creating a negative stigma for recipients and hampering academic equity
Three students, Melissa Pappas (left), Mia Lewis (center) and Jona Bernstein (right), took on the challenge of restocking tampons and pads in every female bathroom following the implementation of the Connecticut Menstrual Equity Act.
Students speak up: Menstrual Equity Act brings back tampons, but will they stay?
Matthew Corrigan ’26 warms up for the game.
Corrigan’s homecoming: a hometown rivalry as Warde faces Staples
Aidan Lapatine ’26 (left) and Logan Noorily ’25 (right) co-lead Staples’ Students Demand Action chapter, aiming to educate the greater Westport community about gun violence.
Students Demand Action: school club combats gun violence through educational efforts
Inklings News
Inklings News
'Sinners' review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen

Dylan Robbin '28, Web Sports EditorMay 13, 2025
Dylan Robbin ’28
The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.

“Sinners,” a horror drama directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Conell and newcomer Miles Caton released in theaters on April 18 . Critics have raved about “Sinners” with it getting a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience loves it, too, as it has made over $200 million domestically which is very high for a genre horror movie.  

Ryan Coogler has a history of working with actor Michael B. Jordan in movies like “Fruitvale Station,” the “Creed” franchise and the “Black Panther” franchise, but I would argue that “Sinners” is the duo’s best work, yet. 

Jordan stars in the dual role of 1930’s gangster identical twins Smoke and Stack who return to their hometown in Mississippi after serving in the army in World War I and working under Al Capone in Chicago for seven years. While Jordan playing the role for both twins may sound like it is confusing, Coogler does an excellent job of emphasizing their differences both physically and emotionally, as Smoke is an intimidating, threatening person that dresses in blue, while Stack is the charming, rash, impulsive brother and dresses in red. While these characters are very different, they rely on each other and have a bond as tight as nailsDirector Ryan Coogler blends living in the deep South during segregation, with a history of music, dancing and vampires, and it could not be any better. The movie is a perfect length at 2 hours and 17 minutes long and is split into three distinct parts. The first part (my personal favorite) is where you learn about the backgrounds of the twins, Smoke and Stack, and the other characters they pick up along the way as they prepare to open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown. The second part is a musical segment where Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson composes some of his best work (rivaling “Oppenhiemer”) and will very likely be nominated by the Academy again.  

Hailee Steinfeld is excellent in the role of Mary, a mixed-race woman who is ⅛ black and Stack’s ex-girlfriend. Additionally, Miles Caton, in his first feature film, steals the show with not only his incredible acting but his musical talent.

This movie was spectacular; however, if you watched it at home, I am not sure it would be as good. There are some movies that are nice to watch in your living room, on a plane or on your phone or computer during your free period, but “Sinners” is not one of them. “Sinners” was shot with 70 mm cameras for IMax technology, and in other words it means that it was meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

“I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft,” Coogler wrote.

So I strongly advise you, if you get the chance, go see the 10/10 movie,“Sinners” in theaters, and even later this year when other exciting movies come out, watch them in theaters, and see how you feel about the experience.

About the Contributor
Dylan Robbin ’28
Dylan Robbin ’28, Web Sports Editor
For web sports editor Dylan Robbin ’28, it’s not even a question whether or not a love for sports is in his blood. That’s because his whole family is made up of avid sports fans. “Growing up, their passion for sports was passed down to me,” Robbin said. While he shares a passion for all sports, Robbin does have some team preferences — Red Sox for baseball and Patriots for football. Robbin wants to spread his love for both watching and playing sports. “I like to take my passion for sports,” he said, “and try to get other people invested as well.”  