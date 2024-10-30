Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical

<div class='sno-story-photo-image-area'><img src='https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-30-at-1.08.41-PM-1200x1139.png' alt='This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan '26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp '27' style='width:100%' class='catboxphoto feature-image' /></div></a><div class='modal-photo photo-enlarge' data-story-id='85318' data-photo-id='85319'><i class='fas fa-search-plus'></i></div></div> <div class="clear"></div> <div class="sno-story-photo-caption-area"> <div class="sno-story-photo-credit"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/staff_name/elsa-delia-25/">Elsa D’Elia ’25</a></div> <div class="sno-story-photo-caption">This fall, Staples Players is bringing the holiday spirit to life with the captivating production of “Elf the Musical.” From Nov. 14 -17 and Nov. 21-23, the Staples community can enjoy a glimpse of Buddy the elf’s whimsical world through his ventures outside the north pole in search of his biological dad. With cast lists already released, suspense and anticipation have been running high around the school as the Players prepare for a festive adventure. Pictured right, Seamus Brannigan ’26 as Buddy the Elf struts across stage to greet Beck Fipp ’27</div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <style> .sno-story-photo-area { width: 100%; margin-bottom: 0px; max-width: 100%; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; } .sno-story-photo-area img { object-fit: contain; } .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-image-area { height: unset; max-height: unset; background: #dddddd; } .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-image-area img { height: unset; } .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-caption-area, .sno-story-photo-area .captionboxmittop { max-width: 100%; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; } @media only screen and (max-width: 600px) { .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-caption-area { padding-left: 20px; padding-right: 20px; } .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-image-area { height: unset; max-height: unset; } .sno-story-photo-area .sno-story-photo-image-area img { height: unset; } } </style> </div> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <aside> <div class='related sno-6728f0d816c38 relatedcenter sno-animate'> <h5>Related Stories </h5> <div class='relatedrow sno-animate related-1'> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/e/2024/10/14/guardian-caps-can-they-keep-football-players-safe/" title="Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?"><img decoding="async" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screenshot-2024-10-14-at-2.26.26 PM-545x600.png" style="width:100%" class="catboxphoto" alt="Staples football sporting their normal helmets. Many professional players and high school athletes feel that wearing a guardian cap during practice will ensure better safety for the players during the real games. (Photo by Katherine Phelps '25)" /></a> <h5 class="relatedtitle"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/e/2024/10/14/guardian-caps-can-they-keep-football-players-safe/">Guardian caps: can they keep football players safe?</a></h5> </div> <div class='relateddividervert sno-animate related-2'></div> <div class='relatedrow sno-animate related-2'> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2023/11/20/staples-chamber-orchestra-plays-their-way-to-a-successful-first-performance-of-the-school-year/" title="Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year"><img decoding="async" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Screenshot-2023-11-20-at-9.06.25 AM.png" style="width:100%" class="catboxphoto" alt="Violinists Isabel Jo ’26 [left] and Kendra Cheng ’25 [right] performing a duet while being accompanied by the orchestra. " /></a> <h5 class="relatedtitle"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2023/11/20/staples-chamber-orchestra-plays-their-way-to-a-successful-first-performance-of-the-school-year/">Staples’ chamber orchestra plays their way to a successful first performance of the school year</a></h5> </div> <div class='relateddividervert sno-animate related-3'></div> <div class='relatedrow sno-animate related-3'> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/news/2024/10/29/fatal-drug-crisis-bridgeport-trafficker-sentenced-as-overdose-deaths-surge-across-connecticut/" title="Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut"><img decoding="async" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-29-at-5.22.36-PM.png" style="width:100%" class="catboxphoto" alt="Fatal narcotic distribution is a big issue (United States Drug Enforcement Adminstration). " /></a> <h5 class="relatedtitle"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/news/2024/10/29/fatal-drug-crisis-bridgeport-trafficker-sentenced-as-overdose-deaths-surge-across-connecticut/">Fatal drug crisis: Bridgeport trafficker sentenced as overdose deaths surge across Connecticut</a></h5> </div> <div class='relateddividervert sno-animate related-4'></div> <div class='relatedrow sno-animate related-4'> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/b/2022/06/08/holocaust-survivor-judith-altman-presents-to-middle-school/" title="Holocaust survivor Judith Altman presents to middle school. "><img decoding="async" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Screen-Shot-2022-06-08-at-11.23.28-AM-475x426.png" style="width:100%" class="catboxphoto" alt="Judith Altman tells stories about her life during the Holocaust. Altman gave a virtual presentation to the Westport middle schools, which was both engaging