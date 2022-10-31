Westport Woman’s Club clothing tag sale ushers in local shoppers

Anna Diorio , Broadcast Director|October 31, 2022

The Westport Woman’s Club held its annual Clothing Tag Sale Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 (10 am - 3 pm) and Sunday, Oct. 30 (12 pm - 3 pm).

Photo by Anna Diorio '23

