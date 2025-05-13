‘Sinners’ review, and why movies need to be watched on the big screen

Dylan Robbin ’28 The Smoke and Stack twins (Stack Left, Smoke Right) both played by Michael B. Jordan.

“Sinners,” a horror drama directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Conell and newcomer Miles Caton released in theaters on April 18 . Critics have raved about “Sinners” with it getting a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience loves it, too, as it has made over $200 million domestically which is very high for a genre horror movie.

Ryan Coogler has a history of working with actor Michael B. Jordan in movies like “Fruitvale Station,” the “Creed” franchise and the “Black Panther” franchise, but I would argue that “Sinners” is the duo’s best work, yet.

Jordan stars in the dual role of 1930’s gangster identical twins Smoke and Stack who return to their hometown in Mississippi after serving in the army in World War I and working under Al Capone in Chicago for seven years. While Jordan playing the role for both twins may sound like it is confusing, Coogler does an excellent job of emphasizing their differences both physically and emotionally, as Smoke is an intimidating, threatening person that dresses in blue, while Stack is the charming, rash, impulsive brother and dresses in red. While these characters are very different, they rely on each other and have a bond as tight as nailsDirector Ryan Coogler blends living in the deep South during segregation, with a history of music, dancing and vampires, and it could not be any better. The movie is a perfect length at 2 hours and 17 minutes long and is split into three distinct parts. The first part (my personal favorite) is where you learn about the backgrounds of the twins, Smoke and Stack, and the other characters they pick up along the way as they prepare to open a juke joint in their Mississippi hometown. The second part is a musical segment where Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson composes some of his best work (rivaling “Oppenhiemer”) and will very likely be nominated by the Academy again.

“ I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It’s why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft,” — Ryan Coogler Hailee Steinfeld is excellent in the role of Mary, a mixed-race woman who is ⅛ black and Stack’s ex-girlfriend. Additionally, Miles Caton, in his first feature film, steals the show with not only his incredible acting but his musical talent.

This movie was spectacular; however, if you watched it at home, I am not sure it would be as good. There are some movies that are nice to watch in your living room, on a plane or on your phone or computer during your free period, but “Sinners” is not one of them. “Sinners” was shot with 70 mm cameras for IMax technology, and in other words it means that it was meant to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