and informative as it gave students a better understanding of what happened to those living during Holocaust era." /></a> <h5 class="relatedtitle"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/b/2022/06/08/holocaust-survivor-judith-altman-presents-to-middle-school/">Holocaust survivor Judith Altman presents to middle school. </a></h5> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </aside> <style> .sno-6728f0d816c38 { background-color: #ffffff;border: 5px solid #888888;box-shadow: -1px 0 2px 0 rgb(0 0 0 / 12%), 1px 0 2px 0 rgb(0 0 0 / 12%), 0 1px 1px 0 rgb(0 0 0 / 24%);width: calc(100% - 40px); margin: 30px auto !important; float: none;} .sno-6728f0d816c38 h5 { color: #000000; } </style> </div> </div> <style> .sno-story-body p:not(.infographic-widget-container p), .sno-collection-body p, .live-update-wrap p { font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.4em; margin-bottom: 15px; font-family: Poppins; color: #000000; } .collection-tile-text { font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.4em; } .sno-story-body a, .sno-collection-body a, .live-update-wrap a { color: #07075F; } .sno-story-body ul, .sno-story-body ol, .live-update-wrap ol { margin-bottom: 15px; font-family: Poppins; color: #000000; } .sno-story-body li, .live-update-wrap li { font-size: 20px; line-height: 1.4em; } .sno-story-body { margin-bottom: 40px; } .sno-story-body .sno-network { background: #f3f3f3; color: #8b8b8b} .sno-story-body .sno-drop-cap > p:first-of-type:first-letter { color: #07075F; font-size: 96px; padding-top: 3px; font-weight: normal; font-family: Poppins; } .sno-story-body .sno-drop-cap-inverted > p:first-of-type:first-letter { background: #07075F; font-size: 96px; padding-left: 8px; padding-right: 8px; padding-top: 8px; font-weight: normal; font-family: Poppins; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-body { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 600px) { .sno-story-body p:not(.infographic-widget-container p), .sno-story-body p.pullquotetext, .sno-story-body p.quotespeaker, .live-update-wrap p { font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.4em; } } </style><div class="sno-story-social-icons"> <div class="sno-row-icons sno-row-icons-side full-color" data-hover-style="Full Color Inverse" data-display-class="full-color"> <div class="comment-row-icon sno-row-icon" tabindex="0" aria-label="View Story Comments"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-comments-o"></i> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">View Story Comments</span> </div> <div class="like-row-icon sno-row-icon" data-liked="0" data-remember="1" data-post="85318" tabindex="0" aria-label="Like This Story"> <div class="sno-color-inverter" data-dc3f6de8d587fb402d7b6b3b616ffc8c="b06d55b338816ee5d12aaabe0dba5dac"></div> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <div class="sno-side-icon-bubble like-count-bubble like-count-hide"> 0 </div> <i class="fas fa-thumbs-up"></i> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Like This Story</span> </div> <a class="modal-share" href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inklingsnews.com%2Farts-and-entertainment%2F2024%2F10%2F30%2Fstaples-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-elf-the-musical%2F" title="Share on Facebook" target="_blank" aria-label="Share on Facebook"> <div class="facebook-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-facebook-f"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on Facebook</span> </a> <a class="modal-share" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Staples spreads holiday cheer with Elf: The Musical&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inklingsnews.com%2F%3Fp%3D85318" title="Share on X" target="_blank" aria-label="Share on X"> <div class="twitter-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa-brands fa-x-twitter"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on X</span> </a> <a class="modal-share" href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inklingsnews.com%2Farts-and-entertainment%2F2024%2F10%2F30%2Fstaples-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-elf-the-musical%2F&media=https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-30-at-1.08.41-PM.png&description=Staples+spreads+holiday+cheer+with+Elf%3A+The+Musical" title="Share on Pinterest" target="_blank" aria-label="Share on Pinterest"> <div class="pinterest-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on Pinterest</span> </a> <a class="modal-share" href="https://reddit.com/submit?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.inklingsnews.com%2Farts-and-entertainment%2F2024%2F10%2F30%2Fstaples-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-elf-the-musical%2F&title=Staples+spreads+holiday+cheer+with+Elf%3A+The+Musical" title="Share on Reddit" target="_blank" aria-label="Share on Reddit"> <div class="reddit-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-reddit"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Share on Reddit</span> </a> <a href="#" onclick="return false;" class="modal-share share-email" title="Email this Story" data-story-id="85318" aria-label="Email this Story"> <div class="email-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-envelope"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Email this Story</span> </a> <a class="sno-print-icon" rel="nofollow" href="//www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/30/staples-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-elf-the-musical/?print=true" title="Print this Story" aria-label="Print this Story"> <div class="print-row-icon sno-row-icon"> <div class="sno-row-icon-ring"> <i class="fa fa-print"></i> </div> </div> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Print this Story</span> </a> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <style> .sno-story-social-icons { margin-bottom: 0px; display: inherit; } .sno-story-social-icons .sno-row-icons { width: 62px; position: fixed; bottom: unset; top: 50%; left: unset; right: 0px; transform: translateY(-50%); } .sno-story-social-icons .sno-row-icon { box-shadow: 0px 2px 8px rgba(0,0,0,0.4);; margin-right: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px; border-radius: 30px; width: 52px; height: 52px; line-height: 42px; font-size: 20px; opacity: 1; } .sno-story-social-icons .sno-row-icon i { line-height: 42px; } .sno-story-social-icons .sno-row-icon-ring { border-radius: 30px; width: 40px; height: 40px; border-width: 1px; margin-left: 5px; margin-top: 5px} .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic .sno-row-icon { background: #07075F; color: #ffffff; } .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic.sno-row-icon { background: #07075F; color: #ffffff; } .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic .sno-row-icon-ring { border-color: #ffffff; } .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic-inverse.sno-row-icon { color: #07075F; background: #ffffff; } .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic-inverse .sno-row-icon:not(.monochromatic-inverse .sno-row-icon.monochromatic) { color: #07075F; background: #ffffff; } .sno-story-social-icons .monochromatic-inverse .sno-row-icon-ring:not(.monochromatic-inverse .sno-row-icon.monochromatic .sno-row-icon-ring) { border-color: #07075F; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-social-icons { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 600px) { .sno-story-social-icons .sno-row-icons-side { bottom: 10px; top: unset; } } </style><div class="clear"></div> <button class="sno-story-comment-bar" aria-controls="sno-comments-side" aria-expanded="false"> Leave a Comment</button> <style> .sno-story-comment-bar { font-family: Poppins; margin-bottom: 40px; background: #efefef; color: #000000; border-color: #dddddd; border-width: 1px; font-size: 16px; padding-top: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-comment-bar { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; max-width: calc(100% - 40px); } } </style> <div class="sno-story-tag-blocks"> <span class="sr-only" role="heading" aria-level="2">Tags: </span> <ul class="sno-story-tag-block-list"><li><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/tag/arts/" rel="tag">arts</a></li><li><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/tag/lucy-basso-27/" rel="tag">Lucy Basso ’27</a></li><li><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/tag/malena-tortorella-27/" rel="tag">Malena Tortorella ’27</a></li><li><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/tag/play/" rel="tag">play</a></li><li><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/tag/player/" rel="tag">player</a></li></ul></div> <style> .sno-story-tag-blocks { margin-bottom: 20px; } ul.sno-story-tag-block-list { text-align: left; } ul.sno-story-tag-block-list li { background: #07075F; color: #ffffff; border-radius: 3px; padding: 6px 8px; margin-right: 10px; font-size: 18px; font-family: Poppins; } ul.sno-story-tag-block-list li a { color: #ffffff; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-tag-blocks { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } } </style> <style> @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-donations { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } } </style> <div class="sno-story-related-content "> <div class="bottom-drawer-header"> <div class="bds-title">More to Discover</div> <div class="bds-arrows"><div class="bds-arrow bds-arrow-left fas fa-angle-left"></div><div class="bds-arrow bds-arrow-active bds-arrow-right fas fa-angle-right"></div></div> <div class="bottom-drawer-toggle fas fa-angle-up" tabindex="0" aria-label="Toggle Related Stories Drawer" aria-haspopup="dialog" aria-expanded="false"></div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="related-term-container"> <div class="related-title" role="heading" aria-level="2"> <a id="related-stories-4" href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/category/arts-and-entertainment/">More in Arts</a> </div> <div class="related-story-area column-count-3" role="list" aria-labelledby="related-stories-4"> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screenshot-2024-10-25-at-2.28.15 PM.png" data-ratio="1.3" alt="At Lachat Town Farm, the METEOR halloween experience is about a mysterious meteor that had haunting effects on the farm. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/25/westons-lachat-town-farm-brings-halloween-thrills-with-meteor-event/">Weston’s Lachat Town Farm brings Halloween Thrills with METEOR Event</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screenshot-2024-10-22-at-9.54.43 PM.png" data-ratio="0.62942779291553" alt="Fargeat’s “The Substance” proved to be an intense watch, with audience feedback generally being horrified delight. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/22/the-substance-reveals-womanhood-on-tape/">“The Substance” reveals womanhood on tape</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-22-at-1.38.11-PM.png" data-ratio="0.95786516853933" alt="This year, several distinct costumes have gained popularity, prompting students to make predictions about which ones will be the most popular."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/22/students-predict-halloween-costume-trends/">Students predict Halloween costume trends</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screenshot-2024-10-14-at-1.06.04 PM-e1728926429674.png" data-ratio="1.1217948717949" alt="Mel Stanger '23 at New York Fashion Week, modeling the red suit that shows women’s empowerment."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/14/strutting-into-style-mel-stanger-23-takes-on-new-york-fashion-week/">Strutting into style: Mel Stanger ’23 takes on New York Fashion Week</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-11-at-11.39.18-AM.png" data-ratio="1.3530927835052" alt="Legends of Fear, located at 2 Saw Mill City Rd in Shelton, Connecticut is ready for yet another season of spookiness. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/11/legends-of-fear-petrifies-guests-this-upcoming-halloween-season/">Legends of Fear petrifies guests this upcoming Halloween season</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-11-at-11.35.30-AM-1200x659.png" data-ratio="1.8209408194234" alt="Although many Staples students are reluctant to say goodbye to summer, the fall season brings plenty of exciting things to look forward to."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/11/falling-for-westport-a-guide-for-fall-festivities-and-fun/">Falling for Westport: A guide for fall festivities and fun </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-term-container"> <div class="related-story-divider"></div> <div class="related-title" role="heading" aria-level="2"> <a id="related-stories-5" href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/category/multimedia/">More in Multimedia</a> </div> <div class="related-story-area column-count-3" role="list" aria-labelledby="related-stories-5"> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-27-at-9.08.46-PM-1.png" data-ratio="0.88585607940447" alt="This sandwich has turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, onions and oil and vinegar toasted on multigrain bread. It is Andi Jacobs ’26’s daily sandwich order. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/uncategorized/2024/10/27/the-sandwich-coordinator-a-new-position-at-staples-adds-menus-to-the-sandwich-line/">The Sandwich Coordinator, a new position at Staples, adds menus to the Sandwich line</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-27-at-9.05.19-PM.png" data-ratio="1.4979919678715" alt="Retreat Sweets has a wide variety of mochi donut flavors that vary every week. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/broadcast/2024/10/27/retreat-sweets-contributes-to-westport-desert-scene/">Retreat Sweets Contributes to Westport desert scene</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-25-at-8.35.37-AM.png" data-ratio="1.509234828496" alt="Staples High School has over 1700 students and 200 faculty members, each with interesting facts about them, from playing six sports, to dreaming about going to space, to having held a Guiness World Record."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/b/2024/10/25/discovering-interesting-facts-at-staples/">Discovering Interesting Facts At Staples</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-22-at-1.44.53-PM.png" data-ratio="1.7546468401487" alt="This was the girls’ eighth straight game against Ridgefield ending in a tie. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/broadcast/2024/10/22/staples-battles-ridgefield-in-girls-soccer/">Staples battles Ridgefield in girls’ soccer</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-20-at-11.26.35-PM.png" data-ratio="1.6997084548105" alt="Mia Bomback ’25 speaks with Principal Stafford Thomas Jr. and other administrators in order to uncover what happened to Staples’ Sushi Monday, loved by students and teachers."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/b/2024/10/21/what-happened-to-sushi-monday-an-inklings-investigation/">What happened to Sushi Monday? An Inklings investigation</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Screen-Shot-2024-10-20-at-11.33.11-PM.png" data-ratio="1.0035842293907" alt="Poppy Harrington ’25 and Ella Harrington ’25 compare Irish Snack from Peggy’s Cottage and American snacks from Stop and Shop, both of which are located on Post Road East. The American snacks are placed on the left and bottom while the Irish snacks are placed on the right and top. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/opinions/2024/10/20/irish-vs-american-snacks-compete-for-top-spot/">Irish vs. American snacks compete for top spot</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-term-container"> <div class="related-story-divider"></div> <div class="related-title" role="heading" aria-level="2"> <a id="related-stories-6" href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/category/multimedia/photostory/">More in Photostory</a> </div> <div class="related-story-area column-count-3" role="list" aria-labelledby="related-stories-6"> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-29-at-10.06.37 AM.png" data-ratio="0.89194499017682" alt="These cute mutts compete for the place as cutest pup at the fair. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/uncategorized/2024/05/29/top-10-cutest-dogs-at-the-westport-dog-festival/">Top 10 cutest dogs at the Westport Dog Festival</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Screen-Shot-2024-04-22-at-8.14.26-PM-1200x859.png" data-ratio="1.3969732246799" alt="My hand, clutching the smoothie, freezes as I anticipate sunset. Finally, as the clock strikes 7:30 p.m., I can finally indulge in this long- awaited beverage."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/photostory/2024/04/22/a-ramadan-temptation-indulge-in-an-avocado-smoothie/">A Ramadan Temptation: Indulge in an Avocado Smoothie</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Screen-Shot-2024-04-08-at-8.16.45-PM.png" data-ratio="2.340206185567" alt="The bulk ferment is when the yeast fully developed through rest. The dough should nearly double in size and get bubbly. The warmer the environment, the faster the dough will ferment. If you leave the dough on the counter it will take about eight to 10 hours. For a more sour dough, leave it in the fridge for up to three days for a slower fermentation. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/photostory/2024/04/08/sourdough-a-simple-but-challenging-craft/">Sourdough: A simple but challenging craft</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Screen-Shot-2024-04-08-at-8.12.55-PM.png" data-ratio="1.0310734463277" alt="On Sunday, March 17, the 4 by 800m relay competed. From left to right, Sarah Bogdan '26, Leigh Foran '24, Emma Morris '24 and Avery Kalter '27 were on the relay. They finished with a time of 10:17. Though their season record was 10:06, they finished in the top eight overall. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/photostory/2024/04/08/girls-track-travels-to-adidas-nationals/">Girls' Track travels to Adidas Nationals</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Screen-Shot-2024-03-28-at-8.36.10-PM-1200x888.png" data-ratio="1.3513513513514" alt="Latin club presidents and members sell Italian themed merchandise on March 14. Italian students also created posters with language trivia that hang in the hallways. "> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/broadcast/features/2024/03/28/world-language-week-boosts-cultural-celebrations/">World Language Week boosts cultural celebrations</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="related-story preview-card" role="listitem"> <div class="related-story-photo-area"> <div class="related-story-photo"> <div class="related-photo"> <img class="" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Screen-Shot-2024-03-20-at-10.54.25-AM.png" data-ratio="1.5096153846154" alt="Dumplings hold significant meaning in Asian cultures, as they resemble hope and comfort. This auspicious symbol is especially meaningful during the Chinese New Year celebration, as they bring fortune and prosperity in the coming year."> </div> </div> <div class="related-story-headline"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/multimedia/photostory/2024/03/20/how-to-make-traditional-chinese-dumplings/">How to make traditional Chinese dumplings</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <style> .sno-story-related-content .column-count-1 .related-story-photo { width: 150px; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-1 .related-photo { padding-bottom: 66%; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-1 .related-story-headline { align-items: center; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-2 .related-story-photo-area { display: flex; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-2 .related-story-photo { width: 150px; min-height: 99px; float: left; padding-bottom: 0; display: block; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-2 .related-photo { width: 150px; } .sno-story-related-content { background: #ffffff; border-top: 0px solid #dddddd; border-right: 0px solid #dddddd; border-bottom: 0px solid #dddddd; border-left: 0px solid #dddddd; padding: 15px 0px; margin-bottom: 20px; display: 1; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-photo { padding-bottom: 66%; display: 1; background: #dddddd; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-photo img { object-fit: cover; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-area { gap: 15px; } .sno-story-related-content .related-title, .sno-story-related-content .bottom-drawer-header { font-size: 24px; text-align: left; font-family: Playfair Display; color: #000000; font-weight: 400; } .sno-story-related-content .related-title a { color: #000000; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story { background: #eeeeee; border-radius: 8px; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-headline { font-family: Playfair Display; font-size: 18px; line-height: 1.35em; padding: 15px 15px; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-headline a { color: #000000} .sno-story-related-content .related-story-divider { border-bottom: 1px solid #dddddd; padding-top: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; } .related-bottom-drawer { width: calc(1200px - 100px); } .sno-story-related-content.related-bottom-drawer .related-term-container { border-top: 0px solid #dddddd; padding: 15px; } .sno-story-related-content.related-bottom-drawer { border-top: none; } .sno-story-related-content.related-bottom-drawer .bottom-drawer-header { border-top: 0px solid #dddddd; } .bds-arrow { background: #ffffff; color: #000000; border-color: #000000; } .bds-arrow-active:hover { background: #000000; color: #ffffff; border-color: #ffffff; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-related-content { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } .sno-story-related-content .related-story-area { grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr) !important; } .sno-story-related-content .column-count-1 .related-story-photo { width: 100%; } } </style> <div class="sno-story-contributor-box"> <div class="contributor-title" role="heading" aria-level="2">About the Contributors</div> <div class="contributor-list-area" role="list"> <div class="contributor-area" role="listitem"> <div class="contributor-photo-area"> <div class="contributor-photo"> <img src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Screen-Shot-2024-09-17-at-11.32.24-AM-396x600.png" alt="Malena Tortorella ’27"> </div> </div> <div class="contributor-text"> <div class="contributor-name"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/staff_name/malena-tortorella-27/">Malena Tortorella ’27</a>, Staff Writer </div> <div class="contributor-bio"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Staff Writer Malena Tortorella ’27 has been cooking and baking almost daily for five years. </span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">“I cook for my family and bring treats for my friends,” Tortorella said. “I started with my grandma, and now I do it independently.”</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Another strong inspiration was her seventh grade English teacher, who ran the CMS newspaper and sparked her passion for journalism. </span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">“We talked a lot and she really inspired me to join the school newspaper in middle school,” Tortorella said. “That love of journalism inspired me to take Advanced Journalism.”</span> </div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="contributor-divider"></div> <div class="contributor-area" role="listitem"> <div class="contributor-photo-area"> <div class="contributor-photo"> <img src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Screen-Shot-2024-09-25-at-1.12.01-PM-500x600.png" alt="Lucy Basso ’27"> </div> </div> <div class="contributor-text"> <div class="contributor-name"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/staff_name/lucy-basso-27/">Lucy Basso ’27</a>, Web Arts Editor </div> <div class="contributor-bio"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">It was the uniqueness and freedom in the class of Advanced Journalism that first got Web Arts Editor Lucy Basso ’27 interested in Inklings. Coming from middle school where most classes were rigidly structured, Basso saw Inklings as a way to freely express her creativity and explore her interests.</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition to her pursuit of journalism, Bassoplays squash in the winter because she is able to play the sport she loves, both independently and with other people.</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">“I love to work as a team,” Basso said, “but sometimes I do need my space and I like to be independent.”</span> </div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="contributor-divider"></div> <div class="contributor-area" role="listitem"> <div class="contributor-photo-area"> <div class="contributor-photo"> <img src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/IMG_0303-e1726319338363-400x600.jpg" alt="Elsa D’Elia ’25"> </div> </div> <div class="contributor-text"> <div class="contributor-name"> <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/staff_name/elsa-delia-25/">Elsa D’Elia ’25</a>, Paper Editor </div> <div class="contributor-bio"> <span style="font-weight: 400;">Paper Editor Elsa D’Elia ’25, has always had a passion for writing, inspired by her family's history in journalism. </span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">“I thought [Inklings] would be a great opportunity because I was never big on clubs or team activities, but I like writing a lot,” D’Elia said.</span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">When she’s not editing, D’Elia enjoys hiking with her dad, especially their trips to the mountains, like their recent adventure in Vermont. </span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">This year, she aims to improve her InDesign skills and become more confident in approaching people for help and interviews. </span> <span style="font-weight: 400;">“I want to get better and have fun with it,” D’Elia said.</span> </div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> </div> </div> <style> .sno-story-contributor-box { background: #ffffff; border-top: 0px solid #dddddd; border-right: 0px solid #dddddd; border-bottom: 0px solid #dddddd; border-left: 0px solid #dddddd; padding: 15px 0px; margin-bottom: 20px; display: 1; font-family: Poppins; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-title { font-size: 24px; text-align: left; font-family: Playfair Display; color: #000000; font-weight: 400; margin-bottom: 12px; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-name a { color: #000000; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-text { color: #000000; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-bio a { color: #07075F; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-photo-area { display: block; width: 100px; margin-right: 12px; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-photo { padding-bottom: 100%; object-fit: cover; background: #eeeeee; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-name { font-size: 16px; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-bio { font-size: 14px; line-height: 1.35em; } .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-divider { border-bottom: 1px solid #dddddd; padding-top: 12px; margin-bottom: 12px; } @media only screen and (max-width: 800px) { .sno-story-contributor-box { margin-left: 20px; margin-right: 20px; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 500px) { .sno-story-contributor-box .contributor-photo-area { width: 100%; margin-bottom: 20px; } .contributor-area { display: block; } } </style> </div> </div> </div> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </main> <footer> <div class="footer footer_single"> <div class="sno-footer-wrap sno-footer-wrap-desktop"> <div class="sno-designer-area-row sno-designer-area-row-desktop-footer-1" style="background: #ffffff; border-top: 1px solid #000000; "> <div class="sno-hac-row-wrap"> <div class="sno-designer-area-container sno-hac-desktop-footer-1" style="width: 26%; height: 116px;"> <style>.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 {background: #ffffff;color: #000000;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 h1, .sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 h3, .sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 .siteheadingh1 {text-align: center;color: #000000;padding: 0 15px;font-size: 28px;font-family: Poppins;font-weight: 700;margin-bottom: 0;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 .sno-hac-textwrap {position: absolute;top: 50%;transform: translateY(-50%);left: 0;right: 0;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 h1, .sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 h3, .sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 .siteheadingh1 {margin-top: 0;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1 .sno-hac-headerimage {object-fit: contain;}</style><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/"> <div class="sno-hac-inner sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-1"> <img src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/VSMALL-JPEG-HIRES-1.jpg" class="sno-hac-headerimage" alt="Join the discussion." /> <div class="sno-hidden-title"> <h1>Inklings News</h1> </div> </div> </a> </div> <div class="sno-designer-area-container sno-hac-desktop-footer-2" style="width: 47%; height: 116px;"> <style>.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 {background: transparent;border: 0px solid #eeeeee;font-family: Poppins;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input {font-family: Poppins; }.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 .sno-search-center-v {left: 10%;right: 10%;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search {background: #dddddd;color: #aaaaaa;border-color: #aaaaaa;border-width: 0px;border-radius: 0px;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search::placeholder,.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 .sno-hac-submit-search-button {color: #aaaaaa;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search:focus {background: #ffffff;color: #000000;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search:focus::placeholder,.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search:focus + .sno-hac-submit-search-button {color: #000000;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 .sno-hac-search-inner-wrap {width: 100%;max-width: 100%;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 .sno-hac-submit-search-button {padding-right: 8px;padding-left: 8px;font-size: 12px;line-height: 12px;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2 input.hac-search {font-size: 16px;line-height: 32px;padding: 8px 8px;padding-right: 40px;border: 0px solid #aaaaaa; height: 32px;}</style><div class="sno-hac-inner sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-2"> <div class="sno-hac-textwrap sno-search-center-v"> <form method="get" action="https://www.inklingsnews.com/"> <div class="sno-hac-search-inner-wrap"> <label for="s-desktop-footer-2" class="assistive-text">Search this site</label> <input type="text" class="field hac-search" name="s" id="s-desktop-footer-2" placeholder=" Search" /> <button type="submit" class="sno-hac-submit-search-button sno-search fa fa-search"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Submit Search</span></button> </div> </form> </div> </div> </div> <div class="sno-designer-area-container sno-hac-desktop-footer-3" style="width: 27%; height: 116px;"> <style>.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 {background: transparent;overflow: hidden;padding-left: 0px;padding-right: 0px;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon {height: 30px;width: 30px;line-height: 30px;font-size: calc(30px * 2 / 3);border-radius: 5px;margin-right: 5px;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon i { line-height: 30px; } .sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-hac-iconwrap {text-align: center;margin-left: 0px;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-hac-iconwrap a:nth-of-type(9) .sno-icon {margin-right: 0;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-hac-iconwrap a:nth-of-type(n + 10) {display: none;}.sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon {margin-top: 43px;margin-bottom: 43px;}.icon-monochromatic-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon {background: #07075F;color: #fff;} .icon-monochromatic-inverse-hover-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon:hover {color: #07075F;background: #fff;}.icon-monochromatic-inverse-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon {color: #07075F;background: #fff;}.icon-monochromatic-hover-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon:hover {background: #07075F;color: #fff;}.icon-monochromatic-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon i, .icon-monochromatic-inverse-desktop-footer-3 .sno-icon i {-webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px !important;}</style><div class="sno-hac-inner sno-hac-inner-desktop-footer-3 icon-monochromatic-desktop-footer-3 icon-monochromatic-inverse-hover-desktop-footer-3"> <div class="sno-hac-iconwrap"> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/inklingsonline?fref=ts"> <div class="sno-icon social-border sno-facebook"> <i class="fa fa-facebook-f"></i> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Facebook</span> </div> </a> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/inklingsnews/"> <div class="sno-icon social-border sno-instagram"> <i class="fa fa-instagram"></i> <span class="icon-hidden-text">Instagram</span> </div> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> </div> <div class="sno-footer-wrap sno-footer-wrap-tablet"> </div> <div class="sno-footer-wrap sno-footer-wrap-mobile"> </div> <div class="sno-footercredit sno-fixed-width-footer"> <style>.sno-footercredit, .sno-footercredit a { background: #ffffff !important; color: #000000 !important; }</style> <div class="sno-footer-credit-inner"><a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/">Inklings News</a> • © 2024 • <a href='https://snosites.com/why-sno/'>FLEX Pro WordPress Theme</a> by <a href='http://snosites.com'>SNO</a> • <a href="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-login.php">Log in</a></div> </div> </div> </footer> </div> <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=G-KNG8X6T4LS"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag() { dataLayer.push(arguments); } gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'G-KNG8X6T4LS'); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> __tlid = '436498456433917952'; __tlconfig = {hOverflow: false, vOverflow: false}; setTimeout(function(){(function(d,t){var s=d.createElement(t),x=d.getElementsByTagName(t)[0]; s.type='text/javascript';s.async=true;s.src='//cdn.thinglink.me/jse/embed.js'; x.parentNode.insertBefore(s,x);})(document,'script');},0); </script><!-- Instagram Feed JS --> <script type="text/javascript"> var sbiajaxurl = "https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php"; </script> <div id="sno-comments-side" aria-hidden="true" tabindex="0"> <div class="sno-comments-wrap" data-email-verification="true"> <div id="sno-comments-header"> <div class='fas fa-times comment-close-icon' tabindex="0"></div> <div class="sno-comments-title"><h3><span tabindex="0">Comments</span> (0)</h3></div> </div> <div class="clear"></div> <label for="comments-share-thoughts" class="assistive-text">Share your thoughts...</label> <input id="comments-share-thoughts" class="comments-share-thoughts" type="text" placeholder="Share your thoughts..." name="comments-thoughts"/> <div class="comments-toggle"> <span class="comments-all comments-toggle-active" tabindex="0">All</span> <span class="comments-staff-picks" tabindex="0">Inklings News Picks</span> <span class="comments-reader-picks" tabindex="0">Reader Picks</span> <span class="comments-sort" data-sort="newest" tabindex="0">Sort: <span class="active-sort">Newest</span></span> </div> <div id="comments" class="comments-area default-max-width show-avatars"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <p id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title"> <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/arts-and-entertainment/2024/10/30/staples-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-elf-the-musical/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></p><form action="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-comments-post.php" method="post" id="commentform" class="comment-form"><p class="comment-notes"><span id="email-notes">Your email address will not be published.</span> <span class="required-field-message">Required fields are marked <span class="required">*</span></span></p><p class="comment-form-comment"><label for="comment">Comment <span class="required">*</span></label> <textarea id="comment" name="comment" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="65525" required="required"></textarea></p><div class="sno_spam_control"><label for="spam_stopper">Spam Control Field.</label><input type="text" name="sno_is_legit_comment" id="spam_stopper" value="SNO_Spam_Stopper"/><label for="sno-verification">Verification Field.</label><input type="text" name="sno-verification" class="sno-verification" id="sno-verification" value="0e2f29079cc027c5b2bcf824d2833076b06d55b338816ee5d12aaabe0dba5dac"/></div><input id="wp-remember" type="hidden" name="wp-remember" value="1" /><div class="sno-comment-id" data-8fcfb8dd68bd58363595a71db52fa518="b06d55b338816ee5d12aaabe0dba5dac"></div><p class="comment-form-author"><label for="author">Name <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="author" name="author" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="245" autocomplete="name" required="required" /></p> <p class="comment-form-email"><label for="email">Email <span class="required">*</span></label> <input id="email" name="email" type="text" value="" size="30" maxlength="100" aria-describedby="email-notes" autocomplete="email" required="required" /></p> <p class="form-submit"><input name="submit" type="submit" id="submit" class="submit" value="Submit Comment" /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_post_ID' value='85318' id='comment_post_ID' /> <input type='hidden' name='comment_parent' id='comment_parent' value='0' /> </p></form> </div><!-- #respond --> </div> </div> </div> <div class='remodal-story-image' role='dialog' aria-modal='true' data-remodal-id='modal-photo' data-remodal-options='hashTracking: false, closeOnConfirm: false'> <button data-remodal-action="close" class="remodal-close sno-overlay-close" aria-label="Close Overlay"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Close</span></button> <div class="remodal-inner-container"></div> </div> <div class="remodal-share-story" role="dialog" aria-modal="true" data-remodal-id="modal-share" data-remodal-options="hashTracking: false, closeOnConfirm: false"> <button data-remodal-action="close" class="remodal-close"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Close Modal Window</span></button> <div class="remodal-share-inner-container"></div> </div> <div class='modal-story-collection' role='dialog' aria-modal='true'> <button data-remodal-action="close" class="modal-close sno-overlay-close"><span class="icon-hidden-text">Close</span></button> <div class="remodal-collection-inner-container"></div> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.6.2" id="comment-reply-js" async="async" data-wp-strategy="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/plugins/custom-facebook-feed-pro/js/cff-scripts.js?ver=2.5.15" id="cffscripts-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="custom-popup-script-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var sno_student_news_source_ajax_object = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/www.inklingsnews.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/plugins/sno-student-news-source/assets/script/sno-student-news-mobile-popup.js?ver=0.0.2" id="custom-popup-script-js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" id="sno-countdown-plugin-script-js-extra"> /* <![CDATA[ */ var ajax_object = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/www.inklingsnews.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.inklingsnews.com/wp-content/plugins/sno-countdown/assets/script/sno-countdown-script.js?ver=1.0.1" id="sno-countdown-plugin-script-js"></script> </body> </html>